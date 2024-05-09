Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this
translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
May 9, 2024
To whom it may concern,
Company name:
Takashima & Co., Ltd.
Name of representative:
Koichi Takashima, President and
Representative Director
Inquiries:
(Securities code: 8007; Prime Market)
Takahisa Tokumoto, General Manager of
Strategic Planning & Management
Department
(Telephone: +81-3-5217-7248)
Notice Concerning Meeting Criteria for Continued-Listing on Prime Market
On November 10, 2021, Takashima & Co., Ltd. ("the Company") submitted a "a Plan to meet the continued-listing criteria for the New Market Classification" (the plan to meet the criteria) for the Prime Market, followed by an updated version of the plan on December 14, 2023, and disclosed the contents of the plan on that date.
We are pleased to announce that we have prepared the following information on the progress of the plan as of March 31, 2024.
Note:
1. Transition of our status to meet the criteria for continued-listing
We have received a notice of compliance determination from the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), which confirms that we have met the criteria for "tradable share market capitalization," which had not previously met the criteria, and that we have complied with all criteria.
Number of tradable
Tradable share
Tradable share
Trading value
share
market capitalization
ratio
As of June 30, 2021 *1
27,185 units
¥4.79Bn
59.7％
¥6.83M
Out status
As of March 31, 2022 *2
27,058 units
¥6.34Bn
60.1％
¥12.06M
(As of December 31, 2021)
and its
As of March 31, 2023 *1
28,236 units
¥8.24Bn
63.2％
¥33.32M
transition
(As of December 31, 2022)
As of March 31, 2024 *1
109,247 units
¥14.37Bn
61.5％
¥71.80M
(As of December 31, 2023)
The continued-listing criteria of prime
20,000 units or
¥10Bn or more
35％ or more
¥20M or more
market
more
Our compliance status as of March 2024
Met
Met
Met
Met
Planning period as stated in the initial plan
-
The end of March,
-
The end of March,2026
2026
*1 Our status is calculated based on the distribution of our company's shares, etc. as known by the Tokyo Stock Exchange as of the base date, and the average daily trading value is based on the average daily trading value stated in the "Continued-listing criteria (Trading Value Criteria)" received from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
*2 The figures are based on our calculations.
2. Status of implementation and evaluation of efforts to meet the continued-listing criteria (April, 2023 to March, 2024)
・Tradable share market capitalization
In the plan to meet the criteria disclosed on November 10, 2021, we established five basic policies for efforts to achieve the continued-listing criteria for "tradable share market capitalization" and "trading value": promoting capital allocation policy, pursuing sustainable profit growth through investment return, Enriching shareholder returns, Establishing IR system, and Complying with Japan's corporate governance code. In accordance with these basic policies, we implemented various initiatives such as M&A, share splits, sales of fixed assets, enhancement of investor communication opportunities, and reduction of policy shareholdings. As a result, the closing price of the stock at the end of March 2024 increased from 730.75 yen at the end of March 2023 to 1,276 yen at the end of March 2024. Looking at the stock price appreciation rate from the end of March 2023 to the end of March 2024, the TOPIX (Tokyo Stock Price Index) was +38.2%, while the Takashima Stock Price significantly outperformed the TOPIX by +74.6%. Consequently, tradable share market capitalization at the end of March 2024 was 14.37 billion yen, up from 8.24 billion yen at the end of March 2023, thus meeting the criteria for continued-listing.
Going forward, we will steadily implement the medium-term management plan Sustainability V (Value) (March 31, 2024
- March 31, 2026), which was formulated on March 16, 2023[updated on December 14, 2023], based on the five basic policies in the plan to meet the criteria, and conduct management with an awareness of capital costs and stock prices, aiming to simultaneously achieve sustainable growth and adaptation to a sustainable society.
