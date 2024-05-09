Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 9, 2024 To whom it may concern, Takashima & Co., Ltd. Company name: Name of representative: Koichi Takashima, President and Representative Director Inquiries: (Securities code: 8007; Prime Market) Takahisa Tokumoto, General Manager of Strategic Planning & Management Department (Telephone: +81-3-5217-7248)

Notice Concerning Dividends from Surplus

Takashima & Co., Ltd. ("the Company") hereby announce that our Board of Directors has resolved at a meeting held on May 9, 2024, to pay dividends from surplus with a record date of March 31, 2024, as follows

1. Dividends

Amount to be determined Most recent dividend Actual result for the previous forecast fiscal year (Announced on （ December 14, 2023) Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023） Record date May 31, 2024 Same as on the left May 31, 2023 Dividend ¥40.00 (Ordinary dividend ¥25.00) Same as on the left ¥25.00 per share (Special dividend ¥15.00) Total ¥692 millions － ¥444 millions dividends Effective date June 5, 2024 － June 7, 2023 (Payment start date) Dividend Retained earnings － Retained earnings resource

(Note) The Company conducted a 4-for-1 stock split of shares of common stock, effective October 1, 2023. The results for the previous fiscal year are calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

2. Reason

Aiming to be a "sustainable growth company with strategic investments," our basic policy is to expand investments for growth while being conscious of capital efficiency and implementing shareholder returns. Specifically, we will pay a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 40% or more each fiscal year and flexibly purchase and retire treasury stock with a target total return ratio of 50%. In addition, the minimum amount of total return to shareholders is set at 500 million yen, with a mind to providing a stable return to shareholders.

For the current fiscal year, we plan to pay a dividend of 60 yen per share (including an interim dividend of 20 yen per share, a year-end dividend of 25 yen per share, and a special dividend of 15 yen per share), which would result in a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 22.0% based on profit attributable to owners of parent of 4,832 million yen.

Together with the 99 million yen of treasury stock that was already repurchased in the November 2023 fiscal year, the Company is conducting a tender offer for up to 800 million yen of treasury stock, as described in the "Notice Concerning Determination of Matters Related to Acquisition of Own Shares" dated December 14, 2023. The total return ratio is 40.4% when combined with the annual dividend of 60 yen per share.