Takarek Jelzálogbank : Final terms of third tap of TJ25NV01 Takarék Covered Bond

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.' Public Offering of the 3. tap of TJ25NV01 mortgage bonds' series to be issued under the auspices of the Issuer's 2021-2022 Covered Bond and Senior Unsecured Bond Issuance Programme

Pursuant to the regulation of Board of Directors No. 58/2020. (1 December 2020) of the Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc's (registration number: 01-10-043638, date of registration: 18 March 1998, head office: 1117 Budapest Magyar Tudósok körútja

9. G. épület, LEI-code: 5299007F4BUUY6S14E44) (hereafter: "Issuer", or "Bank") and to the approval of Board of Directors of the Bank of Hungarian Savings Cooperatives Co. Ltd. (head office: 1122 Budapest, 1122 Budapest, Pethényi köz 10.), and to the Statement of the Central Organization of Integrated Credit Institution as of 13 January 2021 the Issuer launched its Issue Program 2021-2022 with a HUF 200 billion total nominal amount for the issuance of Hungarian Mortgage Covered Bonds

(jelzáloglevelek) and Notes. Within the frameworks of the aforementioned Issue Program the Issuer plans to issue different registered mortgage covered bonds' and bond series in different tranches. The Issuer at its own discretion may introduce the series into the Budapest Stock Exchange. The Issuer publishes its Base Prospectus on the website of its own and of the BSE the hard copies are available at the selling places.

The number and date of the license granted by the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) to publish the Base Prospectus of the Issue Program: H-KE-III-143/2020 9. March 2020.

Pursuant to the Issue Program referred above the Issuer publicly offers to issue on 24 January 2022 the third part of Takarék Covered Mortgage Bond series TJ25NV01 and the Issuer will initiate to introduce the series into the BSE. The base of the issue: the resolution No. 2022/I-2. (10 January 2022) of the Assets/Liabilities Committee.

This document is the Final Terms of the covered mortgage bond series detailed below. Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Terms and Conditions of the covered mortgage bonds set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 6 March 2021 (Base Prospectus). This document had been prepared in line with the application of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and the Council (Prospectus Directive) on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing the Directive 2003/71/EC and in order to get all the relevant information it must be interpreted in conjunction with the Base Prospectus and its Supplements. This Final Terms must be read together with the Base Prospectus. Pursuant to the Article 21 of the Prospectus Directive the Base Prospectus and its Supplements are available on the websites of the Issuer (http://en.takarekjzb.hu) of the Budapest Stock Exchange (http://www.bet.hu), and the MNB (http://kozzetetelek.mnb.hu/).

1. Issuer: Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc. (Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság) 2. (a) Series Number: 4 (Under Issue Program 2019-2020) (b) Tranche Number: 3 3. Offered volume HUF 3,000,000,000 or three billion HUF The Issuer reserves the right to deviate +/- 50% from the

quantity announced or to declare the auction unsuccessful depending on the bids received. In case of an unsuccessful auction, the total amount of bids will be refused.

4. Aggregate Nominal Amount:

(a) Series: HUF 4,200,000,000 (b) Tranche: Minimum HUF 1,500,000,000 5. Specified Currency or Currencies: HUF 6. Issue Price (per Mortgage Bond): Not Applicable 7. Specified Denominations: HUF 10,000

8. Number of pieces