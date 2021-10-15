Takashimaya : Interim Financial Results Supplemental Information Six Months Ended Aug. 31, 2021

Log in
October 14, 2021

Interim Financial Results Supplemental Information

Six Months Ended Aug. 31, 2021

Takashimaya Co., Ltd.

contents

I. Consolidated basis

Page

1.

Financial highlights

1

2.

Subsidiaries

2

3.

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3

4.

Non-operating income and expenses

3

5.

Extraordinary income and losses

3

6.

Segment information

4

7.

Capital investments

4

II. Non-consolidated basis

1.

Financial highlights

5

2.

Capital investments

6

3.

Selling, general and administrative expenses

7

4.

Non-operating income and expenses

8

5.

Extraordinary income and losses

8

6.

Details about sales

9

Sales by store

9

Sales by business type

9

Sales by merchandise

10

I. Consolidated basis

1. Financial highlights

(millions of yen, %)

The first half results

The current fiscal year projections

Amount

Year on year

Amount

Year on year

(%)

(%)

1.

Operating revenue

347,189

16.8

49,836

764,000

12.2

83,100

2.

Net sales

315,080

17.3

46,521

697,420

12.3

76,534

3.

Gross profit

76,218

18.7

12,011

170,080

13.9

20,814

4.

Selling, general and administrative expenses

110,341

6.9

7,122

230,660

3.5

7,884

5.

Operating profit (loss)

(2,014)

8,203

6,000

19,496

6.

Ordinary profit (loss)

(559)

10,355

6,000

19,637

7.

Profit (Loss) attributable to owners of parent

(4,375)

18,908

2,300

36,270

8.

Total assets

1,123,981

(2.3)

(26,524)

1,134,000

(1.4)

(16,506)

9.

Total net assets

412,197

(0.7)

(2,913)

415,000

(0.0)

(111)

10.

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

3,837

(71.2)

(9,465)

6,000

(86.3)

(37,720)

11.

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(19,017)

(6,134)

(33,000)

(5,965)

12.

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(11,522)

(43,201)

(3,000)

(5,303)

13.

Depreciation (included in cost of sales,

15,782

0.6

91

32,522

4.4

1,379

SG&A expenses and extraordinary losses)

14.

Capital investments

17,396

51.6

5,924

44,244

62.6

17,039

15.

Interest-bearing debt

201,917

(2.5)

(5,237)

217,000

4.8

9,845

16.

Gross profit ratio

24.19

0.28

24.39

0.35

17.

Ratio of SG&A expenses to net sales

35.0

(3.4)

33.1

(2.8)

18.

Operating margin

(0.6)

3.2

0.9

3.1

19.

Ordinary profit / Net sales

(0.2)

3.9

0.9

3.1

20.

Ordinary profit / Total assets (ROA)

0.5

1.7

21.

Profit attributable to owners of parent / Equity

0.6

8.8

(ROE)

22.

Interest-bearing debt / Total assets

18.0

19.1

1.1

23.

Debt-to-equity ratio

0.52

(0.01)

0.55

0.02

24.

Equity ratio

34.8

0.5

34.7

0.4

25.

Number of employees

7,427

(1.6)

(123)

7,350

(2.6)

(200)

26.

Number of subsidiaries

27

(1)

27

(1)

27.

Number of equity method affiliates

5

1

6

2

1.The above items 8,9,15,22,23,24 and 25 are compared to the previous fiscal year-end.

－ 1 －

2. Subsidiaries

(millions of yen, %)

Subsidiaries

Segment

Owner-

The first half results

The current fiscal year projections

ship

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

Profit

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

Profit

revenue

profit

profit

revenue

profit

profit

Okayama Takashimaya Co., Ltd.

100.0

7,471

(131)

(121)

(86)

17,045

137

142

163

Gifu Takashimaya Co., Ltd.

100.0

6,013

75

106

80

12,856

242

274

150

Takasaki Takashimaya Co., Ltd.

100.0

7,015

82

116

69

15,022

315

356

222

Takashimaya (Singapore) Ltd.

100.0

5,871

398

(633)

(555)

13,197

1,731

(414)

(367)

Shanghai Takashimaya Co.,Ltd.

Department store

100.0

1,520

177

354

354

3,127

377

228

228

Takashimaya Vietnam Ltd.

100.0

816

77

(96)

(115)

1,676

77

(89)

(108)

Siam Takashimaya (Thailand) Co.,Ltd.

