Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAKAREKJZB   HU0000078175

TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.

(TAKAREKJZB)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
446.00 HUF   -.--%
06:23aTAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : The amount and the composition of the Company's share capital
PU
06/28TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the actual quarterly interest of TJ24NV01 Covered Bond
PU
06/28TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the result of the auction of fourth tap of the TJ26NF02 Takarek covered bond
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Takarek Jelzálogbank : The amount and the composition of the Company's share capital

07/01/2022 | 06:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc (registered seat: H-1117 Budapest, Magyar T udósok körútja 9. G.

ép., Hungary; hereinafter: "Company") in compliance with its obligation pursuant to Section 54 Subsection (9) of the Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market hereby publishes the following information on voting rights attached to its shares and on the share capital.

On 30 June 2022, the amount and the composition of the Company's share capital is as follows:

Series

Face value

Shares issued

Total face value (HUF)

(HUF)

Series "A" (ordinary shares)

100

66 000 010

6 600 001 000

Series "B" (preferential shares)

100

14 163 430

1 416 343 000

Series "C" (ordinary shares)

1000

2 832 686

2 832 686 000

Amount of share capital

82 996 126

10 849 030 000

Voting rights attached to the shares on 30 June 2022 irrespective of the limitation of the voting rights as set in point 12.1.1 of the Statutes:

Shares

Voting rights

Voting rights /

Total voting

Treasury

Series

attached to

issued

shares

rights

shares

shares

Series "A" (ordinary

66 000 010

66 000 010

1

66 000 010

253 601

shares)

Series "B" (preferential

14 163 430

14 163 430

1

14 163 430

0

shares)1

Series "C" (ordinary

2 832 686

2 832 686

10

28 326 860

0

shares)

Total

82 996 126

82 996 126

108 490 300

253 601

Budapest, on 1 July 2022

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co Plc.

1 According to point 10.3.2 of the Statutes, after passing to resolution nr. 3/2017. (26.04.) of the General M eeting held on 26 April 2017, the owners of series "B" preferential shares have voting right as well.

Disclaimer

Takarek Jelzalogbank Nyrt. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 10:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.
06:23aTAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : The amount and the composition of the Company's share capital
PU
06/28TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the actual quarter..
PU
06/28TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the result of the ..
PU
06/24TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Final terms of fourth tap of TJ26NF02 Takarék Covered Bond
PU
06/20TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Proposals for Extraordinary General Meeting 12.07.2022.
PU
06/17TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Modifying the listed amount of FJ23NF01 mortgage bonds
PU
06/14TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Announcement about the result of partial buyback of the series FJ23..
PU
06/10TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc. Invitation Extraordinary General Mee..
PU
06/09TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Announcement about the partial buyback of the series FJ23NF01 cover..
PU
06/01TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : The amount and the composition of the Company's share capital
PU
More news
Chart TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
József Vida Chairman-Management Board & President
Gyula László Nagy Chief Executive Officer & Member-Management Board
Zsolt Harmath Chairman-Supervisory Board
György Pórfy Member-Supervisory Board
Balázs Reiniger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.-7.66%127
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-6.91%87 946
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-16.36%49 680
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-17.28%26 574
FIRSTRAND LIMITED2.58%21 360
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.22.13%15 697