Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAKAREKJZB   HU0000078175

TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.

(TAKAREKJZB)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-23
446.00 HUF    0.00%
06:51aTAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the result of the auction of fourth tap of the TJ26NF02 Takarek covered bond
PU
06/24TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Final terms of fourth tap of TJ26NF02 Takarék Covered Bond
PU
06/20TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Proposals for Extraordinary General Meeting 12.07.2022.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Takarek Jelzálogbank : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the actual quarterly interest of TJ24NV01 Covered Bond

06/28/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement

The Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the actual quarterly interest rate of

TJ24NV01 TMB Covered Bond

On the basis of the section 55-56 of Act CXX of 2001 on capital market (Capital Markets Act) and the order 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance (on detailed regulation of information obligation of the publicly issued securities) the Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc. (TMB) (1117 Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G ép.) informs its esteemed investors, that the interest rate of its HUF denominated TJ24NV01 (ISIN:HU0000653266) TMB Covered Bond is 8.47 per cent annually in the interest period starting 24.07.2022 The interest calculation is based on the 3M BUBOR published on 28 June 2022 (7.77 per cent) + 0.70 per cent.

Budapest, 28 June 2022

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.

Disclaimer

Takarek Jelzalogbank Nyrt. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 12:30:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.
06:51aTAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the result of the ..
PU
06/24TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Final terms of fourth tap of TJ26NF02 Takarék Covered Bond
PU
06/20TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Proposals for Extraordinary General Meeting 12.07.2022.
PU
06/17TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Modifying the listed amount of FJ23NF01 mortgage bonds
PU
06/14TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Announcement about the result of partial buyback of the series FJ23..
PU
06/10TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc. Invitation Extraordinary General Mee..
PU
06/09TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Announcement about the partial buyback of the series FJ23NF01 cover..
PU
06/01TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : The amount and the composition of the Company's share capital
PU
05/24TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the actual quarter..
PU
05/02TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : The amount and the composition of the Company's share capital
PU
More news
Chart TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
József Vida Chairman-Management Board & President
Gyula László Nagy Chief Executive Officer & Member-Management Board
Zsolt Harmath Chairman-Supervisory Board
György Pórfy Member-Supervisory Board
Balázs Reiniger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.-7.66%127
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-4.99%90 180
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-15.15%50 749
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-14.18%27 863
FIRSTRAND LIMITED10.54%24 415
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED1.97%15 443