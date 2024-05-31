Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 8007 Date of sending by postal mail: June 4, 2024 Start date of measures for electronic provision: May 31, 2024

To our shareholders:

Koichi Takashima, President and Representative Director

Takashima & Co., Ltd.

2-2 Kandasurugadai, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Notice of the 136th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We cordially inform you that the 136th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Takashima & Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held as set forth below.

When convening the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (items for which the measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and posts this information on the following respective websites. Please access any of the websites by using the Internet address shown below to review the information.

The Company's website: https://www.tak.co.jp/ja/index.html (in Japanese)

(From the above website, select "Investor Relations," "Stock Information," and then "General Meeting of Shareholders.")

Website for posting materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders https://d.sokai.jp/8007/teiji/ (in Japanese)

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you can exercise your voting rights via either of the following methods. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights.

[Exercise of voting rights via the Internet]

Please indicate your vote for or against the proposal on the website for exercising voting rights designated by the Company (https://www.web54.net) (in Japanese), and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on Monday,

June 24, 2024.

[Exercise of voting rights in writing (by post)]

Please indicate your vote for or against the proposal on the voting form and return it so that it arrives no later

than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024.

  1. Date and Time: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (JST) (Reception will open at 9:30 a.m.)
  2. Venue: Room "Tenku B" at 2F, Tokyo Garden Palace 1-7-5, Yushima, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo
  3. Agenda
    Items to be reported:
    1. Reports on the Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 136th Fiscal Term (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), and results of audits by the Financial Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements
    2. Reports on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 136th Fiscal Term (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Item to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Election of Four Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal No. 2: Election of Five Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Proposal No. 3: Revision of Restricted Share-Based Remuneration Plan for Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members and Outside Directors)

Proposal No. 4: Revision of Amount of Remuneration for Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Proposal No. 5: Determination of Remuneration for Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory

Committee Members to Grant Restricted Shares Thereto

4. Items Relating to the Convocation

  • If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, etc., the last vote will be treated as a valid vote.
  • If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, etc. and in writing (by mail), the vote exercised via the Internet, etc. will be treated as the valid vote, regardless of the arrival date and time.
  • If you exercise your voting rights in writing (by mail) and do not indicate your vote for or against the proposal on the voting form, it will be treated as if you indicated your approval.
  • Please also refer to the "Instructions for the Exercise of Voting Rights" described below (in Japanese only).
  • If attending the meeting in person, please present the voting form at the reception desk.
  • If revisions to the items subject to measures for electronic provision arise, a notice of the revisions and the details of the items before and after the revisions will be posted on the Company's aforementioned website and the website for posting materials for the general meeting of shareholders.

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal and Reference Information

Proposal No. 1: Election of Four Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

The terms of office of four Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members; hereinafter, the same applies in this proposal) will expire at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of four Directors. Furthermore, with regard to this proposal, the Company has obtained an opinion from the Audit and Supervisory Committee to the effect that all candidates for Director are qualified.

The candidates for Director are as follows:

Candidate No. 1

Koichi Takashima

Reelection

(Date of birth: August 8, 1952)

[Career summary, and position and responsibility in the Company]

Feb. 1978

Joined Procter & Gamble Japan

July 2000

External Relations Director of Procter & Gamble Far East Inc.

June 2002

Joined the Company

June 2002

Vice President and Director

Number of the

June 2003

Vice President and Representative Director

June 2004

President and Representative Director

Company's shares owned

Apr. 2016

President and Representative Director, and Division Chief of Industrial

252,921

Solutions Division

Number of years in office

June 2016

President and Representative Director, Chief Executive Officer, and Division

Chief of Industrial Solutions Division

22

Apr. 2018

President and Representative Director, and Chief Executive Officer (current

Attendance at Board of

position)

Directors meetings

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

14/14

Koichi Takashima joined the Company in 2002 after gaining operational experience in

international and domestic marketing, sales departments, and other areas. As such, Mr.

Takashima possesses abundant experience in management positions. Since 2004, he has

proactively engaged in activities in his position supervising Group management as President and

Representative Director of the Company, and thus has contributed to enhancing the corporate

value of the Company. Based on these achievements, the Company has judged that he can be

expected to continue to utilize his experience and other qualities in the execution of business

operations and the supervision of management as a Director of the Company.

