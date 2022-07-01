Takarek Jelzálogbank : The amount and the composition of the Company's share capital

Announcement
Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc (registered seat: H-1117 Budapest, Magyar T udósok körútja 9. G.
ép., Hungary; hereinafter: "Company") in compliance with its obligation pursuant to Section 54 Subsection (9) of the Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market hereby publishes the following information on voting rights attached to its shares and on the share capital.
On 30 June 2022, the amount and the composition of the Company's share capital is as follows:
|
Series
|
Face value
|
Shares issued
|
Total face value (HUF)
|
|
|
(HUF)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Series "A" (ordinary shares)
|
100
|
66 000 010
|
6 600 001 000
|
|
|
|
|
Series "B" (preferential shares)
|
100
|
14 163 430
|
1 416 343 000
|
Series "C" (ordinary shares)
|
1000
|
2 832 686
|
2 832 686 000
|
|
|
|
|
Amount of share capital
|
|
82 996 126
|
10 849 030 000
Voting rights attached to the shares on 30 June 2022 irrespective of the limitation of the voting rights as set in point 12.1.1 of the Statutes:
|
|
Shares
|
Voting rights
|
Voting rights /
|
Total voting
|
|
Treasury
|
Series
|
attached to
|
|
issued
|
shares
|
|
rights
|
|
shares
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Series "A" (ordinary
|
66 000 010
|
66 000 010
|
|
1
|
66 000 010
|
253 601
|
shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Series "B" (preferential
|
14 163 430
|
14 163 430
|
|
1
|
14 163 430
|
0
|
shares)1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Series "C" (ordinary
|
2 832 686
|
2 832 686
|
|
10
|
28 326 860
|
0
|
shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
82 996 126
|
82 996 126
|
|
|
108 490 300
|
|
253 601
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Budapest, on 1 July 2022
Takarék Mortgage Bank Co Plc.
1 According to point 10.3.2 of the Statutes, after passing to resolution nr. 3/2017. (26.04.) of the General M eeting held on 26 April 2017, the owners of series "B" preferential shares have voting right as well.