Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAKAREKJZB   HU0000078175

TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.

(TAKAREKJZB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Takarek Jelzálogbank : Final terms of eighth tap of TJ31NF01 Takarék Covered Bond

03/18/2022 | 05:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.' Public Offering of the 8. tap of the TJ31NF01 mortgage bond series to be issued

under the Issuer's 2022-2023 Covered Bond and Senior Unsecured Bond Issuance Programme

Pursuant to the regulation of Board of Directors No. 76/2021. (23 December 2021) of the Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc's (registration number: 01-10-043638, date of registration: 18 March 1998, head office: 1117 Budapest Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G. épület, LEI-code: 5299007F4BUUY6S14E44) (hereafter: "Issuer", or "Bank") and to the approval IG_W_MTB_221_2021 (2021.12.03) of Board of Directors of the Bank of Hungarian Savings Cooperatives Co. Ltd. (head office: 1122 Budapest, 1122 Budapest, Pethényi köz 10.), and to the Statement of the Central Organization of Integrated Credit Institution as of 25 January 2022 the Issuer launched its Issue Program 2022-2023 with a HUF 200 billion total nominal amount for the issuance of Hungarian Mortgage Covered Bonds (jelzáloglevelek) and Notes. Within the frameworks of the aforementioned Issue Program the Issuer plans to issue different registered mortgage covered bonds' and bond series in different tranches. The Issuer at its own discretion may introduce the series into the Budapest Stock Exchange. The Issuer publishes its Base Prospectus on the website of its own and of the BSE the hard copies are available at the selling places.

The number and date of the license granted by the Magyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB) to the Base Prospectus of the Issue Program: H-KE-III-180/2022, 17 March 2022.

Pursuant to the Issue Program referred above the Issuer publicly offers to issue on 22 March 2022 the eighth tap of Takarék Mortgage Covered Bond series TJ31NF01 and Takarék Mortgage Bank will initiate to introduce the series into the BSE. The basis of the issue: the resolution No 2022/VIII.-1. (03.08.) (08 March 2022) of the Risk Control and Assets/Liabilities Committee.

This document is the Final Terms of the covered mortgage bond series detailed below. Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Terms and Conditions of the covered mortgage bonds set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 17 March 2022 (Base Prospectus). This document had been prepared in line with the application of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and the Council (Prospectus Directive) on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing the Directive 2003/71/EC and in order to get all the relevant information it must be interpreted in conjunction with the Base Prospectus and its Supplements. This Final Terms must be read together with the Base Prospectus. Pursuant to the Article 21 of the Prospectus Directive the Base Prospectus and its Supplements are available on the websites of the Issuer (http://en.takarekjzb.hu) of the Budapest Stock Exchange (http://www.bet.hu), and the MNB (http://kozzetetelek.mnb.hu/).

1.

Issuer:

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.

(Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyilvánosan Működő

Részvénytársaság) 1117 Budapest Magyar Tudósok körútja 9.

G. épület

2.

(a)

Type of security

mortgage covered bond

(b)

Series Number:

4 (Under Issue Program 2020-2021)

(c)

Tranche Number:

8

3.

Offered volume:

HUF 10,000,000,000

The Issuer reserves the right to deviate +/- 50% from the

volume offered or to declare the auction unsuccessful depending on the bids received. In case of an unsuccessful auction, the total amount of bids will be refused.

4. Aggregate Nominal Amount:

(a)

Series:

HUF 9,485,940,000

(b)

Tranche:

min HUF 5,000,000,000

5.

Specified Currency or Currencies:

HUF

6.

Issue Price (per Mortgage Bond):

Not Applicable

7.

Specified Denominations:

HUF 10,000

8. Number of pieces

(a) Series:

948,594 pieces

(b) Tranche:

min 500,000 pieces

9.

(a)

Issue Date:

22.03.2022

(b)

Interest Commencement Date:

25.02.2021

10.

Date of Settlement

24.03.2022

1

11.

Value Date:

24.03.2022

12

Maturity Date:

22.10.2031

13.

Tenor:

25.02.2021-22.10.2031

14.

Interest Basis:

Fix interest rate

15

Redemption/Payment Basis:

Redemption at the Specified Denomination

16

Change of Interest Basis or Redemption/ Payment

Not Applicable

Basis:

17.Put/Call Options:

Not Applicable

18.Method of the issuance:

Public offering

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

19.Fixed Rate Mortgage Bond Provisions

Applicable

(i)

Rate(s) of Interest:

3.00 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrear

(ii)

Interest Payment Date(s):

22 October in each year up to and including the Maturity Date.

On 22 October 2021 HUF (short first coupon) 196 per Specified

Denomination

(iii)

Fixed Coupon Amount per Mortgage

HUF 300 per Specified Denomination

Bond:

(iv)

Broken Amount(s):

Not Applicable

(v)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/Actual (ICMA)

(vi)

Business Day Convention:

Following Business Day Convention

(vii)

Determination Date(s):

22 October in each year thereafter

(viii)

Party responsible for calculating

Paying Agent MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt.

amounts payable:

(1122 Budapest Pethényi köz 10.)

