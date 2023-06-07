Advanced search
Takarek Jelzálogbank : Final terms of first tap of MJ33NF01 MBHMB Covered Bond

06/07/2023
MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.' Public Offering of the 1. tap of the MJ33NF01 mortgage bond series to be issued under

the Issuer's 2023-2024 Covered Bond and Senior Unsecured Bond Issuance Programme

Pursuant to the regulation of Board of Directors No. 4/5/2022. (23 December 2022) of the MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc's (registration number: 01-10-043638, date of registration: 18 March 1998, head office: 1117 Budapest Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G. épület, LEI-code: 5299007F4BUUY6S14E44) (hereafter: "Issuer", or "Bank") and after the resolution No. 2/2023. (01.10.), (10. January 2023) of the Board of Directors of MKB, No. 1/2023.(I.17.) (2023.01.17.) of Board of Directors, and No. 1/2023.(I.17.) (2023.01.17.) and No. 1/2023 (I.26), (26. January 2023) of the General Assembly of MBH, and No. 3/2023. (01.10.), (10. January 2023) of the Board of Directors of the MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt. furthermore the Approval Announcement on 17 January 2023 of the Integration Organization the Issuer launched the HUF 100 billion 2023-2024 Issue Program, under the validity of which, the Issuer will issue, through public offering, different registered type covered mortgage bond and senior unsecured bond series and taps, listed or non-listed on the regulated market operated by the Budapest Stock Exchange (BSE). The Issuer publishes its Base Prospectus on the website of its own and of the BSE the hard copies are available at the selling places.

The number and date of the license granted by the Magyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB) to the Base Prospectus of the Issue Program: H-KE-III-122/2023, 13 March 2023.

Pursuant to the Issue Program referred above the Issuer publicly offers to issue on 13 June 2023 the first tap of MBH Mortgage Covered Bond series MJ33NF01 and MBH Mortgage Bank will initiate to introduce the series into the BSE. The basis of the issue: the resolution No 3/2023 (05.24.)-J-EFB (24 May 2023) of the Assets/Liabilities Committee.

The decision H-KE-III-533/2022 (12 September 2022) of MNB authorized the Issuer to use the "European Premium Covered Bond" Logo for its mortgage bonds to be issued in the future. This means that the issuer fully complies with the requirements of the European covered bond regulation i.e. the Directive (EU) 2019/2162 of the European Parliament and of the Council and the procedures and practices it uses also ensure that the mortgage bonds it issues meet the enhanced requirements that determine the prudential requirements of European credit institutions. As a result, the issuance of the present covered bond series will also be placed in the premium category.

This document is the Final Terms of the covered mortgage bond series detailed below. Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Terms and Conditions of the covered mortgage bonds set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 17 March 2022 (Base Prospectus). This document had been prepared in line with the application of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and the Council (Prospectus Directive) on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing the Directive 2003/71/EC and in order to get all the relevant information it must be interpreted in conjunction with the Base Prospectus and its Supplements. This Final Terms must be read together with the Base Prospectus. Pursuant to the Article 21 of the Prospectus Directive the Base Prospectus and its Supplements are available on the websites of the Issuer (https://www.mbhmortgagebank.hu/) of the Budapest Stock Exchange (http://www.bet.hu), and the MNB (http://kozzetetelek.mnb.hu/).

1.

Issuer:

MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.

(MBH Jelzálogbank Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság)

1117 Budapest Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G. épület

2.

(a)

Series Number:

1 (Under Issue Program 2023-2024)

(b)

Tranche Number:

1

3.

Offered volume:

HUF 10,000,000,000

The Issuer reserves the right to deviate +/- 50% from the

volume offered or to declare the auction unsuccessful

depending on the bids received. In case of an unsuccessful auction, the total amount of bids will be refused.

4. Aggregate Nominal Amount:

(a)

Series:

HUF 10,000,000,000

(b)

Tranche:

min HUF 5,000,000,000

5.

Specified Currency or Currencies:

HUF

6.

Issue Price (per Mortgage Bond):

Not Applicable

7.

Specified Denominations:

HUF 10,000

8. Number of pieces

1

(a) Series:

1,000,000 pieces

(b) Tranche:

min 500,000 pieces

9.

(a)

Issue Date:

13.06.2023

(b)

Interest Commencement Date:

15.06.2023

10.

Date of Settlement

15.06.2023

11.

Value Date:

15.06.2023

12

Maturity Date:

20.04.2033

13.

Tenor:

15.06.2023-20.04.2033

14.

