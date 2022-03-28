Takarek Jelzálogbank : Modified Corporate Action Timetable

Modified Corporate Calendar 2022
|
Event
|
Date
|
Annual General Meeting
|
28 April 2022*
|
Publication of audited financial statements (annual report) for the year 2021
|
28 April 2022 *
|
Report on 2022 half year results
|
17 August 2022*
* expected
Budapest, March 28, 2022
Takarék Mortgage Bank Plc.
Disclaimer
Takarek Jelzalogbank Nyrt. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 15:40:09 UTC.