(ix)

Compound interest:

1.2575 per cent on 24.03.2022

(x)

Other terms relating to the method of

None

calculating interest for Fixed Rate

Mortgage Bonds:

(xi)

Gross yield

Not Applicable

20

Floating Rate Mortgage Bond Provisions

Not Applicable

21.

Zero Coupon Mortgage Bond Provisions

Not Applicable

22.

Index Linked Interest Mortgage Bond

Not Applicable

Provisions

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

23.

Issuer Call:

Not Applicable

24.

Investor Put:

Not Applicable

25.

Final Redemption Amount:

HUF 10,000 per Specified Denomination

26.

Early Redemption Amount payable on

Condition 5(d) is applicable

redemption for taxation reasons or on event of

default and/or the method of calculating the

same (if required or if different from that set out

in Condition 5(d)):

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE MORTGAGE BONDS

27.

The type of the Mortgage Covered Bonds:

Registered Mortgage Covered Bonds

28.

Details relating to the appearance of Mortgage

Dematerialised Mortgage Covered Bonds and the Deed

Covered Bonds:

29. Representation of the Mortgage Covered Bonds

Holders:

None

30.

Planned dates of the issuance of new tranches:

According to the decision of the Issuer's Asset/Liability

2

Committee

31.

Additional Financial Centre(s) or other special

Not Applicable

provisions relating to Payment Dates:

32.

Details relating to Partly Paid Mortgage Covered

Not Applicable

Bonds: amount of each payment comprising the Issue Price

and date on which each payment is to be made and

consequences of failure to pay, including any right of the

Issuer to forfeit the Mortgage Bonds and interest due on late

payment:

33. Change of denomination

Not Applicable

34.

Other final terms:

Not Applicable

DISTRIBUTION

35.

If syndicated, names of

Managers:

Concorde Értékpapír Zrt. 1123 Budapest, Alkotás u. 55-61.,

ING Bank N.V.Magyarországi fióktelepe 1068 Budapest,

Dózsa György út 84/b.

MKB Bank Nyrt. 1056 Budapest, Váci utca 38.,

MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt. 1122 Budapest,

Pethényi köz 10.

36.

Stabilising Manager (if any):

Not Applicable

37. Market Makers (best effort/binding)

Concorde Értékpapír Zrt. 1123 Budapest, Alkotás u. 55-61.,

(best effort)

ING Bank N.V.Magyarországi fióktelepe 1068 Budapest,

Dózsa György út 84/b.(best effort)

MKB Bank Nyrt. 1056 Budapest, Váci utca 38., (best effort)

MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt. 1122 Budapest,

Pethényi köz 10. (binding)

38.

Methods of public issuance:

Auction

(i)

Date of auction/ Subscription:

22.03.2022 10:00 - 11:00 CET (competitive section: 10:00-

10:50; non-competitive section 10:50-11:00)

(ii) Place of auction/ Subscription:

Budapest Stock Exchange

(iii)

Manager:

MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt. 1122 Budapest,

Pethényi köz 10

(iv) Upper limit:

Not applicable

(v) Lower limit:

Not applicable. If the Mortgage Covered Bonds offered by

the Issuer for sale are not purchased because no

appropriate purchase price is received on the above

mentioned accounts, the Issuer might decide not to issue

any bonds. The mode of refunding will be discussed under

the heading 'Refunding'.

(vi)

Auction limit/ Subscription price:

Not applicable

(vii) Auction bid / subscription lower and/or upper

Not applicable

limit:

(viii) Method and date of allocation:

Pursuant to the point (Allocation) of the section IV.5.2 (Rules

of the auctions) 5.2.1.6 Allocation sub-point of the Base

Prospectus of the Issue Program 2022-2023, on 22.03.2022.

(ix) The ratio of the non competitive bids and total bids

Not applicable

(x) The ratio of the non competitive bids and the

Not applicable

competitive bids by members of BSE sections:

(xi) The maximum volume of the non competitive bids

HUF 200,000,000

by members of BSE section:

(xii) Date and place of the allocation:

22.03.2022 12:30 CET at the websites indicated in the point

Notes (57.)

39. Place of the issuance:

Hungary

3

40.

Potential investors:

Resident and non-resident natural persons and institutional

investors, limited partnerships

41.

Pre-emption right

None

42.

Additional selling restrictions:

Not Applicable

PROCEDURE

  1. Clearing and Settlement:
  2. Any clearing system(s) other than KELER and the relevant identification number(s):
  3. Delivery:
  4. Effectuation:
  5. Crediting:
  6. Other paying Agent(s):
  7. Isolated deposit accounts and fax numbers, and e-mail address of the Managers:

KELER Zrt. 1074 Budapest, Rákóczi út 70-72.

