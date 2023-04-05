Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAKAREKJZB   HU0000078175

TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.

(TAKAREKJZB)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-30
386.00 HUF   -1.03%
02:31aTakarek Jelzálogbank : Final terms of fourth tap of TZJ27NF1 Takarék Green Covered Bond
PU
04/04Takarek Jelzálogbank : Proposals of the Annual General Meeting on 26 April, 2023
PU
04/03Takarek Jelzálogbank : The amount and the composition of the Company's share capital
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Takarek Jelzálogbank : Final terms of fourth tap of TZJ27NF1 Takarék Green Covered Bond

04/05/2023 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.' Public Offering of the 4. tap of the TZJ27NF1 green mortgage bond series to be

issued under the Issuer's HUF 100,000,000 2023-2024 Covered Bond and Senior Unsecured Bond Issuance

Programme

Pursuant to the regulation of Board of Directors No. 4/5/2022. (23 December 2022) of the Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc's (registration number: 01-10-043638, date of registration: 18 March 1998, head office: 1117 Budapest Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G. épület, LEI-code: 5299007F4BUUY6S14E44) (hereafter: "Issuer", or "Bank") and after the resolution No. 2/2023. (01.10.), (10. January 2023) of the Board of Directors of MKB, No. 1/2023.(I.17.) (2023.01.17.) of Board of Directors, and No. 1/2023.(I.17.) (2023.01.17.) and No. 1/2023 (I.26), (26. January 2023) of the General Assembly of MBH, and No. 3/2023. (01.10.), (10. January 2023) of the Board of Directors of the MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt. furthermore the Approval Announcement on 17 January 2023 of the Integration Organization the Issuer launched the HUF 100 billion 2023-2024 Issue Program, under the validity of which, the Issuer will issue, through public offering, different registered type covered mortgage bond and senior unsecured bond series and taps, listed or non-listed on the regulated market operated by the Budapest Stock Exchange (BSE). The Issuer publishes its Base Prospectus on the website of its own and of the BSE the hard copies are available at the selling places.

The number and date of the license granted by the Magyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB) to the Base Prospectus of the Issue Program: H-KE-III-122/20232, 13 March 2023.

Pursuant to the Issue Program referred above the Issuer publicly offers to issue on 11 April 2023 the fourth tap of Takarék Mortgage Covered Bond series TZJ27NF1 and Takarék Mortgage Bank will initiate to introduce the series into the BSE. The basis of the issue: the resolution No 10/2023(03.16.)-J-EFB (16 March 2023) of the Assets/Liabilities Committee.

The decision H-KE-III-533/2022 (12 September 2022) of MNB authorized the Issuer to use the "European Premium Covered Bond" Logo for its mortgage bonds to be issued in the future. This means that the issuer fully complies with the requirements of the European covered bond regulation i.e. the Directive (EU) 2019/2162 of the European Parliament and of the Council and the procedures and practices it uses also ensure that the mortgage bonds it issues meet the enhanced requirements that determine the prudential requirements of European credit institutions. As a result, the issuance of the present covered bond series will also be placed in the premium category.

This document is the Final Terms of the covered mortgage bond series detailed below. Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Terms and Conditions of the covered mortgage bonds set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 13 March 2023 (Base Prospectus). This document had been prepared in line with the application of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and the Council (Prospectus Directive) on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market and repealing the Directive 2003/71/EC and in order to get all the relevant information it must be interpreted in conjunction with the Base Prospectus and its Supplements. This Final Terms must be read together with the Base Prospectus. Pursuant to the Article 21 of the Prospectus Directive the Base Prospectus and its Supplements are available on the websites of the Issuer (https://en.takarekjzb.hu)of the Budapest Stock Exchange (www.bet.hu), and the MNB (http://kozzetetelek.mnb.hu/).

1.

Issuer:

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.

(Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyilvánosan Működő

Részvénytársaság) 1117 Budapest Magyar Tudósok körútja 9.

G. épület

2.

