Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAKAREKJZB   HU0000078175

TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.

(TAKAREKJZB)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-20
382.00 HUF   +0.53%
08:34aTakarek Jelzálogbank : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the actual quarterly interest of TJ25NV01 Covered Bond
PU
08:04aTakarek Jelzálogbank : Green Covered Bond Framework annual review and impact report
PU
11/21Takarek Jelzálogbank : Extraordinary Announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Takarek Jelzálogbank : Green Covered Bond Framework annual review and impact report

11/24/2022 | 08:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Takarék Mortgage Bank

Type of Engagement: Annual Review

Date: November 18, 2022

Engagement Team:

Lea Muething, lea.muething@sustainalytics.com, (+44) 20 3107 0137

Taotao Yue, taotao.yue@sustainalytics.com

Introduction

In October 2021 and February 2022, Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc. ("TMB" or the "Bank") issued two green covered bonds under the Takarék Mortgage Bank Green Covered Bond Framework (the "Framework")1 aimed at financing and refinancing mortgage loans for green residential and commercial buildings in Hungary. Sustainalytics provided a Second-Party Opinion on the Framework in September 2021.2 In November 2022, TMB engaged Sustainalytics to review the assets funded with proceeds from the green covered bonds and provide an assessment as to whether the activities met the use of proceeds criteria and the reporting commitments outlined in the Framework.

TMB raised a total of HUF 13.6 billion (EUR 33.3 million) through its two green covered bonds. As of September 2022, the total size of the identified eligible green mortgage loan portfolio stood at HUF 71.9 billion (EUR 176 million). Hence, all proceeds have been fully allocated.

Evaluation Criteria

Sustainalytics evaluated the assets funded with proceeds from the green covered bonds between October

2021 and September 2022 based on whether they:

  1. Met the use of proceeds and eligibility criteria outlined in the Takarék Mortgage Bank Green Covered Bond Framework; and
  2. Reported on at least one key performance indicator (KPI) for each use of proceeds category outlined in the Takarék Mortgage Bank Green Covered Bond Framework.
  1. The Takarék Mortgage Bank Green Covered Bond Framework is available at: https://www.en.takarekjzb.hu/files/23/84146.pdf
  2. The Second-Party Opinion is available at: https://www.en.takarekjzb.hu/files/23/84145.pdf

© Sustainalytics 2022

Annual Review

Takarék Mortgage Bank

Table 1: Use of Proceeds category and eligibility criteria

Use of

Eligibility Criteria

Proceeds

New or existing buildings

Refurbished existing

Green building

buildings

certifications

Green

Buildings built before 30

Buildings that:

None

Residential

June 2022 that:

Fulfil the cost-optimal

Buildings

Have a maximum

minimum energy

primary energy demand

performance

(PED) of 100 KWh/m2

requirements for major

per year and comply with

renovations, as defined

the Hungarian nearly

by the Energy

zero-energy buildings

Performance Buildings

(NZEB) requirements3

Directive (EPBD) or

Have an energy

Achieve a minimum 30%

performance certificate

of primary energy

(EPC) label A or better4

savings compared to

or

the performance of the

Belong in the top 15%

building prior to the

renovation

low-carbon residential

buildings based on

emission intensity in

Hungary5

Buildings built after 30 June

2022 that:

Have a PED at least 10%

lower than the NZEB

standard in Hungary

Green

Buildings built before and

Buildings that:

Buildings that have

Commercial

after 30 June 2022 that:

Fulfil the cost-optimal

achieved or are expected to

Buildings

Have a PED at least 10%

achieve one of the

minimum energy

following minimum

lower than the NZEB

performance

certification levels:

standard in Hungary

requirements for major

LEED Gold with energy

renovations, as defined

by the Energy

savings of at least 30%

Performance Buildings

or more against ASHRAE

Directive (EPBD) or

90.1 2010 or

Achieve a minimum 30%

BREEAM Very Good

of primary energy

savings compared to

the performance of the

building prior to the

renovation

3 European Commission, "Nearly Zero-Energy Buildings", (2020), at:

https://ec.europa.eu/energy/topics/energy-efficiency/energy-efficient-buildings/nearly-zero-energy-buildings_en

  1. Residential buildings with the EPC label AA or better (rating since 2016) or with a rating of A or better (rating before 2016).
  2. Residential buildings complying with the PED requirements from the building energy code 7/2006 including amendments of 8/2012 and were constructed in 2013 or later.

2

Annual Review

Takarék Mortgage Bank

Table 2: Associated KPIs

Use of Proceeds

Key Performance Indicators

Green Commercial

Annual site energy savings (in MWh/year)

and Residential

Annual CO2 emissions avoidance (in tCO2/year)

Buildings

Issuer's Responsibility

TMB is responsible for providing accurate information and documentation relating to the details of the financed assets, including a description of projects, the amounts allocated and project impact.

Independence and Quality Control

A leading provider of ESG research and ratings, Sustainalytics conducted the verification of use of proceeds from TMB's green covered bonds. The work undertaken as part of this engagement included the collection of documentation from TMB and the review of said documentation to assess conformance with the Takarék Mortgage Bank Green Covered Bond Framework.

Sustainalytics relied on the information and the facts presented by TMB. Sustainalytics is not responsible nor shall it be held liable for any inaccuracies in the opinions, findings or conclusions herein due to incorrect or incomplete data provided by TMB.

Sustainalytics made all efforts to ensure the highest quality and rigor during its assessment process and enlisted its Sustainability Bonds Review Committee to provide oversight of the review.

Conclusion

Based on the limited assurance procedures conducted,6 nothing has come to Sustainalytics' attention that causes us to believe that, in all material respects, the reviewed assets do not conform with the use of proceeds and reporting criteria outlined in the Takarék Mortgage Bank Green Covered Bond Framework. TMB has disclosed to Sustainalytics that the proceeds from the green covered bonds were fully allocated as of 30 September 2022.

6 Sustainalytics limited assurance process includes reviewing the documentation relating to the details of the funded projects, including description of projects, estimated and realized costs of projects, and project impact, as provided by the Issuer, which is responsible for providing accurate information. Sustainalytics has not conducted on-site visits to projects.

3

Annual Review

Takarék Mortgage Bank

Detailed Findings

Table 3: Detailed Findings

Eligibility

Procedure Performed

Factual Findings

Error or

Criteria

Exceptions

Identified

Use of

Verification of the assets funded with the

All assets reviewed

None

Proceeds

proceeds from the green covered bonds

complied with the use

Criteria

issued in October 2021 and February 2022

of proceeds criteria.

to determine if they aligned with the use of

proceeds criteria outlined in the Takarék

Mortgage Bank Green Covered Bond

Framework and above in Table 1

Reporting

Verification of the assets funded with the

All assets reviewed

None

Criteria

proceeds from the green covered bonds

reported on at least one

issued in October 2021 and February 2022

KPI per use of proceeds

to determine if the impact of the projects

category.

was reported in line with the KPIs outlined

in the Takarék Mortgage Bank Green

Covered Bond Framework and above in

Table 2. For a list of KPIs reported, please

refer to Appendix 1.

4

Annual Review

Takarék Mortgage Bank

Appendix

Appendix: Impact and Allocation Reporting

As of September 2022, TMB had raised a total of HUF 13.6 billion (EUR 33.3 million) through its two green covered bonds and allocated all net proceeds to finance or refinance eligible green mortgage loans for residential buildings.

Table 4: Allocation breakdown

Type of residential buildings

Amount (in HUF)

Share of all mortgage

loans (in percentages)

New real estate purchase

21,981,893,092

30.6

Existing real estate purchase

32,367,003,962

45.0

Refurbishment

1,021,994,269

1.4

Other7

16,483,044,271

22.9

Total size of eligible green mortgage loans

71,853,935,594

100

Total bond proceeds raised (HUF)

13,605,490,000

Unallocated proceeds (HUF)

0

Table 5: Impact8

KPI

Single-family homes

Multifamily homes

Total

Share of total portfolio financing

46

54

100

(in percentages)

Average portfolio lifetime (in years)

19.1

18.6

18.8

Annual site energy savings (in

42,189

28,897

71,087

MWh/year)

Annual CO2 emissions avoidance

7,805

5,346

13,151

(in tCO2/year)

  1. This includes construction, extension and substitute mortgage loans for green residential buildings.
  2. Impact figures relate to the whole asset pool rather than the proceeds of green covered bonds and have been calculated based on the total signed amount of HUF 75,958,771,962. The signed amount differs from the total size of eligible green mortgage loans as the former is based on a review of TMB's green eligibility residential property stock as of 30 September 2022 while the latter is solely based on residential property stock securing newly refinanced mortgage loans since the establishment of the Takarék Mortgage Bank Green Covered Bond Framework..

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Takarek Jelzalogbank Nyrt. published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 13:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.
08:34aTakarek Jelzálogbank : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the actual quarter..
PU
08:04aTakarek Jelzálogbank : Green Covered Bond Framework annual review and impact report
PU
11/21Takarek Jelzálogbank : Extraordinary Announcement
PU
11/14Takarek Jelzálogbank : Resolutions of the General Shareholder's Extraordinary Meeting on 1..
PU
11/09Takarek Jelzálogbank : Listing of Takarék mortgage bonds
PU
11/08Takarek Jelzálogbank : Result of the auction of the second tap of FJ26NF01 Takarék Covered..
PU
11/03Takarek Jelzálogbank : Final terms of the second tap of FJ26NF01 Takarék Covered Bond.
PU
11/02Takarek Jelzálogbank : Announcement on the outstanding amount of mortgage bonds, collatera..
PU
11/02Takarek Jelzálogbank : The amount and the composition of the Company's share capital
PU
10/21Takarek Jelzálogbank : Proposals of the extraordinary general meeting on 14 November, 2022
PU
More news
Chart TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
József Vida Chairman-Management Board & President
Gyula László Nagy Chief Executive Officer & Member-Executive Board
Zsolt Harmath Chairman-Supervisory Board
György Pórfy Member-Supervisory Board
Balázs Reiniger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.-20.91%104
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-6.46%88 229
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED1.96%58 804
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-5.97%29 689
FIRSTRAND LIMITED10.44%22 132
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.23.33%14 827