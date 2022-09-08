Takarek Jelzálogbank : Final terms of third tap of TZJ27NF1 Takarék Green Covered Bond
09/08/2022 | 10:10am EDT
Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.' Public Offering of the 3. tap of the TZJ27NF1 green mortgage bond series to be
issued under the Issuer's 2022-2023 Covered Bond and Senior Unsecured Bond Issuance Programme
Pursuant to the regulation of Board of Directors No. 76/2021. (23 December 2021) of the Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc's (registration number: 01-10-043638, date of registration: 18 March 1998, head office: 1117 Budapest Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G. épület, LEI-code: 5299007F4BUUY6S14E44) (hereafter: "Issuer", or "Bank") and to the approval of IG_W_MTB_221_2021 (2021.12.03) of Board of Directors of the Bank of Hungarian Savings Cooperatives Co. Ltd. (head office: 1122 Budapest, 1122 Budapest, Pethényi köz 10.), and to the Statement of the Central Organization of Integrated Credit Institution as of 25 January 2022 the Issuer launched its Issue Program 2021-2022 with a HUF 200 billion total nominal amount for the issuance of Hungarian Mortgage Covered Bonds (jelzáloglevelek) and Notes. Within the frameworks of the aforementioned Issue Program the Issuer plans to issue different registered mortgage covered bonds' and bond series in different tranches. The Issuer at its own discretion may introduce the series into the Budapest Stock Exchange. The Issuer publishes its Base Prospectus on the website of its own and of the BSE the hard copies are available at the selling places.
The number and date of the license granted by the Magyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB) to the Base Prospectus of the Issue Program: H-KE-III-180/2022, 17 March 2022.
Pursuant to the Issue Program referred above the Issuer publicly offers to issue on 12 September 2022 the third tap of Takarék Mortgage Covered Bond series TZJ27NF1 and Takarék Mortgage Bank will initiate to introduce the series into the BSE. The basis of the issue: the resolution No 2022/XXI-4. (08.29.) (29 August 2022) of the Assets/Liabilities Committee.
This document is the Final Terms of the covered mortgage bond series detailed below. Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Terms and Conditions of the covered mortgage bonds set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 17 March 2022 (Base Prospectus). This document had been prepared in line with the application of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and the Council (Prospectus Directive) on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing the Directive 2003/71/EC and in order to get all the relevant information it must be interpreted in conjunction with the Base Prospectus and its Supplements. This Final Terms must be read together with the Base Prospectus. Pursuant to the Article 21 of the Prospectus Directive the Base Prospectus and its Supplements are available on the websites of the Issuer (http://en.takarekjzb.hu) of the Budapest Stock Exchange (http://www.bet.hu), and the MNB (http://kozzetetelek.mnb.hu/).
1.
Issuer:
Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.
(Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyilvánosan Működő
Részvénytársaság) 1117 Budapest Magyar Tudósok körútja 9.
G. épület
2.
(a)
Series Number:
1 (Under Issue Program 2021-2022)
(b)
Tranche Number:
3
3.
Offered volume:
HUF 2,000,000,000
The Issuer reserves the right to deviate +/- 50% from the
volume offered or to declare the auction unsuccessful depending on the bids received. In case of an unsuccessful auction, the total amount of bids will be refused.
4. Aggregate Nominal Amount:
(a)
Series:
HUF 10,435,490,000
(b)
Tranche:
min HUF 1,000,000,000
5.
Specified Currency or Currencies:
HUF
6.
Issue Price (per Mortgage Bond):
Not Applicable
7.
Specified Denominations:
HUF 10,000
8. Number of pieces
(a) Series:
1,043,549 pieces
(b) Tranche:
min 100,000 pieces
9.
(a)
Issue Date:
12.09.2022
(b)
Interest Commencement Date:
29.10.2021
10.
Date of Settlement
14.09.2022
11.
Value Date:
14.09.2022
12
Maturity Date:
27.10.2027
1
13.
Tenor:
29.10.2021-27.10.2027
14.
Interest Basis:
Fix interest rate
15
Redemption/Payment Basis:
Redemption at the Specified Denomination
16
Change of Interest Basis or Redemption/ Payment
Not Applicable
Basis:
17.Put/Call Options:
Not Applicable
18.Method of the issuance:
Public offering
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
19.Fixed Rate Mortgage Bond Provisions
Applicable
(i)
Rate(s) of Interest:
3.50 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrear
(ii)
Interest Payment Date(s):
27 October in each year up to and including the Maturity Date.
On 27 October 2022 HUF (short first coupon) 348 per Specified
Denomination
(iii)
Fixed Coupon Amount per Mortgage
HUF 350 per Specified Denomination
Bond:
(iv)
Broken Amount(s):
Not Applicable
(v)
Day Count Fraction:
Actual/Actual (ICMA)
(vi)
Business Day Convention:
Following Business Day Convention
(vii)
Determination Date(s):
27 October in each year thereafter
(viii)
Party responsible for calculating
Paying Agent MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt.
amounts payable:
(1122 Budapest Pethényi köz 10.)
(ix)
Compound interest:
3.0685 per cent on 14.09.2022
(x)
Other terms relating to the method of
None
calculating interest for Fixed Rate
Mortgage Bonds:
(xi)
Gross yield
Not Applicable
20
Floating Rate Mortgage Bond Provisions
Not Applicable
21.
Zero Coupon Mortgage Bond Provisions
Not Applicable
22.
Index Linked Interest Mortgage Bond
Not Applicable
Provisions
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
23.
