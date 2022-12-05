Takashima : Disclose Next Medium-term Management Plan "Sustainability V(value)" (EN)
12/05/2022 | 10:12pm EST
Notice: This document is translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Next Medium-Term Management Plan
Basic Policy
Nov. 14, 2022
Takashima & Co., Ltd.
（securities code:8007）
Outline
1．Progress of Current Medium-Term
Management Plan "Sustainability X(Cross)"
(Fiscal year Ended Mar. 2021(FY20) to Fiscal Year Ending Mar.2023)
2．Summary of "A Plan to Meet" and
Direction of Next Medium-Term Management Plan.
3．Next Medium-Term Management Plan
"Sustainability V(Value)"
(Fiscal Year Ending Mar. 2024 to Fiscal Year Ending Mar. 2026)
1．Current Medium-Term Management Plan "Sustainability X"
1-1 Basic Strategy of "Sustainability X"
To contribute to the creation of a sustainable society, we would specialize, concentrate and improve on providing solutions in the areas of energy-saving,weight-saving, and labor-saving.
《Strategic Field》
Energy-Saving Solution
We offer total solutions that support the effective use of energy in homes and buildings by linking together energy creation, energy saving and energy storage.
Weight-Saving Solution
We offer lightweight components and materials to help reduce environmental impacts to respond to changing social environments and needs, making use of a wide range of processes, from design to manufacturing, processing, and delivery.
Labor-Saving Solution
We offer solutions to meet the needs of a declining population and the demands for increased efficiency through adding the concept of "labor-saving" to construction methods and applying unitization to manufacturing and processing.
