Takarek Jelzálogbank : The amount and the composition of the Company's share capital

Announcement

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc (registered seat: H-1117 Budapest, Magyar T udósok körútja 9. G.

ép., Hungary; hereinafter: "Company") in compliance with its obligation pursuant to Section 54 Subsection (9) of the Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market hereby publishes the following information on voting rights attached to its shares and on the share capital.

On 30 June 2022, the amount and the composition of the Company's share capital is as follows:

Series Face value Shares issued Total face value (HUF) (HUF) Series "A" (ordinary shares) 100 66 000 010 6 600 001 000 Series "B" (preferential shares) 100 14 163 430 1 416 343 000 Series "C" (ordinary shares) 1000 2 832 686 2 832 686 000 Amount of share capital 82 996 126 10 849 030 000

Voting rights attached to the shares on 30 June 2022 irrespective of the limitation of the voting rights as set in point 12.1.1 of the Statutes:

Shares Voting rights Voting rights / Total voting Treasury Series attached to issued shares rights shares shares Series "A" (ordinary 66 000 010 66 000 010 1 66 000 010 253 601 shares) Series "B" (preferential 14 163 430 14 163 430 1 14 163 430 0 shares)1 Series "C" (ordinary 2 832 686 2 832 686 10 28 326 860 0 shares) Total 82 996 126 82 996 126 108 490 300 253 601

Budapest, on 1 July 2022

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co Plc.