Interest Basis:

Fix interest rate

15

Redemption/Payment Basis:

Redemption at the Specified Denomination

16

Change of Interest Basis or Redemption/ Payment

Not Applicable

Basis:

17.Put/Call Options:

Not Applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

18.Fixed Rate Mortgage Bond Provisions

Applicable

(i)

Rate(s) of Interest:

9.00 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrear

(ii)

Interest Payment Date(s):

20 April in each year up to and including the Maturity Date. On

20 April 2024 HUF (short first coupon) 762 per Specified

Denomination

(iii)

Fixed Coupon Amount per Mortgage

HUF 900 per Specified Denomination

Bond:

(iv)

Broken Amount(s):

Not Applicable

(v)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/Actual (ICMA)

(vi)

Business Day Convention:

Following Business Day Convention

(vii)

Determination Date(s):

20 April in each year thereafter

(viii)

Party responsible for calculating

Paying Agent MBH Investment Bank Zrt. (1117 Budapest

amounts payable:

Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G. ép.)

(ix)

Compound interest:

0.00 per cent on 15.06.2023

(x)

Other terms relating to the method of

None

calculating interest for Fixed Rate

Mortgage Bonds:

(xi)

Gross yield

Not Applicable

19

Floating Rate Mortgage Bond Provisions

Not Applicable

20.

Zero Coupon Mortgage Bond Provisions

Not Applicable

21.

Index Linked Interest Mortgage Bond

Not Applicable

Provisions

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

22.

Issuer Call:

Not Applicable

23.

Investor Put:

Not Applicable

24.

Final Redemption Amount:

HUF 10,000 per Specified Denomination

25.

Early Redemption Amount payable on

Condition 5(d) is applicable

redemption for taxation reasons or on event of

default and/or the method of calculating the same (if required or if different from that set out in Condition 5(d)):

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE MORTGAGE BONDS

26. Representation of the Mortgage Covered Bonds

Holders:

None

2

27.

Additional Financial Centre(s) or other special

Not Applicable

provisions relating to Payment Dates:

28.

Details relating to Partly Paid Mortgage Covered

Not Applicable

Bonds: amount of each payment comprising the Issue Price

and date on which each payment is to be made and

consequences of failure to pay, including any right of the

Issuer to forfeit the Mortgage Bonds and interest due on late

payment:

29. Change of denomination

Not Applicable

30.

Other final terms:

Not Applicable

DISTRIBUTION

31.

If syndicated, names of

Managers:

Concorde Értékpapír Zrt. 1123 Budapest, Alkotás u. 55-61.,

ING Bank N.V.Magyarországi fióktelepe 1068 Budapest,

Dózsa György út 84/b.

MBH Bank Nyrt. 1056 Budapest, Váci utca 38.,

MBH Investment Bank 1117 Budapest Magyar Tudósok

körútja 9. G. épület.

32.

Stabilising Manager (if any):

Not Applicable

33. Market Makers (best effort/binding)

Concorde Értékpapír Zrt. 1123 Budapest, Alkotás u. 55-61.,

(best effort)

ING Bank N.V.Magyarországi fióktelepe 1068 Budapest,

Dózsa György út 84/b.(best effort)

MBH Bank Nyrt. 1056 Budapest, Váci utca 38., (best effort)

MBH Investment Bank 1117 Budapest Magyar Tudósok

körútja 9. G. épület. (binding)

34.

Methods of public issuance:

Auction

(i)

Date of auction/ Subscription:

13.06.2023 10:00 - 11:00 CET (competitive section: 10:00-

10:50; non-competitive section 10:50-11:00)

(ii) Place of auction/ Subscription:

Budapest Stock Exchange

(iii)

Manager:

MBH Investment Bank 1117 Budapest Magyar Tudósok

körútja 9. G. épület.

(iv) Upper limit:

Not applicable

(v) Lower limit:

Not applicable. If the Mortgage Covered Bonds offered by

the Issuer for sale are not purchased because no

appropriate purchase price is received on the above

mentioned accounts, the Issuer might decide not to issue

any bonds. The mode of refunding will be discussed under

the heading 'Refunding'.

(vi)

Auction limit/ Subscription price:

Not applicable

(vii) Auction bid / subscription lower and/or upper

Not applicable

limit:

(viii) Method and date of allocation:

Pursuant to the point (Allocation) of the section V.5.2 (Rules

of the auctions) 5.2.1.6 Allocation sub-point of the Base

Prospectus of the Issue Program 2023-2024, on 13.06.2023.

(ix) The ratio of the non competitive bids and total bids

Not applicable

(x) The ratio of the non competitive bids and the

Not applicable

competitive bids by members of BSE sections:

(xi) The maximum volume of the non competitive bids

HUF 200,000,000

by members of BSE section:

(xii) Date and place of the allocation:

13.06.2023 12:30 CET at the websites indicated in the point

Notes (48.)

35.

Potential investors:

Resident and non-resident natural persons and institutional

investors, limited partnerships

36.

Additional selling restrictions:

Not Applicable

3

PROCEDURE

  1. Any clearing system(s) other than KELER and the relevant identification number(s):
  2. Delivery:
    39. Effectuation:
  1. Other paying Agent(s):
  2. Isolated deposit accounts and fax numbers, and e-mail address of the Managers:

Not Applicable

DVP

Hungary

Not Applicable

Concorde Értékpapír Zrt. 14400018-12281248-10060012 fax: 36-1-4892201e-mail:a.juhasz@con.hu

ING Bank N.V.Magyarországi fióktelepe 13700016-

00532547-00000000, fax: +36-1-2356761, email: mihaly.bokor@ingbank.com

MBH Bank Nyrt. 10300002-20191196-70383285,e-mail:treasurytrading@mbhbank.hu

MBH Investment Bank 19017004-00201153e-mail:konya.peter@takarek.hu

MBH Mortgage Bank: 16801680-09013906

42. Disbursements, place of payments:

Pursuant to the point 4. (Disbursements) of the section V.4.1.4 (Terms and conditions of the covered mortgage bonds) of the Base Prospectus of the Issue Program 2023- 2024.

43.

ISIN code:

HU0000653597

44.

Ticker code:

MJ33NF01

GENERAL INFORMATION

45. Use of Proceeds:

The Bank uses the proceeds for the sources for the

refinancing activity.

46. Market making:

MBH Investment Bank Zrt. is a binding market maker, the

other Managers are entitled but not obliged to act as a

market maker for one year from the first day of the listing

47. Notices, place of disclosure of information

The Public Offering, the Final Terms, the Base Prospectus,

an all ordinary and extraordinary notices to Investors with

respect to the Notes issued through a public issue shall be

published

on

the

website

of

the

Issuer

(https://www.mbhmortgagebank.hu/), of the NBH

(www.kozzetetelek.mnb.hu)and of the BSE (www.bse.hu).

Pursuant to the Decree of Ministry of Finance No. 24/2008

(VIII. 15) the Issuer publishes the regulated information at

homepages of the media called Portfolio. The hard copies of

the Base Prospectus are available at the selling points.

48. Notes:

The Public Offering, the Final Terms, the Base Prospectus,

an all ordinary and extraordinary notices to Investors with

respect to the Notes issued through a public issue shall be

published

on

the

website

of

the

Issuer

(https://www.mbhmortgagebank.hu/),

of

the

NBH

4

(www.kozzetetelek.mnb.hu)and of the BSE (www.bse.hu).

Pursuant to the Decree of Ministry of Finance No. 24/2008

(VIII. 15) the Issuer publishes the regulated information at

homepages of the media called Portfolio.

49. Governing law:

Hungarian law

OTHER CONDITIONS

50. Listing and admission to trading application:

  1. Listing:
  2. Listing Agent:

( c) Decision on listing:

51. Rating:

52. Licence:

  1. Interest of the legal and natural persons taking part in the issue
  2. Cost of the issuance, and the cost bearer
  3. Fees and Costs charged by the Issuer and the Lead Manager / managers and borne by the investors:

The Issuer will initiate the listing of the series on the BSE

Not applicable

Resolution 3/2023.(05.24.)-J-EFB (24.05.2023) of the

Issuer's Asset/Liability Committee (EFB)

The Covered Mortgage Bonds' rating: BBB (S&P) positive outlook.

The BBB is notches lower than AAA, which is the highest rating of S&P, but one notch higher than the lowest investment grade category (BBB-). The BBB rating means adequate security from investors' point of view, however, in an unfavourable economic environment and worsening conditions, the debtor's ability to meet his payment obligations is reduced. The "positive" outlook reflects the rating agency's assessment of the issuer's creditworthiness.

The number and date of the license granted by the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) to publish the Base Prospectus of the Issue Program and the disclosure of the public issue: H- KE-III-122/2023 13 March 2023.

Regulation of Board of Directors No. 4/5/2022. (23 December 2022) of the Issuer, No. 2/2023. (01.10.), (10. January 2023) of the Board of Directors of MKB, No. 1/2023.(I.17.) (2023.01.17.) of Board of Directors, and No. 1/2023.(I.17.) (2023.01.17.) and No. 1/2023 (I.26), (26. January 2023) of the General Assembly of MBH, and No. 3/2023. (01.10.), (10. January 2023) of the Board of Directors of the MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt. and the Approval Announcement on 17 January 2023 of the Integration Organization.

The base of the issue of the first tap series MJ33NF01: the resolution No. 3/2023.(05.24.)-J-EFB (24.05.2023) of the Assets/Liabilities Committee.

Apart from the fees to be paid to the Managers, to the best knowledge of the Issuer, no person has a material interest in the issue

Less, than 1 per cent. of the total volume to be issued. The costs are borne by the MBH Mortgage Bank

Not Applicable

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

