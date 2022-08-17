Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAKAREKJZB   HU0000078175

TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.

(TAKAREKJZB)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-10
420.00 HUF   -0.47%
08/08TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Extraordinary announcement
PU
08/01TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : The amount and the composition of the Company's share capital
PU
07/14TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Extraordinary announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Takarek Jelzálogbank : Half-year financial riport for the first half of 2022

08/17/2022 | 11:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Takarék Mortgage Bank Plc.

Half-year financial report for the first half of 2022

Budapest, 17 August, 2022

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

Table of contents

I. Summary figures and trend of key performance indicators........................................................

3

II. Report on the first half-year results of Takarék Mortgage Bank in 2022 ....................................

4

1.

Summary of the achievements of the past period ...................................................................

5

2.

Strategy, strategic goal and outlook of the Group ...................................................................

8

3.

Developments of the market environment ............................................................................

10

4.

Main activities and subsidiaries' performance .......................................................................

11

5.

Post-balance sheet date events..............................................................................................

12

III. Analysis of Takarék Mortgage Bank Plc.'s separated financial statements according to IFRS ..

14

1.

P&L structure ..........................................................................................................................

14

2.

Statement of Financial Position ..............................................................................................

18

Declaration.........................................................................................................................................

25

IV. Separated Financial Statements of Takarék Mortgage Bank Plc. prepared in accordance with

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) ...........................................................................

26

Separate Income Statement ..........................................................................................................

26

Separate Statement of Financial Position......................................................................................

28

Cash Flow Statement .....................................................................................................................

29

Statement of Shareholders' Equity................................................................................................

30

Off-balance Sheet items - Commitments......................................................................................

31

Transactions with related parties ..................................................................................................

31

Data forms relating to the structure of shares and the group of owners .........................................

32

Number of treasury shares held in the year under review relating to listed series..........................

33

Owners with more than 5% ownership relating to listed series (as at 30 June 2022) ......................

33

Data forms related to the organisation and operation of the issuer ................................................

33

Information and disclosures in 2022 .................................................................................................

35

Abbreviations .................................................................................................................................

36

2

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

  1. SUMMARY FIGURES AND TREND OF KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

in HUF million

30/06/2021

31/12/2021

30/06/2022

30/06/2022/

30/06/2022/

30/06/2021

31/12/2021

Main balance sheet items

Total assets

643,834

665,015

758,018

17.7%

14.0%

Refinanced loans

296,059

331,461

348,609

17.7%

5.2%

Loans (gross)

41,126

38,347

33,643

-18.2%

-12.3%

Mortgage bonds

338,529

327,835

352,967

4.3%

7.7%

Interbank liabilities

234,469

261,250

321,770

37.2%

23.2%

Shareholders' equity

67,507

68,936

70,030

3.7%

1.6%

in HUF million

H1 2021

H2 2021

H1 2022

2022H1

2022 H1

/2021 H1

/2021 H2

Main P/L items

Net interest income

1,954

2,294

2,944

50.7%

28.3%

Net interest margin

0.63%

0.70%

0.83%

0.21%-pt

0.14%-pt

Net fees and commissions

48

-79

25

-48.7%

-

Net operating income

2,488

2,951

3,185

28.0%

7.9%

Provision for impairment on loan losses

-278

54

-155

-44.2%

-

Operating cost

-1,098

-1,321

-1,772

61.4%

34.1%

Cost to income ratio

43.5%

47.4%

64.4%

20.9%-pt

17.0%-pt

Profit from continuing operation

1,056

1,689

877

-17.0%

-48.1%

EPS- continuing operation

9.76 HUF

15.60 HUF

8.10 HUF

-17.0%

-48.1%

Return on Average Assets

0.34%

0.51%

0.25%

-0.1%-pt

-0.3%-pt

Return on Average Equity

3.27%

4.91%

2.55%

-0.7%-pt

-2.4%-pt

3

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

  1. REPORT ON THE FIRST HALF-YEAR RESULTS OF TAKARÉK MORTGAGE BANK IN 2022

The report of Takarék Mortgage Bank Co Plc. (hereinafter: Bank, Mortgage Bank, Takarék Mortgage Bank, Company, Issuer) for the first half-year of 2022 is based on the data of the separate balance sheet and profit and loss account prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Bank performed the analysis of its operation based on the separated, audited figures as of 31 December 2021, non-audited figures as of June 30 2021, June 30 2022.

In compliance with the licence of the Hungarian National Bank (MNB) Budapest Bank Ltd. and Magyar Takarék Bankholding Ltd. (MTBH) merged into MKB Bank Plc. on April 1, 2022. Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Ltd. (MTB) has a direct ownership of 88.13% in Takarék Mortgage Bank Plc. and indirectly owns 88.33% of the voting rights. Taking into consideration that MTBH Ltd. had 88.13% direct ownership and 88.33% voting rights in Takarék Mortgage Bank Plc. through MTB Ltd., following the merger, MKB Bank Plc. as the legal successor of MTBH Ltd. became the direct owner of Takarék Mortgage Bank Plc. with a share of 88.13%, and indirectly owns 88.33% of the voting rights in it.

