Takarek Jelzálogbank : The amount and the composition of the Company's share capital

Announcement

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc (registered seat: H-1117 Budapest, Magyar T udósok körútja 9. G.

ép., Hungary; hereinafter: "Company") in compliance with its obligation pursuant to Section 54 Subsection (9) of the Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market hereby publishes the following information on voting rights attached to its shares and on the share capital.

On 31 December 2022, the amount and the composition of the Company's share capital is as follows:

Series Face value Shares issued Total face value (HUF) (HUF) Series "A" (ordinary shares) 100 108 490 300 10 849 030 000 Amount of share capital 108 490 300 10 849 030 000

Voting rights attached to the shares on 31 December 2022:

Shares Voting rights Voting rights / Total voting Treasury Series attached to issued shares rights shares shares Series "A" (ordinary 108 490 300 108 490 300 1 108 490 300 253 601 shares) Total 108 490 300 108 490 300 108 490 300 253 601

Budapest, on 2 January 2023

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co Plc.