(a)

Series Number:

1 (Under Issue Program 2021-2022)

(b)

Tranche Number:

4

3.

Offered volume:

HUF 4,000,000,000

The Issuer reserves the right to deviate +/- 50% from the

volume offered or to declare the auction unsuccessful

depending on the bids received. In case of an unsuccessful auction, the total amount of bids will be refused.

4. Aggregate Nominal Amount:

(a)

Series:

HUF 11,635,490,000

(b)

Tranche:

min HUF 2,000,000,000

5.

Specified Currency or Currencies:

HUF

6.

Issue Price (per Mortgage Bond):

Not Applicable

1

7.

Specified Denominations:

HUF 10,000

8. Number of pieces

(a) Series:

1,163,549 pieces

(b) Tranche:

min 200,000 pieces

9.

(a)

Issue Date:

11.04.2023

(b)

Interest Commencement Date:

29.10.2021

10.

Date of Settlement

13.04.2023

11.

Value Date:

13.04.2023

12

Maturity Date:

27.10.2027

13.

Tenor:

29.10.2021-27.10.2027

14.

Interest Basis:

Fix interest rate

15

Redemption/Payment Basis:

Redemption at the Specified Denomination

16

Change of Interest Basis or Redemption/ Payment

Not Applicable

Basis:

17.Put/Call Options:

Not Applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

18.Fixed Rate Mortgage Bond Provisions

Applicable

(i)

Rate(s) of Interest:

3.50 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrear

(ii)

Interest Payment Date(s):

27 October in each year up to and including the Maturity Date.

On 27 October 2022 HUF (short first coupon) 348 per Specified

Denomination

(iii)

Fixed Coupon Amount per Mortgage

HUF 350 per Specified Denomination

Bond:

(iv)

Broken Amount(s):

Not Applicable

(v)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/Actual (ICMA)

(vi)

Business Day Convention:

Following Business Day Convention

(vii)

Determination Date(s):

27 October in each year thereafter

(viii)

Party responsible for calculating

Paying Agent MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt.

amounts payable:

(1122 Budapest Pethényi köz 10.)

(ix)

Compound interest:

1.6110 per cent on 13.04.2023

(x)

Other terms relating to the method of

None

calculating interest for Fixed Rate

Mortgage Bonds:

(xi)

Gross yield

Not Applicable

19

Floating Rate Mortgage Bond Provisions

Not Applicable

20.

Zero Coupon Mortgage Bond Provisions

Not Applicable

21.

Index Linked Interest Mortgage Bond

Not Applicable

Provisions

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

22.

Issuer Call:

Not Applicable

23.

Investor Put:

Not Applicable

24.

Final Redemption Amount:

HUF 10,000 per Specified Denomination

25.

Early Redemption Amount payable on

Condition 5(d) is applicable

redemption for taxation reasons or on event of

default and/or the method of calculating the

same (if required or if different from that set out in Condition 5(d)):

2

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE MORTGAGE BONDS

26. Representation of the Mortgage Covered Bonds

Holders:

None

27.

Additional Financial Centre(s) or other special

Not Applicable

provisions relating to Payment Dates:

28. Details relating to Partly Paid Mortgage Covered Bonds: amount of each payment comprising the Issue Price and date on which each payment is to

be made and consequences of failure to pay,

including any right of the Issuer to forfeit the

Mortgage Bonds and interest due on late payment:

Not Applicable

29.

Change of denomination:

Not Applicable

30.

Other final terms:

Not Applicable

DISTRIBUTION

31.

If syndicated, names of

Managers:

Concorde Értékpapír Zrt. 1123 Budapest, Alkotás u. 55-61.,

ING Bank N.V.Magyarországi fióktelepe 1068 Budapest,

Dózsa György út 84/b.

MKB Bank Nyrt. 1056 Budapest, Váci utca 38.,

MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt. 1122 Budapest,

Pethényi köz 10.

32.

