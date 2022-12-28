Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAKAREKJZB   HU0000078175

TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.

(TAKAREKJZB)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-22
384.00 HUF   +1.05%
06:40aTakarek Jelzálogbank : Corporate Calendar 2023
PU
12/21Takarek Jelzálogbank : Extraordinary announcement
PU
12/14Takarek Jelzálogbank : Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt. 200.000.000.000,- Ft keretösszegű 2022-2023. évi Kibocsátási Programjának 8. sz. Kiegészítése és Hirdetménye.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Takarek Jelzálogbank : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the actual quarterly interest of TJ24NV01 Covered Bond

12/28/2022 | 01:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement

The Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the actual quarterly interest rate of

TJ24NV01 TMB Covered Bond

On the basis of the section 55-56 of Act CXX of 2001 on capital market (Capital Markets Act) and the order 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance (on detailed regulation of information obligation of the publicly issued securities) the Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc. (TMB) (1117 Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G ép.) informs its esteemed investors, that the interest rate of its HUF denominated TJ24NV01 (ISIN:HU0000653266) TMB Covered Bond is 16.89 per cent annually in the interest period starting 24.01.2023 The interest calculation is based on the 3M BUBOR published on 28 December 2022 (16.19 per cent) + 0.70 per cent.

Budapest, 28 December 2022

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.

Disclaimer

Takarek Jelzalogbank Nyrt. published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 18:26:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.
06:40aTakarek Jelzálogbank : Corporate Calendar 2023
PU
12/21Takarek Jelzálogbank : Extraordinary announcement
PU
12/14Takarek Jelzálogbank : Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt. 200.000.000.000,- Ft keretösszegű 2..
PU
12/14Takarek Jelzálogbank : Extraordinary Announcement
PU
12/02Takarek Jelzálogbank : Extraordinary disclosure on the transaction of shares
PU
12/01Takarek Jelzálogbank : Extraordinary announcement
PU
12/01Takarek Jelzálogbank : The amount and the composition of the Company's share capital
PU
11/29Takarek Jelzálogbank : Extraordinary Announcement
PU
11/24Takarek Jelzálogbank : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the actual quarter..
PU
11/24Takarek Jelzálogbank : Green Covered Bond Framework annual review and impact report
PU
More news
Chart TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
József Vida Chairman-Management Board & President
Gyula László Nagy Chief Executive Officer & Member-Executive Board
Zsolt Harmath Chairman-Supervisory Board
György Pórfy Member-Supervisory Board
Balázs Reiniger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.-20.50%109
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.10%386 420
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.88%260 970
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.50%209 412
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.59%156 383
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.52%151 635