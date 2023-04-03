Advanced search
    8233   JP3456000003

TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED

(8233)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-03 am EDT
1958.00 JPY   +1.29%
04:49aTakashimaya : Monthly Store Sales Flash, Mar.2023
PU
03/15Takashimaya : monthly sales report, Feb.2023
PU
03/15Takashimaya Company, Limited Reports Sales Results for the Month of February 2023
CI
Takashimaya : Monthly Store Sales Flash, Mar.2023

04/03/2023 | 04:49am EDT
April 3, 2023

Takashimaya monthly store sales flash

Mar. 2023

11 stores of

9.4

Takashimaya

Store

Sales

growth

Osaka

15.1

Sakai

(0.8)

Kyoto

15.5

Kyoto and Rakusai

14.5

Senboku

0.8

Nihombashi

9.0

Yokohama

5.9

Shinjuku

21.7

(%, year on year)

Takashimaya

9.1

and 3 regional stores

3 regional stores: Okayama store, Gifu store, and Takasaki store

(%, year on year)

Store

Sales

growth

Tamagawa

1.6

Omiya

(6.1)

Kashiwa

2.3

Okayama

4.2

Gifu

8.9

Takasaki

0.7

Disclaimer

Takashimaya Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 08:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 452 B 3 397 M 3 397 M
Net income 2023 27 967 M 210 M 210 M
Net Debt 2023 221 B 1 665 M 1 665 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 1,24%
Capitalization 305 B 2 294 M 2 294 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
EV / Sales 2024 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 7 223
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Takashimaya Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 933,00 JPY
Average target price 1 830,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -5,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshio Murata Manager-Kashiwa Store Sales
Kazuhisa Yokoyama Executive Officer & Manager-Corporate Strategy
Koji Suzuki President & Representative Director
Akio Okawa Executive Officer & Manager-Information Systems
Nobukazu Yagi Senior Manager-Asian Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED4.88%2 294
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED24.64%7 823
TRENT LIMITED1.81%5 953
FALABELLA S.A.10.79%5 790
MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED65.33%5 604
DILLARD'S, INC.-4.80%5 249