On 23:59 on 1 April, 2022 Takarekbank left the mandatory institutional protection organization of the integrated credit institutions, Integration Organization (the Central Organization of Integrated Credit Institutions) in which organization Takarék Jelzálogbank is also a member.

The MNB revised the MFAR regulation aimed at the stable financing of retail mortgage loans, with the aim of deepening the mortgage bond market and strengthening the long-term funding of banks. Pursuant to the amendment, from 1 July 2022, in addition to Hungarian forint mortgage-based funds, mortgage bonds and refinancing loans denominated in other foreign currencies will also be eligible for the calculation of the MFAR. In addition, due to feedback from market participants, the uncertain effects of the pandemic and the war on the financial system, as well as current capital market trends and the longer preparation time for foreign currency issuances, the planned MFAR tightening (increase of the required minimum level from 25% to 30%, stock exchange listing requirement, cross-ownership limitations) will be postponed by 1 year, so these amendments will take effect on October 1, 2023.

Takarék Mortgage Bank, according to the Act LIX of 2006, fully accounted the amount specified as a special tax on financial institutions for the year 2022 - as required by IFRS -in the first half of the year, as the amount determined by this law is not disputed and must be paid by the Bank till the end of 2022.

The Bank fulfilled its obligation based on the Government Decree No. 197/2022. (VI.4.) on the extra profit tax in compliance with the IFRS in H1 2022.

4

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

1. Summary of the achievements of the past period

In line with the integration strategy, Takarék Mortgage Bank has cleaned up its activities in previous years, the separate profit before tax was HUF 978 million in the first half of 2022 despite the extra profit special tax paid. It was 39.3% less than the profit before tax for the second half of 2021, and 13.2% represents a lower level compared to the pre-tax profit achieved in the same period of the previous year.

Loan activities

By the end of the first half of 2022, the refinanced mortgage loan stock has increased from the amount of HUF 296.1 billion to HUF 348.6 billion from the end of the first half of 2021. The number of refinanced mortgage loans were 42,809 pieces at the end of June 2022.

The total refinanced loan stock has been distributed among 9 banks in 2022.

The gross amount of customer mortgage loans was HUF 33.6 billion on the 30 June 2022, which - due to the fact that the Bank has no longer disbursed customer loans directly in line with the strategic goals and thus the existing portfolio continued to shrink- is less by 12.3% compared to the end of the previous year (HUF 38.3 billion) and decreased by 18.2% year-on-year.

In the first half of 2022 the volume of non performing portfolio (stage 3) increased by HUF 0.30 billion and compared to last year the rate of non performing loan portfolio increased to 0.65%.The impairment coverage of non-performing portfolio increased in the last year.

Developments in the structure of the Bank's liabilities

The outstanding amount of mortgage bonds coamounted to HUF 352.9 billion on 30 June 2022, showing an increase of 4.3% on an annual basis and 7.7% on a half-yearly basis.

On March 16, 2020 the MNB reorganized the set of its monetary policy tools, and similarly to the ECBit announced the introduction of providing long-term collateralized lending facility (LTRO) on various maturities. The Bank, taking on an active role in these tenders, was successful in building a volume of HUF 235.5 billion at 30 Jun 2022, favourably priced 3- and 5-year loans into its long-term liabilities. In parallel, the stock of its purchased securities also went up, since part of the funds acquired in the LTRO was devoted to this goal (debt securities at amortised cost was HUF 250.5 billion at the end of 2021, HUF 312.6 billion at 30 Jun, 2022).

On annual basis, the stock of funds withdrawn from the money market and from the long-term collateralized lending facility of central bank increased to HUF 321.8 billion.

The Bank's balance sheet total as at 30 June 2022 was HUF 758.0 billion, which is 14.0% (HUF 93.0 billion) higher than at the end of the previous year and 17.7% higher (HUF 114.2 billion) than at the end of the first half of 2021.

Issued mortgage bonds

Even in the highly volatile and more uncertain market environment following the outbreak of Russian-Ukraine war (increasing interest rate and yield spread environment) amid tightening investor demand) the Bank continued its issuance strategy originally communicated to its investors

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Takarek Jelzalogbank Nyrt. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 15:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.
08/08TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Extraordinary announcement
PU
08/01TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : The amount and the composition of the Company's share capital
PU
07/14TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Extraordinary announcement
PU
07/12TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Resolutions of the General Shareholder's Extraordinary Meeting on 1..
PU
07/12TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Extraordinary announcement
PU
07/01TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : The amount and the composition of the Company's share capital
PU
06/28TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the actual quarter..
PU
06/28TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the result of the ..
PU
06/24TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Final terms of fourth tap of TJ26NF02 Takarék Covered Bond
PU
06/20TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Proposals for Extraordinary General Meeting 12.07.2022.
PU
More news
Chart TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
József Vida Chairman-Management Board & President
Gyula László Nagy Chief Executive Officer & Member-Executive Board
Zsolt Harmath Chairman-Supervisory Board
György Pórfy Member-Supervisory Board
Balázs Reiniger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.-13.04%113
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-0.71%93 759
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-3.97%56 843
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-4.40%30 177
FIRSTRAND LIMITED15.79%24 031
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED5.43%15 201