  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Takashima & Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8007   JP3455600001

TAKASHIMA & CO., LTD.

(8007)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:44 2022-12-05 pm EST
2821.00 JPY   +0.89%
12/05Takashima : Disclose Next Medium-term Management Plan "Sustainability V(value)" (EN)
12/02Tranche Update on Takashima & Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 14, 2022.
12/01Takashima & Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on November 14, 2022, has expired with 34,700 shares, representing 0.77% for ¥99.77 million.
Takashima : Disclose Next Medium-term Management Plan "Sustainability V(value)" (EN)

12/05/2022 | 10:12pm EST
Notice: This document is translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Next Medium-Term Management Plan

Basic Policy

Nov. 14, 2022

Takashima & Co., Ltd.

securities code:8007

Outline

1Progress of Current Medium-Term

Management Plan "Sustainability X(Cross)"

(Fiscal year Ended Mar. 2021(FY20) to Fiscal Year Ending Mar.2023)

2Summary of "A Plan to Meet" and

Direction of Next Medium-Term Management Plan.

3Next Medium-Term Management Plan

"Sustainability V(Value)"

(Fiscal Year Ending Mar. 2024 to Fiscal Year Ending Mar. 2026)

Appendix.

Progress Report Based on a Plan to Meet

(Disclosed May 11, 2022) Excerpts

Copyright © 2022 Takashima & Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

2

1Progress of Current Medium-Term

Management Plan

"Sustainability X(Cross)"

(Fiscal year Ended Mar. 2021 to Fiscal Year Ending Mar.2023)

Copyright © 2022 Takashima & Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

1Current Medium-Term Management Plan "Sustainability X"

1-1 Basic Strategy of "Sustainability X"

  • To contribute to the creation of a sustainable society, we would specialize, concentrate and improve on providing solutions in the areas of energy-saving,weight-saving, and labor-saving.

Strategic Field

Energy-Saving Solution

We offer total solutions that support the effective use of energy in homes and buildings by linking together energy creation, energy saving and energy storage.

Weight-Saving Solution

We offer lightweight components and materials to help reduce environmental impacts to respond to changing social environments and needs, making use of a wide range of processes, from design to manufacturing, processing, and delivery.

Labor-Saving Solution

We offer solutions to meet the needs of a declining population and the demands for increased efficiency through adding the concept of "labor-saving" to construction methods and applying unitization to manufacturing and processing.

Expertise

Development Proposal Capabilities

High

Create needs

aligned to

strategy

Respond to

Added

future plans

Value

Respond to

latent needs

Respond to

emergent needs

Low

Future of Customer

Near

Far

Multiple Completion Capabilities

Customer

Idea

Design

Products

Quality assurance

Delivery management

Distribution

Takashima

Group

Copyright © 2022 Takashima & Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

4

1Current Medium-Term Management Plan "Sustainability X"

1-2 Recognition of the Current Circumstances Around Us

  • Due to energy-related issues, renewable energy and zero-emission related technologies are becoming increasingly popular in various sectors.

Megatrends Around Us

Energy Security

  • Expansion of world energy use.
  • Fuel price rise
  • Rising geopolitical tensions throughout the world

Current Change

Expansion of

energy-saving technologies

Energy-related field

  • Movement for expansion usage coal-free, renewable energy and nuclear power.
  • Energy savings through usage of electricity consumption data

Transportation field

  • Use of zero-emission energy sources through electrification
  • Changing car design and usage of lightweight materials.

Climate Change and carbon neutral trend

  • CO2 emission reduction
  • Business, policy, and finance are changing to achieve a zero carbon society

Industrial field

  • Reduction of energy consumption through data sharing and utilization of robots and AI
  • Conversion to biofuels

Semiconductor & Power Electronics

  • Semiconductor market, centered on ICs, is expanding, making it difficult to secure stable supply.
  • Expanding the Power Electronics Market for Energy Utilization

Consumer field

  • Change in the use of heat in residences and businesses
  • Use of highly efficient equipment
  • Reduce energy consumption through the evolution and spread of ZEB and ZEH

Copyright © 2022 Takashima & Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Takashima & Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 03:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 74 054 M 543 M 543 M
Net income 2022 1 296 M 9,50 M 9,50 M
Net cash 2022 3 019 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,86x
Yield 2022 5,74%
Capitalization 12 439 M 91,2 M 91,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 891
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart TAKASHIMA & CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Takashima & Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKASHIMA & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Koichi Takashima Director & Vice President
Kango Saito Executive Officer & Senior Manager-Finance
Takahiro Suzuki Deputy Senior Manager-Internal Audit
Yuji Momosaki Independent Outside Director
Ren Shino Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKASHIMA & CO., LTD.15.93%92
HOLCIM LTD5.27%31 687
CRH PLC-15.77%30 035
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-4.66%25 632
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-11.12%24 520
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-16.98%22 708