Candidate No. 2

Toshio Goto

(Date of birth: December 12, 1959)

Reelection

Number of the Company's shares owned

101,849

Number of years in office 12

Attendance at Board of Directors meetings

14/14

[Career summary, and position and responsibility in the Company]

Apr. 1983

Joined the Company

Oct. 1997

Manager Attached to Strategic Planning & Management Office of the Company;

President of iTak (International) Limited

Apr. 2003

General Manager of Electronic Devices of the Company;

President of iTak (International) Limited

Apr. 2009

President of iTak (International) Limited

June 2012

Director of the Company;

President of iTak (International) Limited

June 2016

Director and Group Executive Officer of the Company;

President of iTak (International) Limited

Apr. 2018

Director and Group Managing Executive Officer of the Company;

President of iTak (International) Limited

Apr. 2020

Director, Group Managing Executive Officer, and Division Chief of Device

Solutions Division of the Company;

President of iTak (International) Limited

Apr. 2021

Director, Managing Executive Officer, and Division Chief of Electronic Devices

Division of the Company;

President of iTak (International) Limited

Apr. 2023

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, and Division Chief of Electronic

Devices Division of the Company;

President of iTak (International) Limited (current position)

Apr. 2024

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, and Division Chief of Electronic

Devices Division of the Company;

President of iTak (International) Limited;

Director of TAKASHIMA INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. (current position)

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

Toshio Goto possesses abundant experience in management positions, having gained operational experience in international sales departments. Since 2012, Mr. Goto has promoted international business development, etc., in his position supervising the electronic devices business as a Director of the Company, and thus has contributed to enhancing the corporate value of the Company. Based on these achievements, the Company has judged that he can be expected to continue to utilize his experience and other qualities in the execution of business operations and the supervision of management as a Director of the Company.

Candidate No. 3

Akira Yamamoto

(Date of birth: February 9, 1963)

Reelection

Number of the Company's shares owned

29,445

Number of years in office 6

Attendance at Board of Directors meetings

14/14

[Career summary, and position and responsibility in the Company]

Apr. 1987

Joined Osaka Totsu Co., Ltd. (currently Kansai Totsu Co., Ltd.)

Oct. 1991

Joined Marubeni Synthetic Resin Products Co., Ltd. (currently Marubeni Plax

Corporation)

Feb. 2010

Joined the Company

Special Sales Promotion Osaka Business Unit Manager of Construction Supply

Division

Apr. 2011

Manager of Chugoku Office, Construction Supply Division

Apr. 2013

Deputy General Manager of West Japan Business Development Department,

Construction Supply Division

Apr. 2014

General Manager of East Japan Business Development Department,

Construction Supply Division

June 2016

Audit & Supervisory Board Member of TOHKEN inc. (current position)

Apr. 2017

Executive Officer and General Manager of East Japan Business Development

Department, Construction Supply Solutions Division of the Company

Apr. 2018

Executive Officer, Deputy Division Chief of Construction Supply Solutions

Division, and General Manager of East Japan Business Development

Department

June 2018

Director, Executive Officer, Deputy Division Chief of Construction Supply

Solutions Division, and General Manager of East Japan Business Development

Department

Apr. 2020

Director, Executive Officer, and Division Chief of Construction Supply

Solutions Division

Apr. 2021

Director, Managing Executive Officer, and Division Chief of Construction

Supply Division

Apr. 2024

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, and Division Chief of

Construction Supply Division (current position)

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

Akira Yamamoto possesses abundant experience in management positions, having gained operational experience in sales departments. Since 2017, Mr. Yamamoto has proactively engaged in activities in his position supervising the most important areas of the construction supply business as Executive Officer of the Company, and has contributed to enhancing the corporate value of the Company in his position continuing to supervise the most important areas of the construction supply business as a Director of the Company since 2018, and in his position supervising the construction supply business as a whole since April 2020. Based on these achievements, the Company has judged that he can be expected to continue to utilize his experience and other qualities in the execution of business operations and the supervision of management as a Director of the Company.

