Takarek Jelzálogbank : Listing of Takarék mortgage bonds

01/26/2022 | 09:47am EST
Resolution No. 22/2022 of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd.

The Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd. introduces into exchange trading the dematerialised , registered TJ25NV01 mortgage bond, tranche number 003, in an amount of 300,000 securities with a face value of HUF 10,000 giving a total face value of HUF 3,000,000,000,

issued by Takarék Mortgage

Bank Co Plc. (1117 Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9.) and

modifies the Product List as of January 27, 2022 as follows.

Old data

New data

Number of securities listed

420,000

720,000

In accordance with Section 29.2 of the Book Two of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd. titled Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading , reasoning of decisions fully approving the applications may be omitted.

Budapest, January 26, 2022

on behalf of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd.:

László Dobrocsi dr.

Deputy Director

Important notice:

All information contained within this material is for information purposes only and shall not be considered as an official translation of the Resolution referred to herein. The original Hungarian language version of the Resolution referred to herein remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter.

Disclaimer

Takarek Jelzalogbank Nyrt. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 14:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
József Vida Chairman-Management Board & President
Gyula László Nagy Chief Executive Officer & Member-Management Board
Zsolt Harmath Chairman-Supervisory Board
György Pórfy Member-Supervisory Board
Balázs Reiniger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.2.48%168
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION4.23%98 504
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-2.27%61 245
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES2.49%34 111
FIRSTRAND LIMITED0.67%22 483
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.95%15 147