Stabilising Manager (if any):

Not Applicable

33. Market Makers (best effort/binding)

Concorde Értékpapír Zrt. 1123 Budapest, Alkotás u. 55-61.,

(best effort)

ING Bank N.V.Magyarországi fióktelepe 1068 Budapest,

Dózsa György út 84/b.(best effort)

MKB Bank Nyrt. 1056 Budapest, Váci utca 38., (best effort)

MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt. 1122 Budapest,

Pethényi köz 10. (binding)

34.

Methods of public issuance:

Auction

(i)

Date of auction/ Subscription:

11.04.2023 10:00 - 11:00 CET (competitive section: 10:00-

10:50; non-competitive section 10:50-11:00)

(ii) Place of auction/ Subscription:

Budapest Stock Exchange

(iii)

Manager:

MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt. 1122 Budapest,

Pethényi köz 10

(iv) Upper limit:

Not applicable

(v) Lower limit:

Not applicable. If the Mortgage Covered Bonds offered by

the Issuer for sale are not purchased because no

appropriate purchase price is received on the above

mentioned accounts, the Issuer might decide not to issue

any bonds. The mode of refunding will be discussed under

the heading 'Refunding'.

(vi)

Auction limit/ Subscription price:

Not applicable

(vii) Auction bid / subscription lower and/or upper limit:

Not applicable

(viii) Method and date of allocation:

Pursuant to the point (Allocation) of the section V.5.2 (Rules

of the auctions) 5.2.1.6 Allocation sub-point of the Base

Prospectus of the Issue Program 2023-2024, on 11.04.2023.

3

(ix) The ratio of the non competitive bids and total bids

Not applicable

(x) The ratio of the non competitive bids and the

Not applicable

competitive bids by members of BSE sections:

(xi) The maximum volume of the non competitive bids

HUF 200,000,000

by members of BSE section:

(xii) Date and place of the allocation:

11.04.2023 12:30 CET at the websites indicated in the point

Notes (57.)

35.

Potential investors

Resident and non-resident natural persons and institutional

investors, limited partnerships

36.

Additional selling restrictions:

Not Applicable

PROCEDURE

  1. Any clearing system(s) other than KELER and the relevant identification number(s):
  2. Delivery:
  3. Effectuation:
  4. Other paying Agent(s):
  5. Isolated deposit accounts and fax numbers, and e-mail address of the Managers:

Not Applicable

DVP

Hungary

Not Applicable

Concorde Értékpapír Zrt. 14400018-12281248-10060012 fax: 36-1-4892201e-mal:a.vidovszky@con.hu

ING Bank N.V.Magyarországi fióktelepe 13700016- 00532547-00000000 email: mihaly.bokor@ing.com

MKB Bank Nyrt. 10300002-20191196-70383285, fax. 36-1- 2687019 e-mail:treasurytrading@mkb.hu

MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt. 19017004-

00201153 fax: 36-1-2012576,e-mail:konya.peter@takarek.hu

Takarék Mortgage Bank: 16801680-09013700

42. Disbursements, place of payments:

Pursuant to the point 4. (Disbursements) of the section V.4.1 (Terms and conditions of the covered mortgage bonds) of the Base Prospectus of the Issue Program 2023- 2024.

43.

ISIN code:

HU0000653464

44.

Ticker code:

TZJ27NF1

GENERAL INFORMATION

45. Use of Proceeds:

The Bank intends to allocate the net proceeds of the green

covered bond issues in line with its general business

strategy under this Green Covered Bond Framework to

finance or refinance Eligible Green Mortgage Loan Portfolio

of new and existing mortgage loans secured by green

residential or green commercial properties-excluding home

equity loans-compliant to the eligibility categories.

46. Market making:

MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt. is a binding

market maker, the other Managers are entitled but not

obliged to act as a market maker for one year from the first

day of the listing

4

47. Notices, place of disclosure of information

The Public Offering, the Final Terms, the Base Prospectus,

an all ordinary and extraordinary notices to Investors with

respect to the Notes issued through a public issue shall be

published

on

the

website

of

the

Issuer

(https://en.takarekjzb.hu),

of

the

NBH

(https://kozzetetelek.mnb.hu)and of the BSE (www.bse.hu).

