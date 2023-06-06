Advanced search
    8007   JP3455600001

TAKASHIMA & CO., LTD.

(8007)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:17:52 2023-06-06 am EDT
3475.00 JPY   +1.61%
Takashima : PresentationMaterial(FY22)(EN)
PU
05/30Takashima : Notice of the 135th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/24Profit-taking, Wall Street Losses Prompt Japan Equities Sale; Takashima to Buy Civil Engineering Firm for 5 Billion Yen
MT
Takashima : PresentationMaterial(FY22)(EN)

06/06/2023
Notice: This document is translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023(FY22)

Full Year Financial Briefing

Takashima & Co., Ltd. Securities Code 8007

Mar. 30, 2023

Contents

1 | FY22 Financial Highlights

2 | FY23 Consolidated Performance Forecast

3 | Shareholder Return

4 | Our efforts to meet the continued-listing criteria in the new market segment of Tokyo Stock Exchange

Copyright©2023 Takashima & Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

2

. FY22 Financial Highlights

Copyright©2023 Takashima & Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Executive Summary

FY22

Financial Highlights

  • Increase Net Sales and Profit
  • Highest Net Profit Ever
  • Annual dividend per share of ¥170 (Year-end Dividend Increased by ¥30)
  • Payout ratio 47.9% Total Return Ratio 54.3%

FY23

Performance

Forecast

FY23

Dividends Forecast

Net Sales ¥89,000M, Operating Profit 1,800M, Ordinary Profit 1,900M, Profit attributable to owners of parent 1,600M

Dividends Per Share

Interim (Before Share Split) ¥70

Year-end(After Share Split) ¥25

(We will execute 1 for 4 Share Split at October) Without Share Split ¥170

Copyright©2023 Takashima & Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

4

Consolidated Performance: P/L

  • Net sales increased due to strong performance in the construction supply segment and the electronics and devices segment. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased due to increased sales activities to expand business performance, increased system investment, and expenses associated with M&A execution. Operating profit increased despite increase in SG&A

expenses

  • Net profit increased, helped by a gain on the sale of strategic stock holdings. Record-high profit.

(Unit: millions of yen

FY21

FY22

Amount of change

Year-on-Year(YoY)

Net sales

74,054

79,683

5,629

7.6%

Operating profit

1,547

1,764

216

14.0%

Operating profit ratio

2.1%

2.2%

0.1pt

-

Ordinary profit

1,840

1,939

98

5.4%

Profit attributable to owners of

1,296

1,585

289

22.3%

parent

Index

FY21

FY22

Change

ROE

7.2%

8.3%

1.1pt

ROIC

5.2%

5.0%

(0.2)pt

Cost of Shareholder's Equity.

6.2%

6.3%

0.1pt

WACC

4.0%

3.9%

(0.1)pt

Copyright©2023 Takashima & Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

5

Disclaimer

Takashima & Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 05:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
