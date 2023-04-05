Takarek Jelzálogbank : Final terms of fourth tap of TZJ27NF1 Takarék Green Covered Bond
Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.' Public Offering of the 4. tap of the TZJ27NF1 green mortgage bond series to be
issued under the Issuer's HUF 100,000,000 2023-2024 Covered Bond and Senior Unsecured Bond Issuance
Programme
Pursuant to the regulation of Board of Directors No. 4/5/2022. (23 December 2022) of the Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc's (registration number: 01-10-043638, date of registration: 18 March 1998, head office: 1117 Budapest Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G. épület, LEI-code: 5299007F4BUUY6S14E44) (hereafter: "Issuer", or "Bank") and after the resolution No. 2/2023. (01.10.), (10. January 2023) of the Board of Directors of MKB, No. 1/2023.(I.17.) (2023.01.17.) of Board of Directors, and No. 1/2023.(I.17.) (2023.01.17.) and No. 1/2023 (I.26), (26. January 2023) of the General Assembly of MBH, and No. 3/2023. (01.10.), (10. January 2023) of the Board of Directors of the MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt. furthermore the Approval Announcement on 17 January 2023 of the Integration Organization the Issuer launched the HUF 100 billion 2023-2024 Issue Program, under the validity of which, the Issuer will issue, through public offering, different registered type covered mortgage bond and senior unsecured bond series and taps, listed or non-listed on the regulated market operated by the Budapest Stock Exchange (BSE). The Issuer publishes its Base Prospectus on the website of its own and of the BSE the hard copies are available at the selling places.
The number and date of the license granted by the Magyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB) to the Base Prospectus of the Issue Program: H-KE-III-122/20232, 13 March 2023.
Pursuant to the Issue Program referred above the Issuer publicly offers to issue on 11 April 2023 the fourth tap of Takarék Mortgage Covered Bond series TZJ27NF1 and Takarék Mortgage Bank will initiate to introduce the series into the BSE. The basis of the issue: the resolution No 10/2023(03.16.)-J-EFB (16 March 2023) of the Assets/Liabilities Committee.
The decision H-KE-III-533/2022 (12 September 2022) of MNB authorized the Issuer to use the "European Premium Covered Bond" Logo for its mortgage bonds to be issued in the future. This means that the issuer fully complies with the requirements of the European covered bond regulation i.e. the Directive (EU) 2019/2162 of the European Parliament and of the Council and the procedures and practices it uses also ensure that the mortgage bonds it issues meet the enhanced requirements that determine the prudential requirements of European credit institutions. As a result, the issuance of the present covered bond series will also be placed in the premium category.
This document is the Final Terms of the covered mortgage bond series detailed below. Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Terms and Conditions of the covered mortgage bonds set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 13 March 2023 (Base Prospectus). This document had been prepared in line with the application of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and the Council (Prospectus Directive) on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market and repealing the Directive 2003/71/EC and in order to get all the relevant information it must be interpreted in conjunction with the Base Prospectus and its Supplements. This Final Terms must be read together with the Base Prospectus. Pursuant to the Article 21 of the Prospectus Directive the Base Prospectus and its Supplements are available on the websites of the Issuer (https://en.takarekjzb.hu)of the Budapest Stock Exchange (www.bet.hu), and the MNB (http://kozzetetelek.mnb.hu/).
1.
Issuer:
Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.
(Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyilvánosan Működő
Részvénytársaság) 1117 Budapest Magyar Tudósok körútja 9.
G. épület
2.
(a)
Series Number:
1 (Under Issue Program 2021-2022)
(b)
Tranche Number:
4
3.
Offered volume:
HUF 4,000,000,000
The Issuer reserves the right to deviate +/- 50% from the
volume offered or to declare the auction unsuccessful
depending on the bids received. In case of an unsuccessful auction, the total amount of bids will be refused.
4. Aggregate Nominal Amount:
(a)
Series:
HUF 11,635,490,000
(b)
Tranche:
min HUF 2,000,000,000
5.
Specified Currency or Currencies:
HUF
6.
Issue Price (per Mortgage Bond):
Not Applicable
1
7.
Specified Denominations:
HUF 10,000
8. Number of pieces
(a) Series:
1,163,549 pieces
(b) Tranche:
min 200,000 pieces
9.
(a)
Issue Date:
11.04.2023
(b)
Interest Commencement Date:
29.10.2021
10.
Date of Settlement
13.04.2023
11.
Value Date:
13.04.2023
12
Maturity Date:
27.10.2027
13.
Tenor:
29.10.2021-27.10.2027
14.
Interest Basis:
Fix interest rate
15
Redemption/Payment Basis:
Redemption at the Specified Denomination
16
Change of Interest Basis or Redemption/ Payment
Not Applicable
Basis:
17.Put/Call Options:
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
18.Fixed Rate Mortgage Bond Provisions
Applicable
(i)
Rate(s) of Interest:
3.50 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrear
(ii)
Interest Payment Date(s):
27 October in each year up to and including the Maturity Date.
On 27 October 2022 HUF (short first coupon) 348 per Specified
Denomination
(iii)
Fixed Coupon Amount per Mortgage
HUF 350 per Specified Denomination
Bond:
(iv)
Broken Amount(s):
Not Applicable
(v)
Day Count Fraction:
Actual/Actual (ICMA)
(vi)
Business Day Convention:
Following Business Day Convention
(vii)
Determination Date(s):
27 October in each year thereafter
(viii)
Party responsible for calculating
Paying Agent MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt.
amounts payable:
(1122 Budapest Pethényi köz 10.)
