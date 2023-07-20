Announcement

The MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the actual quarterly interest rate of

MJ27NV01 MBH MB Covered Bond

On the basis of the section 55-56 of Act CXX of 2001 on capital market (Capital Markets Act) and the order 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance (on detailed regulation of information obligation of the publicly issued securities) the MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc. (TMB) (1117 Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G ép.) informs its esteemed investors, that the interest rate of its HUF denominated MJ27NV01 (ISIN:HU0000653613) MBH Covered Bond is 15.28 per cent annually in the interest period starting 22.07.2023 The interest calculation is based on the 3M BUBOR published on 20 July 2023 (14.98 per cent) + 0.30 per cent.

Budapest, 20 July 2023

MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.