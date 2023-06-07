Takarek Jelzálogbank : Final terms of first tap of MJ33NF01 MBHMB Covered Bond
06/07/2023 | 03:14am EDT
MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.' Public Offering of the 1. tap of the MJ33NF01 mortgage bond series to be issued under
the Issuer's 2023-2024 Covered Bond and Senior Unsecured Bond Issuance Programme
Pursuant to the regulation of Board of Directors No. 4/5/2022. (23 December 2022) of the MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc's (registration number: 01-10-043638, date of registration: 18 March 1998, head office: 1117 Budapest Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G. épület, LEI-code: 5299007F4BUUY6S14E44) (hereafter: "Issuer", or "Bank") and after the resolution No. 2/2023. (01.10.), (10. January 2023) of the Board of Directors of MKB, No. 1/2023.(I.17.) (2023.01.17.) of Board of Directors, and No. 1/2023.(I.17.) (2023.01.17.) and No. 1/2023 (I.26), (26. January 2023) of the General Assembly of MBH, and No. 3/2023. (01.10.), (10. January 2023) of the Board of Directors of the MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt. furthermore the Approval Announcement on 17 January 2023 of the Integration Organization the Issuer launched the HUF 100 billion 2023-2024 Issue Program, under the validity of which, the Issuer will issue, through public offering, different registered type covered mortgage bond and senior unsecured bond series and taps, listed or non-listed on the regulated market operated by the Budapest Stock Exchange (BSE). The Issuer publishes its Base Prospectus on the website of its own and of the BSE the hard copies are available at the selling places.
The number and date of the license granted by the Magyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB) to the Base Prospectus of the Issue Program: H-KE-III-122/2023, 13 March 2023.
Pursuant to the Issue Program referred above the Issuer publicly offers to issue on 13 June 2023 the first tap of MBH Mortgage Covered Bond series MJ33NF01 and MBH Mortgage Bank will initiate to introduce the series into the BSE. The basis of the issue: the resolution No 3/2023 (05.24.)-J-EFB (24 May 2023) of the Assets/Liabilities Committee.
The decision H-KE-III-533/2022 (12 September 2022) of MNB authorized the Issuer to use the "European Premium Covered Bond" Logo for its mortgage bonds to be issued in the future. This means that the issuer fully complies with the requirements of the European covered bond regulation i.e. the Directive (EU) 2019/2162 of the European Parliament and of the Council and the procedures and practices it uses also ensure that the mortgage bonds it issues meet the enhanced requirements that determine the prudential requirements of European credit institutions. As a result, the issuance of the present covered bond series will also be placed in the premium category.
This document is the Final Terms of the covered mortgage bond series detailed below. Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Terms and Conditions of the covered mortgage bonds set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 17 March 2022 (Base Prospectus). This document had been prepared in line with the application of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and the Council (Prospectus Directive) on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing the Directive 2003/71/EC and in order to get all the relevant information it must be interpreted in conjunction with the Base Prospectus and its Supplements. This Final Terms must be read together with the Base Prospectus. Pursuant to the Article 21 of the Prospectus Directive the Base Prospectus and its Supplements are available on the websites of the Issuer (https://www.mbhmortgagebank.hu/) of the Budapest Stock Exchange (http://www.bet.hu), and the MNB (http://kozzetetelek.mnb.hu/).
1.
Issuer:
MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.
(MBH Jelzálogbank Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság)
1117 Budapest Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G. épület
2.
(a)
Series Number:
1 (Under Issue Program 2023-2024)
(b)
Tranche Number:
1
3.
Offered volume:
HUF 10,000,000,000
The Issuer reserves the right to deviate +/- 50% from the
volume offered or to declare the auction unsuccessful
depending on the bids received. In case of an unsuccessful auction, the total amount of bids will be refused.
4. Aggregate Nominal Amount:
(a)
Series:
HUF 10,000,000,000
(b)
Tranche:
min HUF 5,000,000,000
5.
Specified Currency or Currencies:
HUF
6.
Issue Price (per Mortgage Bond):
Not Applicable
7.
Specified Denominations:
HUF 10,000
8. Number of pieces
1
(a) Series:
1,000,000 pieces
(b) Tranche:
min 500,000 pieces
9.
(a)
Issue Date:
13.06.2023
(b)
Interest Commencement Date:
15.06.2023
10.
Date of Settlement
15.06.2023
11.
Value Date:
15.06.2023
12
Maturity Date:
20.04.2033
13.
Tenor:
15.06.2023-20.04.2033
14.
Interest Basis:
Fix interest rate
15
Redemption/Payment Basis:
Redemption at the Specified Denomination
16
Change of Interest Basis or Redemption/ Payment
Not Applicable
Basis:
17.Put/Call Options:
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
18.Fixed Rate Mortgage Bond Provisions
Applicable
(i)
Rate(s) of Interest:
9.00 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrear
(ii)
Interest Payment Date(s):
20 April in each year up to and including the Maturity Date. On
20 April 2024 HUF (short first coupon) 762 per Specified
Denomination
(iii)
Fixed Coupon Amount per Mortgage
HUF 900 per Specified Denomination
Bond:
(iv)
Broken Amount(s):
Not Applicable
(v)
Day Count Fraction:
Actual/Actual (ICMA)
(vi)
Business Day Convention:
Following Business Day Convention
(vii)
Determination Date(s):
20 April in each year thereafter
(viii)
Party responsible for calculating
Paying Agent MBH Investment Bank Zrt. (1117 Budapest
amounts payable:
Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G. ép.)
