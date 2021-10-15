Takashimaya : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2021
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2021
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
October 14, 2021
Company name:
Takashimaya Company, Limited
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
8233
URL
https://www.takashimaya.co.jp
Representative:
President
Yoshio Murata
Inquiries:
General Manager, Public and Investor
Yoshiyuki Nishikata
TEL (03)3211-4111
Relations Office
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
October 15, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
November 22, 2021
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes
(for analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended August 31, 2021 (from March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended August 31, 2021
347,189
16.8
(2,014)
-
(559)
-
(4,375)
-
Six months ended August 31, 2020
297,352
(34.4)
(10,217)
-
(10,914)
-
(23,284)
-
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended August 31, 2021
(26.24)
-
Six months ended August 31, 2020
(139.64)
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of August 31, 2021
1,123,981
412,197
34.8
As of February 28, 2021
1,150,506
415,111
34.3
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended February 28, 2021
-
12.00
-
12.00
24.00
Year ending February 28, 2022
-
12.00
Year ending February 28, 2022 (Forecast)
-
12.00
24.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
764,000
12.2
6,000
-
6,000
-
2,300
-
13.79
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended August 31, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of August 31, 2021
177,759,481
shares
As of February 28, 2021
177,759,481
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of August 31, 2021
11,026,357
shares
As of February 28, 2021
11,026,374
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended August 31, 2021
166,733,120
shares
Six months ended August 31, 2020
166,733,337
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of February 28, 2021
As of August 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
106,675
82,818
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
100,682
89,935
Securities
8
8
Merchandise and finished goods
41,843
40,222
Work in process
327
325
Raw materials and supplies
1,139
1,227
Other
33,595
42,002
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(664)
(667)
Total current assets
283,607
255,872
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
184,000
185,394
Land
411,031
414,582
Leased assets, net
3,139
2,904
Right-of-use assets, net
77,281
77,323
Other, net
31,082
23,887
Total property, plant and equipment
706,535
704,092
Intangible assets
Goodwill
2,354
2,414
Leasehold interests in land
10,070
10,456
Right of use assets
4,673
5,855
Other
19,341
19,144
Total intangible assets
36,439
37,869
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
75,222
75,560
Guarantee deposits
26,562
28,208
Other
24,700
24,963
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2,562)
(2,585)
Total investments and other assets
123,923
126,146
Total non-current assets
866,899
868,108
Total assets
1,150,506
1,123,981
3
(Millions of yen)
As of February 28, 2021
As of August 31, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
86,965
88,111
Short-term borrowings
28,220
16,160
Current portion of bonds payable
10,090
51
Commercial papers
10,000
19,000
Lease obligations
7,981
8,511
Income taxes payable
8,356
2,123
Advances received
112,897
117,601
Gift certificates
54,074
56,064
Provision for point card certificates
2,427
2,078
Provision for loss on repair construction of building
3,661
3,661
Other
77,949
56,763
Total current liabilities
402,625
370,128
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
60,277
60,265
Long-term borrowings
98,565
106,439
Lease obligations
78,409
79,574
Asset retirement obligations
5,028
5,145
Retirement benefit liability
53,083
52,149
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other
310
231
officers)
Provision for environmental measures
241
82
Other
36,854
37,766
Total non-current liabilities
332,769
341,655
Total liabilities
735,395
711,784
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
66,025
66,025
Capital surplus
54,790
54,790
Retained earnings
270,615
264,238
Treasury shares
(15,993)
(15,993)
Total shareholders' equity
375,437
369,061
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
8,873
8,556
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
1
(0)
Revaluation reserve for land
2,945
2,945
Foreign currency translation adjustment
5,969
9,354
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
1,089
896
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
18,879
21,752
Non-controlling interests
20,793
21,383
Total net assets
415,111
412,197
Total liabilities and net assets
1,150,506
1,123,981
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
August 31, 2020
August 31, 2021
Operating revenue
297,352
347,189
Net sales
268,559
315,080
Cost of sales
204,351
238,861
Gross profit
64,207
76,218
Other operating revenue
28,793
32,108
Operating gross profit
93,001
108,327
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Advertising expenses
7,580
9,429
Provision for point card certificates
917
864
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
519
247
Remuneration, salaries and allowances for directors (and other
27,715
28,963
officers)
Retirement benefit expenses
979
698
Rent expenses on real estate
9,275
10,935
Other
56,231
59,202
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
103,219
110,341
Operating loss
(10,217)
(2,014)
Non-operating income
Interest income
376
155
Dividend income
929
410
Subsidy income
77
1,567
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
122
434
Foreign exchange gains
-
605
Other
814
743
Total non-operating income
2,322
3,918
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
2,389
2,280
Foreign exchange losses
365
-
Other
264
182
Total non-operating expenses
3,019
2,463
Ordinary loss
(10,914)
(559)
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of investment securities
-
136
Gain on forgiveness of debts
-
313
Subsidy income
1,473
534
Gain on forgiveness of lease obligations
970
7
Total extraordinary income
2,444
991
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
1,189
810
Impairment loss
1,853
13
Loss related to COVID-19
10,336
2,044
Other
953
9
Total extraordinary losses
14,333
2,878
5
