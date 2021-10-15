Takashimaya : Interim Financial Results Supplemental Information Six Months Ended Aug. 31, 2021
October 14, 2021
Interim Financial Results Supplemental Information
Six Months Ended Aug. 31, 2021
Takashimaya Co., Ltd.
I. Consolidated basis
1.
Financial highlights
1
2.
Subsidiaries
2
3.
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3
4.
Non-operating income and expenses
3
5.
Extraordinary income and losses
3
6.
Segment information
4
7.
Capital investments
4
II. Non-consolidated basis
1.
Financial highlights
5
2.
Capital investments
6
3.
Selling, general and administrative expenses
7
4.
Non-operating income and expenses
8
5.
Extraordinary income and losses
8
6.
Details about sales
9
Sales by store
9
Sales by business type
9
Sales by merchandise
10
I. Consolidated basis
1. Financial highlights
(millions of yen, %)
The first half results
The current fiscal year projections
Amount
Year on year
Amount
Year on year
(%)
(%)
1.
Operating revenue
347,189
16.8
49,836
764,000
12.2
83,100
2.
Net sales
315,080
17.3
46,521
697,420
12.3
76,534
3.
Gross profit
76,218
18.7
12,011
170,080
13.9
20,814
4.
Selling, general and administrative expenses
110,341
6.9
7,122
230,660
3.5
7,884
5.
Operating profit (loss)
(2,014)
－
8,203
6,000
－
19,496
6.
Ordinary profit (loss)
(559)
－
10,355
6,000
－
19,637
7.
Profit (Loss) attributable to owners of parent
(4,375)
－
18,908
2,300
－
36,270
8.
Total assets
1,123,981
(2.3)
(26,524)
1,134,000
(1.4)
(16,506)
9.
Total net assets
412,197
(0.7)
(2,913)
415,000
(0.0)
(111)
10.
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
3,837
(71.2)
(9,465)
6,000
(86.3)
(37,720)
11.
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(19,017)
－
(6,134)
(33,000)
－
(5,965)
12.
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(11,522)
－
(43,201)
(3,000)
－
(5,303)
13.
Depreciation (included in cost of sales,
15,782
0.6
91
32,522
4.4
1,379
SG&A expenses and extraordinary losses)
14.
Capital investments
17,396
51.6
5,924
44,244
62.6
17,039
15.
Interest-bearing debt
201,917
(2.5)
(5,237)
217,000
4.8
9,845
16.
Gross profit ratio
24.19
－
0.28
24.39
－
0.35
17.
Ratio of SG&A expenses to net sales
35.0
－
(3.4)
33.1
－
(2.8)
18.
Operating margin
(0.6)
－
3.2
0.9
－
3.1
19.
Ordinary profit / Net sales
(0.2)
－
3.9
0.9
－
3.1
20.
Ordinary profit / Total assets (ROA)
－
－
－
0.5
－
1.7
21.
Profit attributable to owners of parent / Equity
－
－
－
0.6
－
8.8
(ROE)
22.
Interest-bearing debt / Total assets
18.0
－
－
19.1
－
1.1
23.
Debt-to-equity ratio
0.52
－
(0.01)
0.55
－
0.02
24.
Equity ratio
34.8
－
0.5
34.7
－
0.4
25.
Number of employees
7,427
(1.6)
(123)
7,350
(2.6)
(200)
26.
Number of subsidiaries
27
－
(1)
27
－
(1)
27.
Number of equity method affiliates
5
－
1
6
－
2
1.The above items 8,9,15,22,23,24 and 25 are compared to the previous fiscal year-end.
2. Subsidiaries
(millions of yen, %)
Subsidiaries
Segment
Owner-
The first half results
The current fiscal year projections
ship
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
Profit
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
Profit
revenue
profit
profit
revenue
profit
profit
Okayama Takashimaya Co., Ltd.
100.0
7,471
(131)
(121)
(86)
17,045
137
142
163
Gifu Takashimaya Co., Ltd.
100.0
6,013
75
106
80
12,856
242
274
150
Takasaki Takashimaya Co., Ltd.
100.0
7,015
82
116
69
15,022
315
356
222
Takashimaya (Singapore) Ltd.
100.0
5,871
398
(633)
(555)
13,197
1,731
(414)
(367)
Shanghai Takashimaya Co.,Ltd.
Department store
100.0
1,520
177
354
354
3,127
377
228
228
Takashimaya Vietnam Ltd.