(ix)
Compound interest:
1.6110 per cent on 13.04.2023
(x)
Other terms relating to the method of
None
calculating interest for Fixed Rate
Mortgage Bonds:
(xi)
Gross yield
Not Applicable
19
Floating Rate Mortgage Bond Provisions
Not Applicable
20.
Zero Coupon Mortgage Bond Provisions
Not Applicable
21.
Index Linked Interest Mortgage Bond
Not Applicable
Provisions
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
22.
Issuer Call:
Not Applicable
23.
Investor Put:
Not Applicable
24.
Final Redemption Amount:
HUF 10,000 per Specified Denomination
25.
Early Redemption Amount payable on
Condition 5(d) is applicable
redemption for taxation reasons or on event of
default and/or the method of calculating the
same (if required or if different from that set out in Condition 5(d)):
2
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE MORTGAGE BONDS
26. Representation of the Mortgage Covered Bonds
Holders:
None
27.
Additional Financial Centre(s) or other special
Not Applicable
provisions relating to Payment Dates:
28. Details relating to Partly Paid Mortgage Covered Bonds: amount of each payment comprising the Issue Price and date on which each payment is to
be made and consequences of failure to pay,
including any right of the Issuer to forfeit the
Mortgage Bonds and interest due on late payment:
Not Applicable
29.
Change of denomination:
Not Applicable
30.
Other final terms:
Not Applicable
DISTRIBUTION
31.
If syndicated, names of
Managers:
Concorde Értékpapír Zrt. 1123 Budapest, Alkotás u. 55-61.,
ING Bank N.V.Magyarországi fióktelepe 1068 Budapest,
Dózsa György út 84/b.
MKB Bank Nyrt. 1056 Budapest, Váci utca 38.,
MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt. 1122 Budapest,
Pethényi köz 10.
32.
Stabilising Manager (if any):
Not Applicable
33. Market Makers (best effort/binding)
Concorde Értékpapír Zrt. 1123 Budapest, Alkotás u. 55-61.,
(best effort)
ING Bank N.V.Magyarországi fióktelepe 1068 Budapest,
Dózsa György út 84/b.(best effort)
MKB Bank Nyrt. 1056 Budapest, Váci utca 38., (best effort)
MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt. 1122 Budapest,
Pethényi köz 10. (binding)
34.
Methods of public issuance:
Auction
(i)
Date of auction/ Subscription:
11.04.2023 10:00 - 11:00 CET (competitive section: 10:00-
10:50; non-competitive section 10:50-11:00)
(ii) Place of auction/ Subscription:
Budapest Stock Exchange
(iii)
Manager:
MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt. 1122 Budapest,
Pethényi köz 10
(iv) Upper limit:
Not applicable
(v) Lower limit:
Not applicable. If the Mortgage Covered Bonds offered by
the Issuer for sale are not purchased because no
appropriate purchase price is received on the above
mentioned accounts, the Issuer might decide not to issue
any bonds. The mode of refunding will be discussed under
Pursuant to the Decree of Ministry of Finance No. 24/2008
(VIII. 15) the Issuer publishes the regulated information at
homepages of the media called Portfolio.
49. Governing law:
Hungarian law
OTHER CONDITIONS
50. Listing and admission to trading application:
Listing:
Listing Agent:
( c) Decision on listing:
51. Rating:
52. Licence:
The Issuer will initiate the listing of the series on the BSE
Not applicable
Resolution 10/2023(03.16.)-J-EFB (16 March 2023) of the
Issuer's Asset/Liability Committee (J-EFB)
The Covered Mortgage Bonds' rating: BBB (S&P) positive CreditWarch.
The BBB is eight notches lower than AAA, which is the highest rating of S&P, but one notch higher than the lowest investment grade category (BBB-). The BBB rating means adequate security from investors' point of view, however, in an unfavourable economic environment and worsening conditions, the debtor's ability to meet his payment obligations is reduced. The positive CreditWarch means that the covered bonds could be eligible for collateral-based uplift based on further analysis above the current rating, which reflects the covered bonds' jurisdiction-supported rating level (JRL) of 'bbb'.
The number and date of the license granted by the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) to publish the Base Prospectus of the Issue Program and the disclosure of the public issue: H- KE-III-122/2023 (13 March 2023).
Regulation of Board of Directors No. 4/5/2022. (23 December 2022) of the Issuer, No. 2/2023. (01.10.), (10. January 2023) of the Board of Directors of MKB, No. 1/2023.(I.17.) (2023.01.17.) of Board of Directors, and No. 1/2023.(I.17.) (2023.01.17.) and No. 1/2023 (I.26), (26.
5
