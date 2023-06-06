Takashima : PresentationMaterial(FY22)(EN)

Notice: This document is translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023(FY22)
Full Year Financial Briefing
Takashima & Co., Ltd. Securities Code 8007
Mar. 30, 2023
Contents
1 | FY22 Financial Highlights
2 | FY23 Consolidated Performance Forecast
3 | Shareholder Return
4 | Our efforts to meet the continued-listing criteria in the new market segment of Tokyo Stock Exchange
Net sales increased due to strong performance in the construction supply segment and the electronics and devices segment. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased due to increased sales activities to expand business performance, increased system investment, and expenses associated with M&A execution. Operating profit increased despite increase in SG&A
expenses
Net profit increased, helped by a gain on the sale of strategic stock holdings. Record-high profit.
