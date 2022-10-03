Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Takashimaya Company, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8233   JP3456000003

TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED

(8233)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-03 am EDT
1673.00 JPY   -2.22%
04:04aTakashimaya : Monthly Store Sales Flash, Sep. 2022
PU
09/16Takashimaya's Sales Growth Speeds Up in August
MT
09/15Takashimaya Company, Limited Announces Sales Results for the Month of August 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Takashimaya : Monthly Store Sales Flash, Sep. 2022

10/03/2022 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 3, 2022

Takashimaya monthly store sales flash

Sep. 2022

12 stores of

Takashimaya20.3

Store

Sales

growth

Osaka

26.7

Sakai

8.0

Kyoto

21.1

Kyoto and Rakusai

18.8

Senboku

5.1

Nihombashi

20.3

Yokohama

17.9

Shinjuku

39.4

(%, year on year)

Takashimaya

20.1

and 3 regional stores

3 regional stores: Okayama store, Gifu store, and Takasaki store

(%, year on year)

Store

Sales

growth

Tamagawa

6.3

Tachikawa

0.4

Omiya

8.5

Kashiwa

10.3

Okayama

12.3

Gifu

30.0

Takasaki

13.3

Disclaimer

Takashimaya Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 08:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 434 B 3 001 M 3 001 M
Net income 2023 12 633 M 87,3 M 87,3 M
Net Debt 2023 166 B 1 145 M 1 145 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 1,40%
Capitalization 285 B 1 972 M 1 972 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
EV / Sales 2024 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 7 223
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Takashimaya Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 711,00 JPY
Average target price 1 400,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshio Murata Manager-Kashiwa Store Sales
Kazuhisa Yokoyama Executive Officer & Manager-Corporate Strategy
Koji Suzuki President & Representative Director
Akio Okawa Executive Officer & Manager-Information Systems
Nobukazu Yagi Senior Manager-Asian Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED59.91%1 972
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-18.87%6 571
TRENT LIMITED33.15%6 195
FALABELLA S.A.-30.55%5 043
DILLARD'S, INC.11.32%4 674
MACY'S, INC.-40.15%4 246