Takarek Jelzálogbank : Final terms of first tap of MJ33NF01 MBHMB Covered Bond

MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.' Public Offering of the 1. tap of the MJ33NF01 mortgage bond series to be issued under

the Issuer's 2023-2024 Covered Bond and Senior Unsecured Bond Issuance Programme

Pursuant to the regulation of Board of Directors No. 4/5/2022. (23 December 2022) of the MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc's (registration number: 01-10-043638, date of registration: 18 March 1998, head office: 1117 Budapest Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G. épület, LEI-code: 5299007F4BUUY6S14E44) (hereafter: "Issuer", or "Bank") and after the resolution No. 2/2023. (01.10.), (10. January 2023) of the Board of Directors of MKB, No. 1/2023.(I.17.) (2023.01.17.) of Board of Directors, and No. 1/2023.(I.17.) (2023.01.17.) and No. 1/2023 (I.26), (26. January 2023) of the General Assembly of MBH, and No. 3/2023. (01.10.), (10. January 2023) of the Board of Directors of the MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt. furthermore the Approval Announcement on 17 January 2023 of the Integration Organization the Issuer launched the HUF 100 billion 2023-2024 Issue Program, under the validity of which, the Issuer will issue, through public offering, different registered type covered mortgage bond and senior unsecured bond series and taps, listed or non-listed on the regulated market operated by the Budapest Stock Exchange (BSE). The Issuer publishes its Base Prospectus on the website of its own and of the BSE the hard copies are available at the selling places.

The number and date of the license granted by the Magyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB) to the Base Prospectus of the Issue Program: H-KE-III-122/2023, 13 March 2023.

Pursuant to the Issue Program referred above the Issuer publicly offers to issue on 13 June 2023 the first tap of MBH Mortgage Covered Bond series MJ33NF01 and MBH Mortgage Bank will initiate to introduce the series into the BSE. The basis of the issue: the resolution No 3/2023 (05.24.)-J-EFB (24 May 2023) of the Assets/Liabilities Committee.

The decision H-KE-III-533/2022 (12 September 2022) of MNB authorized the Issuer to use the "European Premium Covered Bond" Logo for its mortgage bonds to be issued in the future. This means that the issuer fully complies with the requirements of the European covered bond regulation i.e. the Directive (EU) 2019/2162 of the European Parliament and of the Council and the procedures and practices it uses also ensure that the mortgage bonds it issues meet the enhanced requirements that determine the prudential requirements of European credit institutions. As a result, the issuance of the present covered bond series will also be placed in the premium category.

This document is the Final Terms of the covered mortgage bond series detailed below. Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Terms and Conditions of the covered mortgage bonds set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 17 March 2022 (Base Prospectus). This document had been prepared in line with the application of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and the Council (Prospectus Directive) on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing the Directive 2003/71/EC and in order to get all the relevant information it must be interpreted in conjunction with the Base Prospectus and its Supplements. This Final Terms must be read together with the Base Prospectus. Pursuant to the Article 21 of the Prospectus Directive the Base Prospectus and its Supplements are available on the websites of the Issuer (https://www.mbhmortgagebank.hu/) of the Budapest Stock Exchange (http://www.bet.hu), and the MNB (http://kozzetetelek.mnb.hu/).

1. Issuer: MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc. (MBH Jelzálogbank Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság) 1117 Budapest Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G. épület 2. (a) Series Number: 1 (Under Issue Program 2023-2024) (b) Tranche Number: 1 3. Offered volume: HUF 10,000,000,000 The Issuer reserves the right to deviate +/- 50% from the volume offered or to declare the auction unsuccessful

depending on the bids received. In case of an unsuccessful auction, the total amount of bids will be refused.

4. Aggregate Nominal Amount:

(a) Series: HUF 10,000,000,000 (b) Tranche: min HUF 5,000,000,000 5. Specified Currency or Currencies: HUF 6. Issue Price (per Mortgage Bond): Not Applicable 7. Specified Denominations: HUF 10,000

8. Number of pieces

1