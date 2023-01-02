Takarek Jelzálogbank : The amount and the composition of the Company's share capital

Announcement
Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc (registered seat: H-1117 Budapest, Magyar T udósok körútja 9. G.
ép., Hungary; hereinafter: "Company") in compliance with its obligation pursuant to Section 54 Subsection (9) of the Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market hereby publishes the following information on voting rights attached to its shares and on the share capital.
On 31 December 2022, the amount and the composition of the Company's share capital is as follows:
|
Series
|
Face value
|
Shares issued
|
Total face value (HUF)
|
|
|
(HUF)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Series "A" (ordinary shares)
|
100
|
108 490 300
|
10 849 030 000
|
|
|
|
|
Amount of share capital
|
|
108 490 300
|
10 849 030 000
|
|
|
|
Voting rights attached to the shares on 31 December 2022:
|
|
Shares
|
Voting rights
|
Voting rights /
|
Total voting
|
Treasury
|
Series
|
attached to
|
issued
|
shares
|
rights
|
shares
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Series "A" (ordinary
|
108 490 300
|
108 490 300
|
1
|
108 490 300
|
253 601
|
shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
108 490 300
|
108 490 300
|
|
108 490 300
|
253 601
Budapest, on 2 January 2023
Takarék Mortgage Bank Co Plc.
