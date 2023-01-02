Advanced search
    TAKAREKJZB   HU0000078175

TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.

(TAKAREKJZB)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-22
384.00 HUF   +1.05%
Takarek Jelzálogbank : The amount and the composition of the Company's share capital
PU
Takarek Jelzálogbank : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the actual quarterly interest of TJ24NV01 Covered Bond
PU
Takarek Jelzálogbank : Corporate Calendar 2023
PU
Takarek Jelzálogbank : The amount and the composition of the Company's share capital

01/02/2023 | 07:18am EST
Announcement

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc (registered seat: H-1117 Budapest, Magyar T udósok körútja 9. G.

ép., Hungary; hereinafter: "Company") in compliance with its obligation pursuant to Section 54 Subsection (9) of the Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market hereby publishes the following information on voting rights attached to its shares and on the share capital.

On 31 December 2022, the amount and the composition of the Company's share capital is as follows:

Series

Face value

Shares issued

Total face value (HUF)

(HUF)

Series "A" (ordinary shares)

100

108 490 300

10 849 030 000

Amount of share capital

108 490 300

10 849 030 000

Voting rights attached to the shares on 31 December 2022:

Shares

Voting rights

Voting rights /

Total voting

Treasury

Series

attached to

issued

shares

rights

shares

shares

Series "A" (ordinary

108 490 300

108 490 300

1

108 490 300

253 601

shares)

Total

108 490 300

108 490 300

108 490 300

253 601

Budapest, on 2 January 2023

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co Plc.

Disclaimer

Takarek Jelzalogbank Nyrt. published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 12:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