Not Applicable

DVP

Hungary

On security accounts

Not Applicable

Concorde Értékpapír Zrt. 14400018-12281248-10060012 fax: 36-1-4892201e-mal:a.vidovszky@con.hu

ING Bank N.V.Magyarországi fióktelepe 13700016- 00532547-00000000 email: mihaly.bokor@ing.com

MKB Bank Nyrt. 10300002-20191196-70383285, fax. 36-1- 2687019 e-mail:treasurytrading@mkb.hu

MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt. 19017004-

00201153 fax: 36-1-2012576,e-mail:konya.peter@takarek.hu

Takarék Mortgage Bank: 16801680-09013607

50. Disbursements, place of payments:

Pursuant to the point 4. (Disbursements) of the section IV.4/A (Terms and conditions of the covered mortgage bonds) of the Base Prospectus of the Issue Program 2022- 2023.

51.

ISIN code:

HU0000653423

52.

Ticker code:

TJ31NF01

53.

Other:

Not Applicable

GENERAL INFORMATION

54.

Use of Proceeds:

The Bank uses the proceeds for the sources of refinancing

activity.

55.

Market making:

MTB MagyarTakarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt. is a binding

market maker, the other Managers are entitled but not

obliged to act as a market maker for one year from the first

day of the listing

56.

Notices, place of disclosure of information

The Public Offering, the Final Terms, the Base Prospectus,

an all ordinary and extraordinary notices to Investors with

respect to the Notes issued through a public issue shall be

published

on

the

website

of

the

Issuer

(www.en.takarekjzb.hu),

of

the

NBH

4

(www.kozzetetelek.mnb.hu) and of the BSE (www.bse.hu).

Pursuant to the Decree of Ministry of Finance No. 24/2008

(VIII. 15) the Issuer publishes the regulated information at

homepages of the media called Portfolio. The hard copies of

the Base Prospectus are available at the selling points.

57. Notes:

The Public Offering, the Final Terms, the Base Prospectus,

an all ordinary and extraordinary notices to Investors with

respect to the Notes issued through a public issue shall be

published

on

the

website

of

the

Issuer

(www.en.takarekjzb.hu),

of

the

NBH

(www.kozzetetelek.mnb.hu) and of the BSE (www.bse.hu).

Pursuant to the Decree of Ministry of Finance No. 24/2008

(VIII. 15) the Issuer publishes the regulated information at

homepages of the media called Portfolio.

58. Governing law:

Hungarian law

OTHER CONDITIONS

59. Listing and admission to trading application:

  1. Listing:
  2. Listing Agent:

( c) Decision on listing:

60. Rating:

61. Licence:

63. Cost of the issuance, and the cost bearer

The Issuer will initiate the listing of the series on the BSE

Not applicable

Resolution 2022./VIII.-1. (03.08.) (08.03.2022) of the Issuer's Risk Control and Asset/Liability Committee (KK- EFB)

The Covered Mortgage Bonds' rating: BBB (S&P) stable outlook.

The BBB is notches lower than AAA, which is the highest rating of S&P, but one notch higher than the lowest investment grade category (BBB-). The BBB rating means adequate security from investors' point of view, however, in an unfavourable economic environment and worsening conditions, the debtor's ability to meet his payment obligations is reduced. The "stable" outlook means that the current rating is unlikely to change in the medium term (from six months to a two-year period).

The number and date of the license granted by the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) to publish the Base Prospectus of the Issue Program and the disclosure of the public issue: H- KE-III-180/2022 (17 March 2022).

Regulation of Board of Directors No. 76/2021. (23 December 2021) of the Issuer and to the approval IG_W_MTB_221_2021 (2021.12.03) of Board of Directors of the Bank of Hungarian Savings Cooperatives Co. Ltd. (head office: 1122 Budapest, Pethényi köz 10.), and the Statement as of 25 January 2022.

The base of the issue of the eighth tap series TJ31NF01: the resolution No. 2022/VIII.-1. (03.08.) (08.03.2022) of the Assets/Liabilities Committee.

Less, than 1 per cent. of the total volume to be issued. The

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Takarek Jelzalogbank Nyrt. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 09:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.
05:41aTAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Final terms of eighth tap of TJ31NF01 Takarék Covered Bond
PU
05:01aTAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Notice of Takarék Mortgage Bank's Base Prospectus of HUF 200 billio..
PU
03/09TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Proposal for the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
03/01TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : The amount and the composition of the Company's share capital
PU
02/28TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Invitation for Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
02/24TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the actual quarter..
PU
02/23TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Listing of the TZJ27NF1 mortgage bonds, tranche number 002
PU
02/23TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Listing of the TZJ32NF1 mortgage bonds, tranche number 001
PU
02/22TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Result of the auction of tap2 of the TZJ27NF1 Takarék Green Covered..
PU
02/21EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT : Takarék Mortgage Bank joined the Energy Efficient Mortgage La..
PU
More news
Chart TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
József Vida Chairman-Management Board & President
Gyula László Nagy Chief Executive Officer & Member-Management Board
Zsolt Harmath Chairman-Supervisory Board
György Pórfy Member-Supervisory Board
Balázs Reiniger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.-10.56%156
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION12.13%105 941
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-6.59%57 639
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-1.68%32 371
FIRSTRAND LIMITED17.94%27 005
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED9.10%17 354