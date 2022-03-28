Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAKAREKJZB   HU0000078175

TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.

(TAKAREKJZB)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  03-24
481 HUF   -1.64%
11:51aTAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Invitation for Annual General Meeting
PU
11:41aTAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Modified Corporate Action Timetable
PU
03/23TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Listing of Takarék mortgage bonds
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Takarek Jelzálogbank : Modified Corporate Action Timetable

03/28/2022 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Modified Corporate Calendar 2022

Event

Date

Annual General Meeting

28 April 2022*

Publication of audited financial statements (annual report) for the year 2021

28 April 2022 *

Report on 2022 half year results

17 August 2022*

* expected

Budapest, March 28, 2022

Takarék Mortgage Bank Plc.

Disclaimer

Takarek Jelzalogbank Nyrt. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 15:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.
11:51aTAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Invitation for Annual General Meeting
PU
11:41aTAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Modified Corporate Action Timetable
PU
03/23TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Listing of Takarék mortgage bonds
PU
03/22TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Záróközlemény az FJ22ZF01 jelzáloglevél törlesztéséről
PU
03/22TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the result of the ..
PU
03/18TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Final terms of eighth tap of TJ31NF01 Takarék Covered Bond
PU
03/18TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Notice of Takarék Mortgage Bank's Base Prospectus of HUF 200 billio..
PU
03/09TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Proposal for the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
03/01TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : The amount and the composition of the Company's share capital
PU
02/28TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Invitation for Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
More news
Chart TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
József Vida Chairman-Management Board & President
Gyula László Nagy Chief Executive Officer & Member-Management Board
Zsolt Harmath Chairman-Supervisory Board
György Pórfy Member-Supervisory Board
Balázs Reiniger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.-0.41%153
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION12.13%105 969
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-10.93%54 774
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-2.00%31 940
FIRSTRAND LIMITED21.71%28 530
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED8.74%17 708