51.0

653

(483)

(511)

(511)

1,714

(807)

(859)

(859)

Takashimaya Tomonokai Co.,Ltd.

100.0

1,913

(516)

69

43

4,330

(1,065)

96

23

R.T. Corporation Ltd.

100.0

4,192

(438)

40

24

8,800

(945)

(466)

(517)

A&S Takashimaya Duty Free Co., Ltd.

60.0

(0)

(25)

4,367

(0)

(25)

4,367

Toshin Development Co., Ltd.

100.0

19,875

2,203

11,943

10,883

41,608

4,462

14,158

12,281

Toshin Development Singapore PTE. LTD.

100.0

3,768

964

345

265

7,357

1,666

418

297

Fashion Plaza Sunroser Co.,Ltd.

Commercial

100.0

711

(46)

(42)

(36)

1,528

(62)

(58)

(155)

A&B Development CORP.

35.7

423

219

207

161

775

319

298

202

property

Gateway Vietnam Education Joint Stock

development

75.0

170

158

286

286

383

343

407

417

Company

Globaland Ltd.

60.0

(6)

14

14

(10)

28

28

Hanoi Residential and Commercial Centre -

60.0

398

131

128

129

756

136

115

88

HRCC Ltd.

SLUC Co.,Ltd.

100.0

(19)

(55)

(55)

26

(34)

(120)

(120)

Takashimaya Financial Partners Co., Ltd.

Finance

69.5

9,895

2,169

2,178

1,412

20,553

4,243

4,258

2,730

Takashimaya Space Create Co., Ltd.

Construction

100.0

9,367

(132)

(82)

(18)

19,927

69

69

& Design

Good Live Co., Ltd.

100.0

1,340

24

32

15

2,976

145

151

111

RTD Co., Ltd.

60.0

213

7

6

5

484

15

15

10

TAKASHIMAYA TRANSCOSMOS

INTERNATIONAL COMMERCE

51.0

303

(71)

(69)

(69)

829

(113)

(115)

(115)

PTE.LTD.

ATA CO., LTD.

Other

100.0

3,005

385

402

271

6,402

861

889

589

Century & Co., Ltd.

100.0

3,046

(17)

8

5,752

(264)

(242)

(234)

Takashimaya Facilities Co.,Ltd.

100.0

381

26

51

34

757

43

70

47

The Tamagawa Institute., Ltd.

100.0

136

(13)

(13)

(14)

296

(8)

(7)

(11)

Select Square Co., Ltd.

100.0

1,608

56

50

41

3,301

101

92

70

－ 2 －

3. Selling, general and administrative expenses

(millions of yen, %)

The first half results

The previous first half

Year on year

results

(%)

1.Personnel expenses

36,103

35,494

1.7

2.Administrative expenses

640

697

(8.1)

3.Advertising expenses

10,294

8,497

21.1

4.General affairs expenses

48,544

44,922

8.1

Distribution expenses

3,959

3,986

(0.7)

Subcontracting costs

10,346

10,269

0.7

Supplies expenses

1,316

1,230

7.0

Heating and lighting expenses

4,335

4,294

1.0

Commission expenses

3,344

2,355

42.0

Repair costs

2,211

2,625

(15.8)

Depreciation

15,349

12,514

22.7

Other

7,681

7,644

0.5

5.Accounting related expenses

14,758

13,607

8.5

Rent expenses on land and buildings

10,935

9,275

17.9

Other

3,822

4,332

(11.8)

Total

110,341

103,219

6.9

4. Non-operating income and expenses

(millions of yen, %)

The first half results

The previous first half

Year on year

results

(%)

Non-operating income

3,918

2,322

68.7

Interest income and Dividend income

566

1,306

(56.7)

Miscellaneous income

3,351

1,015

230.1

Non-operating expenses

2,463

3,019

(18.4)

Interest expenses

2,280

2,389

(4.5)

Miscellaneous loss

182

629

(71.0)

5. Extraordinary income and losses

(millions of yen)

The first half results

Extraordinary income

991

Gain on sales of investment securities

136

Gain on forgiveness of debts

313

Subsidy income

534

Gain on forgiveness of lease obligations

7

Extraordinary losses

2,878

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

810

Impairment loss

13

Loss related to COVID-19

2,044

Other

9

－ 3 －

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Takashimaya Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 06:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