100.0
816
77
(96)
(115)
1,676
77
(89)
(108)
Siam Takashimaya (Thailand) Co.,Ltd.
51.0
653
(483)
(511)
(511)
1,714
(807)
(859)
(859)
Takashimaya Tomonokai Co.,Ltd.
100.0
1,913
(516)
69
43
4,330
(1,065)
96
23
R.T. Corporation Ltd.
100.0
4,192
(438)
40
24
8,800
(945)
(466)
(517)
A&S Takashimaya Duty Free Co., Ltd.
60.0
－
(0)
(25)
4,367
－
(0)
(25)
4,367
Toshin Development Co., Ltd.
100.0
19,875
2,203
11,943
10,883
41,608
4,462
14,158
12,281
Toshin Development Singapore PTE. LTD.
100.0
3,768
964
345
265
7,357
1,666
418
297
Fashion Plaza Sunroser Co.,Ltd.
Commercial
100.0
711
(46)
(42)
(36)
1,528
(62)
(58)
(155)
A&B Development CORP.
35.7
423
219
207
161
775
319
298
202
property
Gateway Vietnam Education Joint Stock
development
75.0
170
158
286
286
383
343
407
417
Company
Globaland Ltd.
60.0
－
(6)
14
14
－
(10)
28
28
Hanoi Residential and Commercial Centre -
60.0
398
131
128
129
756
136
115
88
HRCC Ltd.
SLUC Co.,Ltd.
100.0
－
(19)
(55)
(55)
26
(34)
(120)
(120)
Takashimaya Financial Partners Co., Ltd.
Finance
69.5
9,895
2,169
2,178
1,412
20,553
4,243
4,258
2,730
Takashimaya Space Create Co., Ltd.
Construction
100.0
9,367
(132)
(82)
(18)
19,927
－
69
69
& Design
Good Live Co., Ltd.
100.0
1,340
24
32
15
2,976
145
151
111
RTD Co., Ltd.
60.0
213
7
6
5
484
15
15
10
TAKASHIMAYA TRANSCOSMOS
INTERNATIONAL COMMERCE
51.0
303
(71)
(69)
(69)
829
(113)
(115)
(115)
PTE.LTD.
ATA CO., LTD.
Other
100.0
3,005
385
402
271
6,402
861
889
589
Century & Co., Ltd.
100.0
3,046
(17)
－
8
5,752
(264)
(242)
(234)
Takashimaya Facilities Co.,Ltd.
100.0
381
26
51
34
757
43
70
47
The Tamagawa Institute., Ltd.
100.0
136
(13)
(13)
(14)
296
(8)
(7)
(11)
Select Square Co., Ltd.
100.0
1,608
56
50
41
3,301
101
92
70
3. Selling, general and administrative expenses
(millions of yen, %)
The first half results
The previous first half
Year on year
results
(%)
1.Personnel expenses
36,103
35,494
1.7
2.Administrative expenses
640
697
(8.1)
3.Advertising expenses
10,294
8,497
21.1
4.General affairs expenses
48,544
44,922
8.1
Distribution expenses
3,959
3,986
(0.7)
Subcontracting costs
10,346
10,269
0.7
Supplies expenses
1,316
1,230
7.0
Heating and lighting expenses
4,335
4,294
1.0
Commission expenses
3,344
2,355
42.0
Repair costs
2,211
2,625
(15.8)
Depreciation
15,349
12,514
22.7
Other
7,681
7,644
0.5
5.Accounting related expenses
14,758
13,607
8.5
Rent expenses on land and buildings
10,935
9,275
17.9
Other
3,822
4,332
(11.8)
Total
110,341
103,219
6.9
4. Non-operating income and expenses
(millions of yen, %)
The first half results
The previous first half
Year on year
results
(%)
Non-operating income
3,918
2,322
68.7
Interest income and Dividend income
566
1,306
(56.7)
Miscellaneous income
3,351
1,015
230.1
Non-operating expenses
2,463
3,019
(18.4)
Interest expenses
2,280
2,389
(4.5)
Miscellaneous loss
182
629
(71.0)
5. Extraordinary income and losses
(millions of yen)
The first half results
Extraordinary income
991
Gain on sales of investment securities
136
Gain on forgiveness of debts
313
Subsidy income
534
Gain on forgiveness of lease obligations
7
Extraordinary losses
2,878
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
810
Impairment loss
13
Loss related to COVID-19
2,044
Other
9
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.