Candidate No. 4

Takahiro Suzuki

(Date of birth: October 20, 1968)

Reelection

[Career summary, and position and responsibility in the Company]

Apr. 1991

Joined The Dai-Ichi Kangyo Bank, Limited (currently Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)

Apr. 2002

Investigator of Business Promotion Department of Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.

(currently Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)

Apr. 2007

Executive Consultant of KFi Co., Ltd. (currently Tokyo International Consulting

K.K.)

June 2014

Managing Director of ltcb inc.

Dec. 2015

Joined the Company

Deputy General Manager of Internal Auditing Department

Jan. 2016

General Manager of Internal Auditing Department

Apr. 2017

Executive Officer and General Manager of Internal Auditing Department

Apr. 2018

Executive Officer, Division Chief of Business Management Division, and

Number of the

General Manager of Internal Auditing Department

June 2018

Director, Executive Officer, Division Chief of Business Management Division,

Company's shares owned

and General Manager of Internal Auditing Department

29,837

Mar. 2019

Director, Executive Officer, and Division Chief of Business Management

Number of years in office

Division;

Director of iTak (International) Limited

6

Sept. 2019

Director, Executive Officer, Division Chief of Business Management Division,

Attendance at Board of

and General Manager of General Affairs & Human Resources Department of the

Directors meetings

Company;

14/14

Director of iTak (International) Limited

Apr. 2021

Director, Managing Executive Officer, and Division Chief of Business

Management Division of the Company;

Director of iTak (International) Limited

Mar. 2022

Director, Managing Executive Officer, and Division Chief of Business

Management Division of the Company (current position)

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

Takahiro Suzuki possesses abundant experience in management positions, having gained

operational experience in sales departments in finance, consulting, and other industries. Since

2017, Mr. Suzuki has proactively engaged in activities in his position supervising internal auditing

departments as Executive Officer of the Company, and has contributed to enhancing the corporate

value of the Company in his position supervising business management departments as a Director

of the Company since 2018. Based on these achievements, the Company has judged that he can be

expected to continue to utilize his experience and other qualities in the execution of business

operations and the supervision of management as a Director of the Company.

Notes: 1. There is no special interest between any of the candidates and the Company.

  1. The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance policy with an insurance company pursuant to Article 430-3, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, whereby the Company's Directors are the insureds. The insurance covers damages that could arise under situations where an insured bears liability in regard to performance of duties or where an insured becomes subject to a claim seeking to hold them liable in that regard. All candidates for Director are to be the insureds under the directors and officers liability insurance policy should they be elected. In addition, when the policy is renewed next time, the Company plans to renew the policy with the same details.
  2. The number of the Company's shares owned by each candidate includes the number of shares they own through the Takashima Officer Shareholding Association.

Proposal No. 2: Election of Five Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

The terms of office of all four Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members will expire at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, in order to improve the effectiveness of the job duties of the Audit and Supervisory Board Members as these have been increasing, the Company proposes to increase the number of Audit and Supervisory Committee Members by one and to elect five Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members. Furthermore, with regard to this proposal, the Company has obtained consent from the Audit and Supervisory Committee.

The candidates to be Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members are as follows:

Candidate No. 1

Akifumi Ujita

Reelection

Outside

(Date of birth: August 5, 1957)

Independent

[Career summary, and position and responsibility in the Company]

Apr. 1980

Joined The Dai-Ichi Kangyo Bank, Limited (currently Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)

Jan. 1999

Deputy General Manager of New York Branch

Apr. 2002

General Manager of Americas Department No. 1 of Mizuho Corporate Bank,

Ltd. (currently Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)

Number of the

May 2009

Joined SAKATA SEED CORPORATION

June 2009

Executive Officer and General Manager of Accounting Dept.

Company's shares owned

Aug. 2011

Director, Executive Officer and Senior General Manager of General

2,427

Administration Div.

Number of years in office

June 2017

Director, Senior Executive Officer and Senior General Manager of General

Administration Div.

2

June 2021

Director, Managing Executive Officer in charge of General Administration

Attendance at Board of

Directors meetings

Div.

14/14

Aug. 2021

Retired as Director, Managing Executive Officer in charge of General

Attendance at Audit and

Administration Div.

