  Homepage
  Equities
  Hungary
  Budapest Stock Exchange
  Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt.
  News
  Summary
    TAKAREKJZB   HU0000078175

TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.

(TAKAREKJZB)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-10
390.00 HUF   -0.51%
Takarek Jelzálogbank : Listing of the TZJ27NF1 mortgage bonds, tranche number 004
PU
Takarek Jelzálogbank : Result of the auction of fourth tap of the TZJ27NF1 Takarék Green Covered Bond
PU
Takarek Jelzálogbank : Final terms of fourth tap of TZJ27NF1 Takarék Green Covered Bond
PU
Takarek Jelzálogbank : Listing of the TZJ27NF1 mortgage bonds, tranche number 004

04/12/2023 | 05:10am EDT
Resolution No. 113/2023 of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd.

The Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd. introduces into exchange trading the dematerialised , registered TZJ27NF1 mortgage bond, tranche number 4, in an amount of 600,000 securities with a face value of HUF 10,000 giving a total face value of HUF 6,000,000,000,

issued by Takarék Mortgage

Bank Co Plc. (1117 Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9.) and

modifies the Product List as of April 13, 2023 as follows.

Old data

New data

Number of securities listed

1,163,549

1,763,549

In accordance with Section 29.2 of the Book Two of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd. titled Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading , reasoning of decisions fully approving the applications may be omitted.

Budapest, April 12, 2023

on behalf of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd.:

László Dobrocsi dr.

Deputy Director

Important notice:

All information contained within this material is for information purposes only and shall not be considered as an official translation of the Resolution referred to herein. The original Hungarian language version of the Resolution referred to herein remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter.

Disclaimer

Takarek Jelzalogbank Nyrt. published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 09:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
József Vida Chairman-Management Board & President
Gyula László Nagy Chief Executive Officer & Member-Executive Board
Zsolt Harmath Chairman-Supervisory Board
György Pórfy Member-Supervisory Board
Balázs Reiniger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.2.63%171
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.16%376 751
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.32%229 659
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.23%224 430
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.14%167 407
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.65%148 704
