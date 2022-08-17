Takarek Jelzálogbank : Half-year financial riport for the first half of 2022

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022
SUMMARY FIGURES AND TREND OF KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
in HUF million
30/06/2021
31/12/2021
30/06/2022
30/06/2022/
30/06/2022/
30/06/2021
31/12/2021
Main balance sheet items
Total assets
643,834
665,015
758,018
17.7%
14.0%
Refinanced loans
296,059
331,461
348,609
17.7%
5.2%
Loans (gross)
41,126
38,347
33,643
-18.2%
-12.3%
Mortgage bonds
338,529
327,835
352,967
4.3%
7.7%
Interbank liabilities
234,469
261,250
321,770
37.2%
23.2%
Shareholders' equity
67,507
68,936
70,030
3.7%
1.6%
in HUF million
H1 2021
H2 2021
H1 2022
2022H1
2022 H1
/2021 H1
/2021 H2
Main P/L items
Net interest income
1,954
2,294
2,944
50.7%
28.3%
Net interest margin
0.63%
0.70%
0.83%
0.21%-pt
0.14%-pt
Net fees and commissions
48
-79
25
-48.7%
-
Net operating income
2,488
2,951
3,185
28.0%
7.9%
Provision for impairment on loan losses
-278
54
-155
-44.2%
-
Operating cost
-1,098
-1,321
-1,772
61.4%
34.1%
Cost to income ratio
43.5%
47.4%
64.4%
20.9%-pt
17.0%-pt
Profit from continuing operation
1,056
1,689
877
-17.0%
-48.1%
EPS- continuing operation
9.76 HUF
15.60 HUF
8.10 HUF
-17.0%
-48.1%
Return on Average Assets
0.34%
0.51%
0.25%
-0.1%-pt
-0.3%-pt
Return on Average Equity
3.27%
4.91%
2.55%
-0.7%-pt
-2.4%-pt
3
HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022
REPORT ON THE FIRST HALF-YEAR RESULTS OF TAKARÉK MORTGAGE BANK IN 2022
The report of Takarék Mortgage Bank Co Plc. (hereinafter: Bank, Mortgage Bank, Takarék Mortgage Bank, Company, Issuer) for the first half-year of 2022 is based on the data of the separate balance sheet and profit and loss account prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Bank performed the analysis of its operation based on the separated, audited figures as of 31 December 2021, non-audited figures as of June 30 2021, June 30 2022.
In compliance with the licence of the Hungarian National Bank (MNB) Budapest Bank Ltd. and Magyar Takarék Bankholding Ltd. (MTBH) merged into MKB Bank Plc. on April 1, 2022. Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Ltd. (MTB) has a direct ownership of 88.13% in Takarék Mortgage Bank Plc. and indirectly owns 88.33% of the voting rights. Taking into consideration that MTBH Ltd. had 88.13% direct ownership and 88.33% voting rights in Takarék Mortgage Bank Plc. through MTB Ltd., following the merger, MKB Bank Plc. as the legal successor of MTBH Ltd. became the direct owner of Takarék Mortgage Bank Plc. with a share of 88.13%, and indirectly owns 88.33% of the voting rights in it.
On 23:59 on 1 April, 2022 Takarekbank left the mandatory institutional protection organization of the integrated credit institutions, Integration Organization (the Central Organization of Integrated Credit Institutions) in which organization Takarék Jelzálogbank is also a member.
The MNB revised the MFAR regulation aimed at the stable financing of retail mortgage loans, with the aim of deepening the mortgage bond market and strengthening the long-term funding of banks. Pursuant to the amendment, from 1 July 2022, in addition to Hungarian forint mortgage-based funds, mortgage bonds and refinancing loans denominated in other foreign currencies will also be eligible for the calculation of the MFAR. In addition, due to feedback from market participants, the uncertain effects of the pandemic and the war on the financial system, as well as current capital market trends and the longer preparation time for foreign currency issuances, the planned MFAR tightening (increase of the required minimum level from 25% to 30%, stock exchange listing requirement, cross-ownership limitations) will be postponed by 1 year, so these amendments will take effect on October 1, 2023.
Takarék Mortgage Bank, according to the Act LIX of 2006, fully accounted the amount specified as a special tax on financial institutions for the year 2022 - as required by IFRS -in the first half of the year, as the amount determined by this law is not disputed and must be paid by the Bank till the end of 2022.
The Bank fulfilled its obligation based on the Government Decree No. 197/2022. (VI.4.) on the extra profit tax in compliance with the IFRS in H1 2022.
4
HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022
1. Summary of the achievements of the past period
In line with the integration strategy, Takarék Mortgage Bank has cleaned up its activities in previous years, the separate profit before tax was HUF 978 million in the first half of 2022 despite the extra profit special tax paid. It was 39.3% less than the profit before tax for the second half of 2021, and 13.2% represents a lower level compared to the pre-tax profit achieved in the same period of the previous year.
Loan activities
By the end of the first half of 2022, the refinanced mortgage loan stock has increased from the amount of HUF 296.1 billion to HUF 348.6 billion from the end of the first half of 2021. The number of refinanced mortgage loans were 42,809 pieces at the end of June 2022.
The total refinanced loan stock has been distributed among 9 banks in 2022.
The gross amount of customer mortgage loans was HUF 33.6 billion on the 30 June 2022, which - due to the fact that the Bank has no longer disbursed customer loans directly in line with the strategic goals and thus the existing portfolio continued to shrink- is less by 12.3% compared to the end of the previous year (HUF 38.3 billion) and decreased by 18.2% year-on-year.
In the first half of 2022 the volume of non performing portfolio (stage 3) increased by HUF 0.30 billion and compared to last year the rate of non performing loan portfolio increased to 0.65%.The impairment coverage of non-performing portfolio increased in the last year.
Developments in the structure of the Bank's liabilities
The outstanding amount of mortgage bonds coamounted to HUF 352.9 billion on 30 June 2022, showing an increase of 4.3% on an annual basis and 7.7% on a half-yearly basis.
On March 16, 2020 the MNB reorganized the set of its monetary policy tools, and similarly to the ECBit announced the introduction of providing long-term collateralized lending facility (LTRO) on various maturities. The Bank, taking on an active role in these tenders, was successful in building a volume of HUF 235.5 billion at 30 Jun 2022, favourably priced 3- and 5-year loans into its long-term liabilities. In parallel, the stock of its purchased securities also went up, since part of the funds acquired in the LTRO was devoted to this goal (debt securities at amortised cost was HUF 250.5 billion at the end of 2021, HUF 312.6 billion at 30 Jun, 2022).
On annual basis, the stock of funds withdrawn from the money market and from the long-term collateralized lending facility of central bank increased to HUF 321.8 billion.
The Bank's balance sheet total as at 30 June 2022 was HUF 758.0 billion, which is 14.0% (HUF 93.0 billion) higher than at the end of the previous year and 17.7% higher (HUF 114.2 billion) than at the end of the first half of 2021.
Issued mortgage bonds
Even in the highly volatile and more uncertain market environment following the outbreak of Russian-Ukraine war (increasing interest rate and yield spread environment) amid tightening investor demand) the Bank continued its issuance strategy originally communicated to its investors
5