Aug. 2021

Corporate Governance Advisor (Advisor)

Supervisory Committee

June 2022

Outside Director (Full-time Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) of the

meetings

14/14

Company (current position)

Overview of the Reasons for Nomination of Candidate for Director who are Audit and

Supervisory Committee Member and Expected Roles

Akifumi Ujita possesses operational experience spanning 29 years at financial institutions and

ten years of executive experience at a commercial company. Based on these achievements, the

Company has judged that he can be expected to continue to utilize his experience and other

qualities in the auditing etc. of management as a Director who is an Audit and Supervisory

Committee Member of the Company.

Candidate No. 2

Yuji Momosaki

Reelection

Outside

(Date of birth: December 18, 1950)

Independent

[Career summary, and position and responsibility in the Company]

Oct. 1978

Joined Nishikata Audit Corporation (currently Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

LLC)

July 1991

Partner of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC

July 1998

Representative Partner

Feb. 2004

Member of Management Committee of Tokyo Office

Number of the

Mar. 2008

General Manager of Operations Management Division and Management

Meeting Observer

Company's shares owned

Jan. 2012

Chief Information Officer, Tohmatsu Group (audit company, tax accountants,

0

consulting subsidiaries, and FA subsidiaries)

Number of years in office

Jan. 2015

Established Momosaki CPA Office, Representative (current position)

June 2015

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of OBAYASHI ROAD

8

CORPORATION

Attendance at Board of

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of OSJB Holdings Corporation

Directors meetings

13/14

June 2016

Outside Director of Benefit One Inc.

Attendance at Audit and

Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) of the

Company (current position)

Supervisory Committee

Sept. 2021

Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member),

meetings

14/14

ProjectHoldings, Inc. (current position)

Overview of the Reasons for Nomination of Candidate for Director who are Audit and

Supervisory Committee Member and Expected Roles

Yuji Momosaki possesses expert knowledge and abundant experience as a certified public

accountant. Although Mr. Momosaki has no past experience of involvement in corporate

management other than as an outside Director or outside Audit and Supervisory Board Member,

based on these achievements, the Company has judged that he can be expected to continue to

utilize his experience and other qualities in the auditing etc. of management as a Director who is

an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member of the Company.

Candidate No. 3

Ren Shino

Reelection

Outside

(Date of birth: February 26, 1957)

Independent

[Career summary, and position and responsibility in the Company]

Oct. 1986

Passed the national bar examination

Number of the

Apr. 1989

Registered as attorney (Dai-Ichi Tokyo Bar Association)

Jan. 1990

Participated in establishment of KOHWA SOHGOH LAW OFFICES

Company's shares owned

Partner Attorney of KOHWA SOHGOH LAW OFFICES (current position)

0

June 2016

Outside Director (Audit/Supervisory Committee Member) of SINANEN

Number of years in office

HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (current position)

June 2018

Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) of the

6

Company (current position)

Attendance at Board of

June 2019

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of MAEDA CORPORATION

Directors meetings

Overview of the Reasons for Nomination of Candidate for Director who are Audit and

14/14

Supervisory Committee Member and Expected Roles

Attendance at Audit and

Ren Shino possesses abundant experience and wide-ranging insight as an attorney well versed in

Supervisory Committee

the field of corporate law. The Company has assessed her as being a person capable of

meetings

contributing to the enhancement of the management governance of the Company from the

14/14

perspective of legal affairs. Although Ms. Shino has no past experience of involvement in

corporate management other than as an outside Director or outside Audit and Supervisory Board

member, based on these points, the Company has judged that she can be expected to continue to

utilize her experience and other qualities in the auditing etc. of management as a Director who is

an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member of the Company.

Candidate No. 4

Yasushi Aoki

Reelection

Outside

(Date of birth: April 16, 1955)

Independent

[Career summary, and position and responsibility in the Company]

Apr. 1979

Joined Kao Sekken Co., Ltd. (currently Kao Corporation)

Feb. 2000

General Manager of Organization & Planning Group Department, Personnel

Number of the

Division

Mar. 2004

Supervising Personnel Development Division

Company's shares owned

June 2006

Executive Officer

8,000

Mar. 2011

Director, Managing Executive Officer, and Supervising Personnel and General

Number of years in office

Affairs Division of Kanebo Cosmetics Inc.