(ix)
Compound interest:
0.00 per cent on 15.06.2023
(x)
Other terms relating to the method of
None
calculating interest for Fixed Rate
Mortgage Bonds:
(xi)
Gross yield
Not Applicable
19
Floating Rate Mortgage Bond Provisions
Not Applicable
20.
Zero Coupon Mortgage Bond Provisions
Not Applicable
21.
Index Linked Interest Mortgage Bond
Not Applicable
Provisions
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
22.
Issuer Call:
Not Applicable
23.
Investor Put:
Not Applicable
24.
Final Redemption Amount:
HUF 10,000 per Specified Denomination
25.
Early Redemption Amount payable on
Condition 5(d) is applicable
redemption for taxation reasons or on event of
default and/or the method of calculating the same (if required or if different from that set out in Condition 5(d)):
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE MORTGAGE BONDS
26. Representation of the Mortgage Covered Bonds
Holders:
None
2
27.
Additional Financial Centre(s) or other special
Not Applicable
provisions relating to Payment Dates:
28.
Details relating to Partly Paid Mortgage Covered
Not Applicable
Bonds: amount of each payment comprising the Issue Price
and date on which each payment is to be made and
consequences of failure to pay, including any right of the
Issuer to forfeit the Mortgage Bonds and interest due on late
payment:
29. Change of denomination
Not Applicable
30.
Other final terms:
Not Applicable
DISTRIBUTION
31.
If syndicated, names of
Managers:
Concorde Értékpapír Zrt. 1123 Budapest, Alkotás u. 55-61.,
ING Bank N.V.Magyarországi fióktelepe 1068 Budapest,
Dózsa György út 84/b.
MBH Bank Nyrt. 1056 Budapest, Váci utca 38.,
MBH Investment Bank 1117 Budapest Magyar Tudósok
körútja 9. G. épület.
32.
Stabilising Manager (if any):
Not Applicable
33. Market Makers (best effort/binding)
Concorde Értékpapír Zrt. 1123 Budapest, Alkotás u. 55-61.,
(best effort)
ING Bank N.V.Magyarországi fióktelepe 1068 Budapest,
Dózsa György út 84/b.(best effort)
MBH Bank Nyrt. 1056 Budapest, Váci utca 38., (best effort)
MBH Investment Bank 1117 Budapest Magyar Tudósok
körútja 9. G. épület. (binding)
34.
Methods of public issuance:
Auction
(i)
Date of auction/ Subscription:
13.06.2023 10:00 - 11:00 CET (competitive section: 10:00-
10:50; non-competitive section 10:50-11:00)
(ii) Place of auction/ Subscription:
Budapest Stock Exchange
(iii)
Manager:
MBH Investment Bank 1117 Budapest Magyar Tudósok
körútja 9. G. épület.
(iv) Upper limit:
Not applicable
(v) Lower limit:
Not applicable. If the Mortgage Covered Bonds offered by
the Issuer for sale are not purchased because no
appropriate purchase price is received on the above
mentioned accounts, the Issuer might decide not to issue
any bonds. The mode of refunding will be discussed under
Pursuant to the Decree of Ministry of Finance No. 24/2008
(VIII. 15) the Issuer publishes the regulated information at
homepages of the media called Portfolio.
49. Governing law:
Hungarian law
OTHER CONDITIONS
50. Listing and admission to trading application:
Listing:
Listing Agent:
( c) Decision on listing:
51. Rating:
52. Licence:
Interest of the legal and natural persons taking part in the issue
Cost of the issuance, and the cost bearer
Fees and Costs charged by the Issuer and the Lead Manager / managers and borne by the investors:
The Issuer will initiate the listing of the series on the BSE
Not applicable
Resolution 3/2023.(05.24.)-J-EFB (24.05.2023) of the
Issuer's Asset/Liability Committee (EFB)
The Covered Mortgage Bonds' rating: BBB (S&P) positive outlook.
The BBB is notches lower than AAA, which is the highest rating of S&P, but one notch higher than the lowest investment grade category (BBB-). The BBB rating means adequate security from investors' point of view, however, in an unfavourable economic environment and worsening conditions, the debtor's ability to meet his payment obligations is reduced. The "positive" outlook reflects the rating agency's assessment of the issuer's creditworthiness.
The number and date of the license granted by the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) to publish the Base Prospectus of the Issue Program and the disclosure of the public issue: H- KE-III-122/2023 13 March 2023.
Regulation of Board of Directors No. 4/5/2022. (23 December 2022) of the Issuer, No. 2/2023. (01.10.), (10. January 2023) of the Board of Directors of MKB, No. 1/2023.(I.17.) (2023.01.17.) of Board of Directors, and No. 1/2023.(I.17.) (2023.01.17.) and No. 1/2023 (I.26), (26. January 2023) of the General Assembly of MBH, and No. 3/2023. (01.10.), (10. January 2023) of the Board of Directors of the MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt. and the Approval Announcement on 17 January 2023 of the Integration Organization.
The base of the issue of the first tap series MJ33NF01: the resolution No. 3/2023.(05.24.)-J-EFB (24.05.2023) of the Assets/Liabilities Committee.
Apart from the fees to be paid to the Managers, to the best knowledge of the Issuer, no person has a material interest in the issue
Less, than 1 per cent. of the total volume to be issued. The costs are borne by the MBH Mortgage Bank
Not Applicable
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
MBH Mortgage Bank Co. plc published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 07:13:05 UTC.