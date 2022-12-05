Takashima : Disclose Next Medium-term Management Plan "Sustainability V(value)" (EN)

《Strategic Field》

Energy-Saving Solution

We offer total solutions that support the effective use of energy in homes and buildings by linking together energy creation, energy saving and energy storage.

Weight-Saving Solution

We offer lightweight components and materials to help reduce environmental impacts to respond to changing social environments and needs, making use of a wide range of processes, from design to manufacturing, processing, and delivery.

Labor-Saving Solution

We offer solutions to meet the needs of a declining population and the demands for increased efficiency through adding the concept of "labor-saving" to construction methods and applying unitization to manufacturing and processing.