Mar. 2014

Supervising Human Resources Development Division of Kao Corporation

4

Representative Director and Chair of Board of Directors of Kanebo Cosmetics

Attendance at Board of

Inc.

Directors meetings

Mar. 2015

Managing Executive Officer of Kao Corporation

14/14

Attendance at Audit and

June 2020

Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) of the

Company (current position)

Supervisory Committee

meetings

Overview of the Reasons for Nomination of Candidate for Director who are Audit and

14/14

Supervisory Committee Member and Expected Roles

Yasushi Aoki possesses abundant experience in management positions, having gained

operational experience in personnel, general affairs, and planning departments and other areas.

Based on these achievements, the Company has judged that he can be expected to continue to

utilize his experience and other qualities in the auditing etc. of management as a Director who is

an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member of the Company.

Candidate No. 5

Shuichi Sakamoto

New election

(Date of birth: October 13, 1957)

Outside

[Career summary, and position and responsibility in the Company]

Apr. 1981

Joined Asahi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (currently Asahi Kasei Corp.)

Dec. 2003

General Manager of Acrylonitrile Global Marketing, Acrylonitrile Division of

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp.

Apr. 2011

Executive Officer, General Manager of Performance Plastics Division

Apr. 2014

Director, Senior Executive Officer, General Manager, Acrylonitrile Division

Nov. 2014

Lead Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Strategy of Asahi Kasei

Corp.

Apr. 2016

Senior Executive Officer (for Strategy, Accounting & Finance, IT, IR), CFO

Number of the

June 2016

Director, Senior Executive Officer (responsible for Strategy, Accounting &

Company's shares owned

Finance, IT, IR), CFO

0

Apr. 2019

Director, Primary Executive Officer (for Health Care)

Apr. 2023

Director

June 2023

Advisor (current position)

Overview of the Reasons for Nomination of Candidate for Director who are Audit and

Supervisory Committee Member and Expected Roles

Shuichi Sakamoto possesses abundant experience in management positions, having gained

business experience in the petrochemistry and health care sectors, and also operational experience

in the management planning, accounting and finance, and IT departments and other areas. Based

on these achievements, the Company has judged that he can be expected to utilize his experience

and other qualities in the auditing etc. of management as a Director who is an Audit and

Supervisory Committee Members of the Company.

Notes: 1. There is no special interest between any of the candidates and the Company.

2. The Company has entered into a contact with each of Akifumi Ujita, Yuji Momosaki, Ren Shino, and Yasushi Aoki for limitation of liability for damages to be incurred by the Company pursuant to Article 423, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, in accordance with the provisions of Article 427, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act. The liability for damages under the contract is the minimum liability amount as set out in laws and regulations. The contract will be renewed if their proposed reelections are approved. In addition, if the election of Shuichi Sakamoto is approved, the Company is expected to enter into a contract of the same content with him for limitation of liability for damages to be incurred by the Company.

  1. The Company has filed notification with the Tokyo Stock Exchange that Akifumi Ujita, Yuji Momosaki, Ren Shino, and Yasushi Aoki are designated as independent directors under the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. If their reelections are approved, they will remain independent directors.
  2. The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance policy with an insurance company pursuant to Article 430-3, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, whereby the Company's Directors are the insureds. The insurance covers damages that could arise under situations where an insured bears liability in regard to performance of duties or where an insured becomes subject to a claim seeking to hold them liable in that regard. All candidates for Director are to be the insureds under the directors and officers liability insurance policy should they be elected. In addition, when the policy is renewed next time, the Company plans to renew the policy with the same details.
  3. The number of the Company's shares owned by each candidate includes the number of shares they own through the Takashima Officer Shareholding Association.
  4. Special Notes regarding candidates for Directors who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members are as follows. Regarding independence of candidates
    In the past, Akifumi Ujita has experience of being someone who executed business for Mizuho Bank, Ltd., a specified associated service provider (major business partner) of the Company, but he retired from the said bank in March 2010.
    In the past 10 years, Shuichi Sakamoto has experience of being someone who executed business for Asahi Kasei Corporation, a specified associated service provider (major business partner) of the Company.

