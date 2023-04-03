Takashimaya : Monthly Store Sales Flash, Mar.2023
Takashimaya monthly store sales flash
Mar. 2023
11 stores of
9.4
Takashimaya
Store
Sales
growth
Osaka
15.1
Sakai
(0.8)
Kyoto
15.5
Kyoto and Rakusai
14.5
Senboku
0.8
Nihombashi
9.0
Yokohama
5.9
Shinjuku
21.7
(%, year on year)
Takashimaya
9.1
and 3 regional stores
3 regional stores: Okayama store, Gifu store, and Takasaki store
(%, year on year)
Store
Sales
growth
Tamagawa
1.6
Omiya
(6.1)
Kashiwa
2.3
Okayama
4.2
Gifu
8.9
Takasaki
0.7
Disclaimer
Takashimaya Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 08:48:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED
Sales 2023
452 B
3 397 M
3 397 M
Net income 2023
27 967 M
210 M
210 M
Net Debt 2023
221 B
1 665 M
1 665 M
P/E ratio 2023
11,2x
Yield 2023
1,24%
Capitalization
305 B
2 294 M
2 294 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,17x
EV / Sales 2024
1,00x
Nbr of Employees
7 223
Free-Float
79,6%
Chart TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
1 933,00 JPY
Average target price
1 830,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
-5,33%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.