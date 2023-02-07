Takarek Jelzálogbank : Notice on convening an extraordinary general meeting

NOTICE ON CONVENING AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc (registered office: H-1117 Budapest, M agyar Tudósok körútja 9. G. épület; company registration number: 01-10-043638; registered by Company Registry Court of the Budapest-Capital Regional Court; hereinafter: Company), fulfilling its statutory obligation, hereby informs the shareholders and investors of the Company that, on 7 February 2023, the Company's Board of Directors decided to convene an Extraordinary General M eeting of the Company (hereinafter: "General M eeting"). The Board of Directors of the Company convenes the General M eeting as set out below: Time and date of the General Meeting: 10 M arch 2023 (Friday), 10.00 a.m. The opening time for registration for the general meeting is 10 M arch 2023 (Friday), 9.00 a.m. Location of the General Meeting: 1117 Budapest, M agyar Tudósok körútja 9. G. épület Agenda of the General Meeting: Decision on the modification of the corporate name of the Company and, therefore, the amendment of the Statutes of the Company M iscallenaous 7 February 2023 TAKARÉK Mortgage Bank Co Plc. Tax number: 12321942-4-44 H-1117 Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G épület ˙ Company registration number: 01-10-043638 info@takarek.hu ˙ www .takarekjzb.hu Budapest Metropolitan Court as Court of Registration

Manner of holding the General Meeting The General M eeting shall be held with the direct participation of the shareholders. Conditions of participation in the General Meeting and the exercise of voting rights According to Section 3.1.24.1 (e) of the Statutes of the Company, each series "A" ordinary share with a nominal value of HUF 100 (one hundred forints) entitles its holder to one vote. A shareholder or a nominee shareholder defined in Sections 151-155 of the Capital M arket Act may attend the General M eeting, who has been registered in the share register at the time of the General M eeting Closing of the Share Register, in accordance with the result of shareholder compliance. C The Company requests KELER Zrt. to identify the shareholders by the time of the General M eeting as a corporate event. The date for the shareholder identification related to the General M eeting shall be 1 March 2023. The rules of shareholder identification are set out in the General Operating Rules of KELER Zrt. At 6.00 (six) p.m. Budapest time on the second business day prior to the General M eeting, the Company shall delete all data in the share register in effect at the time of shareholder identification and simultaneously register

therein data in conformity with the result of shareholder compliance, and close the same together with the data of shareholder compliance ( "General Meeting Closing of the Share Register" ).

The date of the General Meeting Closing of the Share Register:8 March 2023, 6.00 p.m. Thereafter, data relating to the shareholding of a shareholder may be registered in the share register on the business day following the General M eeting at the earliest. E Shareholders may also exercise rights related to the General M eeting by way of representatives. A member of the Board of Directors, Supervisory Board, the auditor and the trustee may not be authorised. Shareholders may also authorise senior employees of the Company to exercise General M eeting related rights. Authorisation for representation is valid for one General M eeting or for the time determined in the authorisation, but for up to twelve (12) months. The validity of authorised representation shall extend to the resumption of adjourned General M eetings and General M eetings reconvened as a result of a lacking quorum. Authorisation shall be issued as a public instrument or private document of full probative force and submitted to the Company at the place and time specified in the General M eeting notice. The authorisation given by the nominee shareholder shall state that the representative acts in the capacity of nominee shareholder. For shareholders that are not natural persons, the right of representation of the signer of the power of attorney or the person(s) acting on behalf of the non-natural person shareholder at the General M eeting must be certified by presenting a copy or notary-public-attested copy of a certificate issued by a public register (e.g. extract from the company registry) and an authentic declaration lending powers to sign on behalf of the company (specimen signature attested by a notary public) or a sample signature countersigned by an attorney-at-law. If the document(s) relating to the right of representation were issued in a language other than Hungarian, a certified Hungarian translation must also be attached to the instrument. If the power of attorney was issued abroad, its form must be in compliance with the laws relating to the authentication or legislation of instruments issued abroad. Shareholders have a right to information concerning matters on the General M eeting's agenda. Accordingly, upon the shareholder's written request submitted at least eight days before the date of the General M eeting, the Board of Directors shall provide the information necessary for discussing the given item on the agenda of the General M eeting three days before the date of the same. The Board of Directors may bind the exercise of the above right to information to a written non-disclosure declaration issued by the shareholder requesting information. The Board TAKARÉK Mortgage Bank Co Plc. Tax number:12321942-4-44 H-1117 Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G épület ˙ Company registration number: 01-10-043638 info@takarek.hu˙ www .takarekjzb.hu Budapest Metropolitan Court as Court of Registration