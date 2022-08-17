Takarek Jelzálogbank : Half-year financial riport for the first half of 2022

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

The report of Takarék Mortgage Bank Co Plc. (hereinafter: Bank, Mortgage Bank, Takarék Mortgage Bank, Company, Issuer) for the first half-year of 2022 is based on the data of the separate balance sheet and profit and loss account prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Bank performed the analysis of its operation based on the separated, audited figures as of 31 December 2021, non-audited figures as of June 30 2021, June 30 2022.

In compliance with the licence of the Hungarian National Bank (MNB) Budapest Bank Ltd. and Magyar Takarék Bankholding Ltd. (MTBH) merged into MKB Bank Plc. on April 1, 2022. Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Ltd. (MTB) has a direct ownership of 88.13% in Takarék Mortgage Bank Plc. and indirectly owns 88.33% of the voting rights. Taking into consideration that MTBH Ltd. had 88.13% direct ownership and 88.33% voting rights in Takarék Mortgage Bank Plc. through MTB Ltd., following the merger, MKB Bank Plc. as the legal successor of MTBH Ltd. became the direct owner of Takarék Mortgage Bank Plc. with a share of 88.13%, and indirectly owns 88.33% of the voting rights in it.

On 23:59 on 1 April, 2022 Takarekbank left the mandatory institutional protection organization of the integrated credit institutions, Integration Organization (the Central Organization of Integrated Credit Institutions) in which organization Takarék Jelzálogbank is also a member.

The MNB revised the MFAR regulation aimed at the stable financing of retail mortgage loans, with the aim of deepening the mortgage bond market and strengthening the long-term funding of banks. Pursuant to the amendment, from 1 July 2022, in addition to Hungarian forint mortgage-based funds, mortgage bonds and refinancing loans denominated in other foreign currencies will also be eligible for the calculation of the MFAR. In addition, due to feedback from market participants, the uncertain effects of the pandemic and the war on the financial system, as well as current capital market trends and the longer preparation time for foreign currency issuances, the planned MFAR tightening (increase of the required minimum level from 25% to 30%, stock exchange listing requirement, cross-ownership limitations) will be postponed by 1 year, so these amendments will take effect on October 1, 2023.

Takarék Mortgage Bank, according to the Act LIX of 2006, fully accounted the amount specified as a special tax on financial institutions for the year 2022 - as required by IFRS -in the first half of the year, as the amount determined by this law is not disputed and must be paid by the Bank till the end of 2022.

The Bank fulfilled its obligation based on the Government Decree No. 197/2022. (VI.4.) on the extra profit tax in compliance with the IFRS in H1 2022.

