Takarek Jelzálogbank : Listing of the TZJ27NF1 mortgage bonds, tranche number 003

Resolution No. 313/2022 of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd.

The Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd. introduces into exchange trading the dematerialised , registered TZJ27NF1 mortgage bond, tranche number 003, in an amount of 120,000 securities with a face value of HUF 10,000 giving a total face value of HUF 1,200,000,000,

issued by Takarék Mortgage Bank Co Plc. (1117 Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9.) and modifies the Product List as of September 14, 2022 as follows. Old data New data Number of securities listed 1,043,549 1,163,549

In accordance with Section 29.2 of the Book Two of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd. titled Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading , reasoning of decisions fully approving the applications may be omitted.

Budapest, September 13, 2022

on behalf of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd.:

László Dobrocsi dr.

Deputy Director

Important notice:

All information contained within this material is for information purposes only and shall not be considered as an official translation of the Resolution referred to herein. The original Hungarian language version of the Resolution referred to herein remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter.