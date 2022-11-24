Takarek Jelzálogbank : Green Covered Bond Framework annual review and impact report

In October 2021 and February 2022, Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc. ("TMB" or the "Bank") issued two green covered bonds under the Takarék Mortgage Bank Green Covered Bond Framework (the "Framework")1 aimed at financing and refinancing mortgage loans for green residential and commercial buildings in Hungary. Sustainalytics provided a Second-Party Opinion on the Framework in September 2021.2 In November 2022, TMB engaged Sustainalytics to review the assets funded with proceeds from the green covered bonds and provide an assessment as to whether the activities met the use of proceeds criteria and the reporting commitments outlined in the Framework.
TMB raised a total of HUF 13.6 billion (EUR 33.3 million) through its two green covered bonds. As of September 2022, the total size of the identified eligible green mortgage loan portfolio stood at HUF 71.9 billion (EUR 176 million). Hence, all proceeds have been fully allocated.
Evaluation Criteria
Sustainalytics evaluated the assets funded with proceeds from the green covered bonds between October
2021 and September 2022 based on whether they:
Met the use of proceeds and eligibility criteria outlined in the Takarék Mortgage Bank Green Covered Bond Framework; and
Reported on at least one key performance indicator (KPI) for each use of proceeds category outlined in the Takarék Mortgage Bank Green Covered Bond Framework.
Residential buildings with the EPC label AA or better (rating since 2016) or with a rating of A or better (rating before 2016).
Residential buildings complying with the PED requirements from the building energy code 7/2006 including amendments of 8/2012 and were constructed in 2013 or later.
Annual Review
Takarék Mortgage Bank
Table 2: Associated KPIs
Use of Proceeds
Key Performance Indicators
Green Commercial
•
Annual site energy savings (in MWh/year)
and Residential
•
Annual CO2 emissions avoidance (in tCO2/year)
Buildings
Issuer's Responsibility
TMB is responsible for providing accurate information and documentation relating to the details of the financed assets, including a description of projects, the amounts allocated and project impact.
Independence and Quality Control
A leading provider of ESG research and ratings, Sustainalytics conducted the verification of use of proceeds from TMB's green covered bonds. The work undertaken as part of this engagement included the collection of documentation from TMB and the review of said documentation to assess conformance with the Takarék Mortgage Bank Green Covered Bond Framework.
Sustainalytics relied on the information and the facts presented by TMB. Sustainalytics is not responsible nor shall it be held liable for any inaccuracies in the opinions, findings or conclusions herein due to incorrect or incomplete data provided by TMB.
Sustainalytics made all efforts to ensure the highest quality and rigor during its assessment process and enlisted its Sustainability Bonds Review Committee to provide oversight of the review.
Conclusion
Based on the limited assurance procedures conducted,6 nothing has come to Sustainalytics' attention that causes us to believe that, in all material respects, the reviewed assets do not conform with the use of proceeds and reporting criteria outlined in the Takarék Mortgage Bank Green Covered Bond Framework. TMB has disclosed to Sustainalytics that the proceeds from the green covered bonds were fully allocated as of 30 September 2022.
6 Sustainalytics limited assurance process includes reviewing the documentation relating to the details of the funded projects, including description of projects, estimated and realized costs of projects, and project impact, as provided by the Issuer, which is responsible for providing accurate information. Sustainalytics has not conducted on-site visits to projects.
Annual Review
Takarék Mortgage Bank
Detailed Findings
Table 3: Detailed Findings
Eligibility
Procedure Performed
Factual Findings
Error or
Criteria
Exceptions
Identified
Use of
Verification of the assets funded with the
All assets reviewed
None
Proceeds
proceeds from the green covered bonds
complied with the use
Criteria
issued in October 2021 and February 2022
of proceeds criteria.
to determine if they aligned with the use of
proceeds criteria outlined in the Takarék
Mortgage Bank Green Covered Bond
Framework and above in Table 1
Reporting
Verification of the assets funded with the
All assets reviewed
None
Criteria
proceeds from the green covered bonds
reported on at least one
issued in October 2021 and February 2022
KPI per use of proceeds
to determine if the impact of the projects
category.
was reported in line with the KPIs outlined
in the Takarék Mortgage Bank Green
Covered Bond Framework and above in
Table 2. For a list of KPIs reported, please
refer to Appendix 1.
Annual Review
Takarék Mortgage Bank
Appendix
Appendix: Impact and Allocation Reporting
As of September 2022, TMB had raised a total of HUF 13.6 billion (EUR 33.3 million) through its two green covered bonds and allocated all net proceeds to finance or refinance eligible green mortgage loans for residential buildings.
Table 4: Allocation breakdown
Type of residential buildings
Amount (in HUF)
Share of all mortgage
loans (in percentages)
New real estate purchase
21,981,893,092
30.6
Existing real estate purchase
32,367,003,962
45.0
Refurbishment
1,021,994,269
1.4
Other7
16,483,044,271
22.9
Total size of eligible green mortgage loans
71,853,935,594
100
Total bond proceeds raised (HUF)
13,605,490,000
Unallocated proceeds (HUF)
0
Table 5: Impact8
KPI
Single-family homes
Multifamily homes
Total
Share of total portfolio financing
46
54
100
(in percentages)
Average portfolio lifetime (in years)
19.1
18.6
18.8
Annual site energy savings (in
42,189
28,897
71,087
MWh/year)
Annual CO2 emissions avoidance
7,805
5,346
13,151
(in tCO2/year)
This includes construction, extension and substitute mortgage loans for green residential buildings.
Impact figures relate to the whole asset pool rather than the proceeds of green covered bonds and have been calculated based on the total signed amount of HUF 75,958,771,962. The signed amount differs from the total size of eligible green mortgage loans as the former is based on a review of TMB's green eligibility residential property stock as of 30 September 2022 while the latter is solely based on residential property stock securing newly refinanced mortgage loans since the establishment of the Takarék Mortgage Bank Green Covered Bond Framework..
