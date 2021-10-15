Takashimaya : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2021

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP) October 14, 2021 Company name: Takashimaya Company, Limited Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 8233 URL https://www.takashimaya.co.jp Representative: President Yoshio Murata

Inquiries: General Manager, Public and Investor Yoshiyuki Nishikata TEL (03)3211-4111 Relations Office Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: October 15, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: November 22, 2021 Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (for analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended August 31, 2021 (from March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Operating revenue Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Six months ended August 31, 2021 347,189 16.8 (2,014) - (559) - (4,375) - Six months ended August 31, 2020 297,352 (34.4) (10,217) - (10,914) - (23,284) - Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Six months ended August 31, 2021 (26.24) - Six months ended August 31, 2020 (139.64) - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of August 31, 2021 1,123,981 412,197 34.8 As of February 28, 2021 1,150,506 415,111 34.3 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended February 28, 2021 - 12.00 - 12.00 24.00 Year ending February 28, 2022 - 12.00 Year ending February 28, 2022 (Forecast) - 12.00 24.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Operating revenue Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 764,000 12.2 6,000 - 6,000 - 2,300 - 13.79

1