Takarek Jelzálogbank : Green Covered Bond Framework annual review and impact report

Takarék Mortgage Bank Type of Engagement: Annual Review Date: November 18, 2022 Engagement Team: Lea Muething, lea.muething@sustainalytics.com, (+44) 20 3107 0137 Taotao Yue, taotao.yue@sustainalytics.com Introduction In October 2021 and February 2022, Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc. ("TMB" or the "Bank") issued two green covered bonds under the Takarék Mortgage Bank Green Covered Bond Framework (the "Framework")1 aimed at financing and refinancing mortgage loans for green residential and commercial buildings in Hungary. Sustainalytics provided a Second-Party Opinion on the Framework in September 2021.2 In November 2022, TMB engaged Sustainalytics to review the assets funded with proceeds from the green covered bonds and provide an assessment as to whether the activities met the use of proceeds criteria and the reporting commitments outlined in the Framework. TMB raised a total of HUF 13.6 billion (EUR 33.3 million) through its two green covered bonds. As of September 2022, the total size of the identified eligible green mortgage loan portfolio stood at HUF 71.9 billion (EUR 176 million). Hence, all proceeds have been fully allocated. Evaluation Criteria Sustainalytics evaluated the assets funded with proceeds from the green covered bonds between October 2021 and September 2022 based on whether they: Met the use of proceeds and eligibility criteria outlined in the Takarék Mortgage Bank Green Covered Bond Framework; and Reported on at least one key performance indicator (KPI) for each use of proceeds category outlined in the Takarék Mortgage Bank Green Covered Bond Framework. The Takarék Mortgage Bank Green Covered Bond Framework is available at: https://www.en.takarekjzb.hu/files/23/84146.pdf The Second-Party Opinion is available at: https://www.en.takarekjzb.hu/files/23/84145.pdf © Sustainalytics 2022

Annual Review Takarék Mortgage Bank Table 1: Use of Proceeds category and eligibility criteria Use of Eligibility Criteria Proceeds New or existing buildings Refurbished existing Green building buildings certifications Green Buildings built before 30 Buildings that: None Residential June 2022 that: • Fulfil the cost-optimal Buildings • Have a maximum minimum energy primary energy demand performance (PED) of 100 KWh/m2 requirements for major per year and comply with renovations, as defined the Hungarian nearly by the Energy zero-energy buildings Performance Buildings (NZEB) requirements3 Directive (EPBD) or • Have an energy • Achieve a minimum 30% performance certificate of primary energy (EPC) label A or better4 savings compared to or the performance of the • Belong in the top 15% building prior to the renovation low-carbon residential buildings based on emission intensity in Hungary5 Buildings built after 30 June 2022 that: • Have a PED at least 10% lower than the NZEB standard in Hungary Green Buildings built before and Buildings that: Buildings that have Commercial after 30 June 2022 that: • Fulfil the cost-optimal achieved or are expected to Buildings • Have a PED at least 10% achieve one of the minimum energy following minimum lower than the NZEB performance certification levels: standard in Hungary requirements for major • LEED Gold with energy renovations, as defined by the Energy savings of at least 30% Performance Buildings or more against ASHRAE Directive (EPBD) or 90.1 2010 or • Achieve a minimum 30% • BREEAM Very Good of primary energy savings compared to the performance of the building prior to the renovation 3 European Commission, "Nearly Zero-Energy Buildings", (2020), at: https://ec.europa.eu/energy/topics/energy-efficiency/energy-efficient-buildings/nearly-zero-energy-buildings_en Residential buildings with the EPC label AA or better (rating since 2016) or with a rating of A or better (rating before 2016). Residential buildings complying with the PED requirements from the building energy code 7/2006 including amendments of 8/2012 and were constructed in 2013 or later. 2

Annual Review Takarék Mortgage Bank Table 2: Associated KPIs Use of Proceeds Key Performance Indicators Green Commercial • Annual site energy savings (in MWh/year) and Residential • Annual CO2 emissions avoidance (in tCO2/year) Buildings Issuer's Responsibility TMB is responsible for providing accurate information and documentation relating to the details of the financed assets, including a description of projects, the amounts allocated and project impact. Independence and Quality Control A leading provider of ESG research and ratings, Sustainalytics conducted the verification of use of proceeds from TMB's green covered bonds. The work undertaken as part of this engagement included the collection of documentation from TMB and the review of said documentation to assess conformance with the Takarék Mortgage Bank Green Covered Bond Framework. Sustainalytics relied on the information and the facts presented by TMB. Sustainalytics is not responsible nor shall it be held liable for any inaccuracies in the opinions, findings or conclusions herein due to incorrect or incomplete data provided by TMB. Sustainalytics made all efforts to ensure the highest quality and rigor during its assessment process and enlisted its Sustainability Bonds Review Committee to provide oversight of the review. Conclusion Based on the limited assurance procedures conducted,6 nothing has come to Sustainalytics' attention that causes us to believe that, in all material respects, the reviewed assets do not conform with the use of proceeds and reporting criteria outlined in the Takarék Mortgage Bank Green Covered Bond Framework. TMB has disclosed to Sustainalytics that the proceeds from the green covered bonds were fully allocated as of 30 September 2022. 6 Sustainalytics limited assurance process includes reviewing the documentation relating to the details of the funded projects, including description of projects, estimated and realized costs of projects, and project impact, as provided by the Issuer, which is responsible for providing accurate information. Sustainalytics has not conducted on-site visits to projects. 3

Annual Review Takarék Mortgage Bank Detailed Findings Table 3: Detailed Findings Eligibility Procedure Performed Factual Findings Error or Criteria Exceptions Identified Use of Verification of the assets funded with the All assets reviewed None Proceeds proceeds from the green covered bonds complied with the use Criteria issued in October 2021 and February 2022 of proceeds criteria. to determine if they aligned with the use of proceeds criteria outlined in the Takarék Mortgage Bank Green Covered Bond Framework and above in Table 1 Reporting Verification of the assets funded with the All assets reviewed None Criteria proceeds from the green covered bonds reported on at least one issued in October 2021 and February 2022 KPI per use of proceeds to determine if the impact of the projects category. was reported in line with the KPIs outlined in the Takarék Mortgage Bank Green Covered Bond Framework and above in Table 2. For a list of KPIs reported, please refer to Appendix 1. 4