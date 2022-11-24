Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAKAREKJZB   HU0000078175

TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.

(TAKAREKJZB)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-20
382.00 HUF   +0.53%
08:34aTakarek Jelzálogbank : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the actual quarterly interest of TJ25NV01 Covered Bond
PU
08:04aTakarek Jelzálogbank : Green Covered Bond Framework annual review and impact report
PU
11/21Takarek Jelzálogbank : Extraordinary Announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Takarek Jelzálogbank : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the actual quarterly interest of TJ25NV01 Covered Bond

11/24/2022 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement

The Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the actual quarterly interest rate of

TJ25NV01 TMB Covered Bond

On the basis of the section 55-56 of Act CXX of 2001 on capital market (Capital Markets Act) and the order 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance (on detailed regulation of information obligation of the publicly issued securities) the Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc. (TMB) (1117 Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G ép.) informs its esteemed investors, that the interest rate of its HUF denominated TJ25NV01 (ISIN:HU0000653316) TMB Covered Bond is 16.03 per cent annually in the interest period starting 26.11.2022. The interest calculation is based on the 3M BUBOR published on 24 November 2022 (15.33 per cent) + 0.70 per cent.

Budapest, 24 November 2022

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.

Disclaimer

Takarek Jelzalogbank Nyrt. published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 13:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.
08:34aTakarek Jelzálogbank : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the actual quarter..
PU
08:04aTakarek Jelzálogbank : Green Covered Bond Framework annual review and impact report
PU
11/21Takarek Jelzálogbank : Extraordinary Announcement
PU
11/14Takarek Jelzálogbank : Resolutions of the General Shareholder's Extraordinary Meeting on 1..
PU
11/09Takarek Jelzálogbank : Listing of Takarék mortgage bonds
PU
11/08Takarek Jelzálogbank : Result of the auction of the second tap of FJ26NF01 Takarék Covered..
PU
11/03Takarek Jelzálogbank : Final terms of the second tap of FJ26NF01 Takarék Covered Bond.
PU
11/02Takarek Jelzálogbank : Announcement on the outstanding amount of mortgage bonds, collatera..
PU
11/02Takarek Jelzálogbank : The amount and the composition of the Company's share capital
PU
10/21Takarek Jelzálogbank : Proposals of the extraordinary general meeting on 14 November, 2022
PU
More news
Chart TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
József Vida Chairman-Management Board & President
Gyula László Nagy Chief Executive Officer & Member-Executive Board
Zsolt Harmath Chairman-Supervisory Board
György Pórfy Member-Supervisory Board
Balázs Reiniger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.-20.91%104
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-6.46%88 229
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED1.96%58 804
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-5.97%29 689
FIRSTRAND LIMITED10.44%22 132
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.23.33%14 827