Issuer Call:
Not Applicable
24.
Investor Put:
Not Applicable
25.
Final Redemption Amount:
HUF 10,000 per Specified Denomination
26.
Early Redemption Amount payable on
Condition 5(d) is applicable
redemption for taxation reasons or on event of
default and/or the method of calculating the same (if required or if different from that set out in Condition 5(d)):
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE MORTGAGE BONDS
The type of the Mortgage Covered Bonds:
Details relating to the appearance of Mortgage Covered Bonds:
Representation of the Mortgage Covered Bonds Holders:
Planned dates of the issuance of new tranches:
Additional Financial Centre(s) or other special
Registered Mortgage Covered Bonds
Dematerialised Mortgage Covered Bonds and the Deed
None
According to the decision of the Issuer's Asset/Liability Committee
Not Applicable
2
provisions relating to Payment Dates:
32.
Details relating to Partly Paid Mortgage Covered
Not Applicable
Bonds: amount of each payment comprising the Issue Price
and date on which each payment is to be made and
consequences of failure to pay, including any right of the
Issuer to forfeit the Mortgage Bonds and interest due on late
payment:
33. Change of denomination
Not Applicable
34.
Other final terms:
Not Applicable
DISTRIBUTION
35.
If syndicated, names of
Managers:
Concorde Értékpapír Zrt. 1123 Budapest, Alkotás u. 55-61.,
ING Bank N.V.Magyarországi fióktelepe 1068 Budapest,
Dózsa György út 84/b.
MKB Bank Nyrt. 1056 Budapest, Váci utca 38.,
MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt. 1122 Budapest,
Pethényi köz 10.
36.
Stabilising Manager (if any):
Not Applicable
37. Market Makers (best effort/binding)
Concorde Értékpapír Zrt. 1123 Budapest, Alkotás u. 55-61.,
(best effort)
ING Bank N.V.Magyarországi fióktelepe 1068 Budapest,
Dózsa György út 84/b.(best effort)
MKB Bank Nyrt. 1056 Budapest, Váci utca 38., (best effort)
MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt. 1122 Budapest,
Pethényi köz 10. (binding)
38.
Methods of public issuance:
Auction
(i)
Date of auction/ Subscription:
12.09.2022 10:00 - 11:00 CET (competitive section: 10:00-
10:50; non-competitive section 10:50-11:00)
(ii) Place of auction/ Subscription:
Budapest Stock Exchange
(iii)
Manager:
MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt. 1122 Budapest,
Pethényi köz 10
(iv) Upper limit:
Not applicable
(v) Lower limit:
Not applicable. If the Mortgage Covered Bonds offered by
the Issuer for sale are not purchased because no
appropriate purchase price is received on the above
mentioned accounts, the Issuer might decide not to issue
any bonds. The mode of refunding will be discussed under
Pursuant to the point 4. (Disbursements) of the section IV.4/A (Terms and conditions of the covered mortgage bonds) of the Base Prospectus of the Issue Program 2021- 2022.
HU0000653464
TZJ27NF1
Not Applicable
GENERAL INFORMATION
The Bank intends to allocate the net proceeds of the green covered bond issues in line with its general business strategy under this Green Covered Bond Framework to finance or refinance Eligible Green Mortgage Loan Portfolio of new and existing mortgage loans secured by green residential or green commercial properties-excluding home equity loans-compliant to the eligibility categories.
55.
Market making:
MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt. is a binding
market maker, the other Managers are entitled but not
obliged to act as a market maker for one year from the first
day of the listing
56.
Notices, place of disclosure of information
The Public Offering, the Final Terms, the Base Prospectus,
an all ordinary and extraordinary notices to Investors with
respect to the Notes issued through a public issue shall be
Pursuant to the Decree of Ministry of Finance No. 24/2008
(VIII. 15) the Issuer publishes the regulated information at
homepages of the media called Portfolio.
58. Governing law:
Hungarian law
OTHER CONDITIONS
59. Listing and admission to trading application:
Listing:
Listing Agent:
( c) Decision on listing:
60. Rating:
61. Licence:
The Issuer will initiate the listing of the series on the BSE
Not applicable
Resolution 2022./XXI-4. (08.29.) (29.08.2022) of the Issuer's Asset/Liability Committee (J-EFB)
The Covered Mortgage Bonds' rating: BBB (S&P) negative outlook.
The BBB is notches lower than AAA, which is the highest rating of S&P, but one notch higher than the lowest investment grade category (BBB-). The BBB rating means adequate security from investors' point of view, however, in an unfavourable economic environment and worsening conditions, the debtor's ability to meet his payment obligations is reduced. The "negative" outlook means that there is at least a one-third chance that the Hungarian sovereign rating and, with it, the mortgage bonds will be downgraded in the next two years.
The number and date of the license granted by the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) to publish the Base Prospectus of the Issue Program and the disclosure of the public issue: H- KE-III-151/2021 6 March 2021.
Pursuant to the regulation of Board of Directors No. 58/2020. (1 December 2020) of the Issuer and to the approval of Board of Directors of the Bank of Hungarian Savings Cooperatives Co. Ltd. (head office: 1122 Budapest, Pethényi köz 10.), and to the Statement as of 13 January 2021 the Issuer launched its Issue Program 2021-2022 with a HUF 200 billion total nominal value for issuance of Hungarian Mortgage Covered Bonds (jelzáloglevelek) and Notes.
The base of the issue of the third tap series TZJ27NF1: the
5
