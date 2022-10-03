Takashimaya : Monthly Store Sales Flash, Sep. 2022
Takashimaya monthly store sales flash
Sep. 2022
12 stores of
Takashimaya
20.3
Store
Sales
growth
Osaka
26.7
Sakai
8.0
Kyoto
21.1
Kyoto and Rakusai
18.8
Senboku
5.1
Nihombashi
20.3
Yokohama
17.9
Shinjuku
39.4
(%, year on year)
Takashimaya
20.1
and 3 regional stores
3 regional stores: Okayama store, Gifu store, and Takasaki store
(%, year on year)
Store
Sales
growth
Tamagawa
6.3
Tachikawa
0.4
Omiya
8.5
Kashiwa
10.3
Okayama
12.3
Gifu
30.0
Takasaki
13.3
Disclaimer
Takashimaya Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 08:03:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2023
434 B
3 001 M
3 001 M
Net income 2023
12 633 M
87,3 M
87,3 M
Net Debt 2023
166 B
1 145 M
1 145 M
P/E ratio 2023
23,2x
Yield 2023
1,40%
Capitalization
285 B
1 972 M
1 972 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,04x
EV / Sales 2024
1,00x
Nbr of Employees
7 223
Free-Float
79,6%
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
1 711,00 JPY
Average target price
1 400,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
-18,2%