Pursuant to the Decree of Ministry of Finance No. 24/2008

(VIII. 15) the Issuer publishes the regulated information at

homepages of the media called Portfolio. The hard copies of

the Base Prospectus are available at the selling points.

48. Notes:

The Public Offering, the Final Terms, the Base Prospectus,

an all ordinary and extraordinary notices to Investors with

respect to the Notes issued through a public issue shall be

published

on

the

website

of

the

Issuer

(https://en.takarekjzb.hu),

of

the

NBH

(https://kozzetetelek.mnb.hu)and of the BSE (www.bse.hu).

Pursuant to the Decree of Ministry of Finance No. 24/2008

(VIII. 15) the Issuer publishes the regulated information at

homepages of the media called Portfolio.

49. Governing law:

Hungarian law

OTHER CONDITIONS

50. Listing and admission to trading application:

  1. Listing:
  2. Listing Agent:

( c) Decision on listing:

51. Rating:

52. Licence:

The Issuer will initiate the listing of the series on the BSE

Not applicable

Resolution 10/2023(03.16.)-J-EFB (16 March 2023) of the

Issuer's Asset/Liability Committee (J-EFB)

The Covered Mortgage Bonds' rating: BBB (S&P) positive CreditWarch.

The BBB is eight notches lower than AAA, which is the highest rating of S&P, but one notch higher than the lowest investment grade category (BBB-). The BBB rating means adequate security from investors' point of view, however, in an unfavourable economic environment and worsening conditions, the debtor's ability to meet his payment obligations is reduced. The positive CreditWarch means that the covered bonds could be eligible for collateral-based uplift based on further analysis above the current rating, which reflects the covered bonds' jurisdiction-supported rating level (JRL) of 'bbb'.

The number and date of the license granted by the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) to publish the Base Prospectus of the Issue Program and the disclosure of the public issue: H- KE-III-122/2023 (13 March 2023).

Regulation of Board of Directors No. 4/5/2022. (23 December 2022) of the Issuer, No. 2/2023. (01.10.), (10. January 2023) of the Board of Directors of MKB, No. 1/2023.(I.17.) (2023.01.17.) of Board of Directors, and No. 1/2023.(I.17.) (2023.01.17.) and No. 1/2023 (I.26), (26.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Takarek Jelzalogbank Nyrt. published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 06:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.
02:31aTakarek Jelzálogbank : Final terms of fourth tap of TZJ27NF1 Takarék Green Covered Bond
PU
04/04Takarek Jelzálogbank : Proposals of the Annual General Meeting on 26 April, 2023
PU
04/03Takarek Jelzálogbank : The amount and the composition of the Company's share capital
PU
03/29Takarek Jelzálogbank : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the actual quarter..
PU
03/27Takarek Jelzálogbank : A Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt. 100.000.000.000,-Ft keretösszegű ..
PU
03/24Takarek Jelzálogbank : Modified Corporate Calendar 2023
PU
03/24Takarek Jelzálogbank : Notice on convening an Annual General Meeting
PU
03/14Takarek Jelzálogbank : Takarék Mortgage Bank's Base Prospectus of HUF 100 billion 2023-202..
PU
03/10Takarek Jelzálogbank : Extraordinary Announcement
PU
03/07Takarek Jelzálogbank : Announcement about the result of partial buyback of the series FJ23..
PU
More news
Chart TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
József Vida Chairman-Management Board & President
Gyula László Nagy Chief Executive Officer & Member-Executive Board
Zsolt Harmath Chairman-Supervisory Board
György Pórfy Member-Supervisory Board
Balázs Reiniger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.1.58%169
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.24%383 107
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.52%228 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.24%219 841
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 187
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.85%142 472
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer