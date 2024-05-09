Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this

translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 9, 2024 To whom it may concern, Company name: Takashima & Co., Ltd. Name of representative: Koichi Takashima, President and Representative Director Inquiries: (Securities code: 8007; Prime Market) Takahisa Tokumoto, General Manager of Strategic Planning & Management Department (Telephone: +81-3-5217-7248)

Notice Concerning Meeting Criteria for Continued-Listing on Prime Market

On November 10, 2021, Takashima & Co., Ltd. ("the Company") submitted a "a Plan to meet the continued-listing criteria for the New Market Classification" (the plan to meet the criteria) for the Prime Market, followed by an updated version of the plan on December 14, 2023, and disclosed the contents of the plan on that date.

We are pleased to announce that we have prepared the following information on the progress of the plan as of March 31, 2024.

Note:

1. Transition of our status to meet the criteria for continued-listing

We have received a notice of compliance determination from the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), which confirms that we have met the criteria for "tradable share market capitalization," which had not previously met the criteria, and that we have complied with all criteria.

Number of tradable Tradable share Tradable share Trading value share market capitalization ratio As of June 30, 2021 *1 27,185 units ¥4.79Bn 59.7％ ¥6.83M Out status As of March 31, 2022 *2 27,058 units ¥6.34Bn 60.1％ ¥12.06M (As of December 31, 2021) and its As of March 31, 2023 *1 28,236 units ¥8.24Bn 63.2％ ¥33.32M transition (As of December 31, 2022) As of March 31, 2024 *1 109,247 units ¥14.37Bn 61.5％ ¥71.80M (As of December 31, 2023) The continued-listing criteria of prime 20,000 units or ¥10Bn or more 35％ or more ¥20M or more market more Our compliance status as of March 2024 Met Met Met Met Planning period as stated in the initial plan - The end of March, - The end of March,2026 2026

*1 Our status is calculated based on the distribution of our company's shares, etc. as known by the Tokyo Stock Exchange as of the base date, and the average daily trading value is based on the average daily trading value stated in the "Continued-listing criteria (Trading Value Criteria)" received from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

*2 The figures are based on our calculations.