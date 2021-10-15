Log in
Takashimaya : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2021

10/15/2021 | 02:22am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2021

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

October 14, 2021

Company name:

Takashimaya Company, Limited

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

8233

URL https://www.takashimaya.co.jp

Representative:

President

Yoshio Murata

Inquiries:

General Manager, Public and Investor

Yoshiyuki Nishikata

TEL (03)3211-4111

Relations Office

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

October 15, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

November 22, 2021

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes

(for analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended August 31, 2021 (from March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended August 31, 2021

347,189

16.8

(2,014)

-

(559)

-

(4,375)

-

Six months ended August 31, 2020

297,352

(34.4)

(10,217)

-

(10,914)

-

(23,284)

-

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended August 31, 2021

(26.24)

-

Six months ended August 31, 2020

(139.64)

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of August 31, 2021

1,123,981

412,197

34.8

As of February 28, 2021

1,150,506

415,111

34.3

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended February 28, 2021

-

12.00

-

12.00

24.00

Year ending February 28, 2022

-

12.00

Year ending February 28, 2022 (Forecast)

-

12.00

24.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

764,000

12.2

6,000

-

6,000

-

2,300

-

13.79

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended August 31, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of August 31, 2021

177,759,481

shares

As of February 28, 2021

177,759,481

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of August 31, 2021

11,026,357

shares

As of February 28, 2021

11,026,374

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended August 31, 2021

166,733,120

shares

Six months ended August 31, 2020

166,733,337

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of February 28, 2021

As of August 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

106,675

82,818

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

100,682

89,935

Securities

8

8

Merchandise and finished goods

41,843

40,222

Work in process

327

325

Raw materials and supplies

1,139

1,227

Other

33,595

42,002

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(664)

(667)

Total current assets

283,607

255,872

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

184,000

185,394

Land

411,031

414,582

Leased assets, net

3,139

2,904

Right-of-use assets, net

77,281

77,323

Other, net

31,082

23,887

Total property, plant and equipment

706,535

704,092

Intangible assets

Goodwill

2,354

2,414

Leasehold interests in land

10,070

10,456

Right of use assets

4,673

5,855

Other

19,341

19,144

Total intangible assets

36,439

37,869

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

75,222

75,560

Guarantee deposits

26,562

28,208

Other

24,700

24,963

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2,562)

(2,585)

Total investments and other assets

123,923

126,146

Total non-current assets

866,899

868,108

Total assets

1,150,506

1,123,981

3

(Millions of yen)

As of February 28, 2021

As of August 31, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

86,965

88,111

Short-term borrowings

28,220

16,160

Current portion of bonds payable

10,090

51

Commercial papers

10,000

19,000

Lease obligations

7,981

8,511

Income taxes payable

8,356

2,123

Advances received

112,897

117,601

Gift certificates

54,074

56,064

Provision for point card certificates

2,427

2,078

Provision for loss on repair construction of building

3,661

3,661

Other

77,949

56,763

Total current liabilities

402,625

370,128

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

60,277

60,265

Long-term borrowings

98,565

106,439

Lease obligations

78,409

79,574

Asset retirement obligations

5,028

5,145

Retirement benefit liability

53,083

52,149

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other

310

231

officers)

Provision for environmental measures

241

82

Other

36,854

37,766

Total non-current liabilities

332,769

341,655

Total liabilities

735,395

711,784

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

66,025

66,025

Capital surplus

54,790

54,790

Retained earnings

270,615

264,238

Treasury shares

(15,993)

(15,993)

Total shareholders' equity

375,437

369,061

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

8,873

8,556

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

1

(0)

Revaluation reserve for land

2,945

2,945

Foreign currency translation adjustment

5,969

9,354

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

1,089

896

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

18,879

21,752

Non-controlling interests

20,793

21,383

Total net assets

415,111

412,197

Total liabilities and net assets

1,150,506

1,123,981

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

August 31, 2020

August 31, 2021

Operating revenue

297,352

347,189

Net sales

268,559

315,080

Cost of sales

204,351

238,861

Gross profit

64,207

76,218

Other operating revenue

28,793

32,108

Operating gross profit

93,001

108,327

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Advertising expenses

7,580

9,429

Provision for point card certificates

917

864

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

519

247

Remuneration, salaries and allowances for directors (and other

27,715

28,963

officers)

Retirement benefit expenses

979

698

Rent expenses on real estate

9,275

10,935

Other

56,231

59,202

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

103,219

110,341

Operating loss

(10,217)

(2,014)

Non-operating income

Interest income

376

155

Dividend income

929

410

Subsidy income

77

1,567

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

122

434

Foreign exchange gains

-

605

Other

814

743

Total non-operating income

2,322

3,918

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

2,389

2,280

Foreign exchange losses

365

-

Other

264

182

Total non-operating expenses

3,019

2,463

Ordinary loss

(10,914)

(559)

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities

-

136

Gain on forgiveness of debts

-

313

Subsidy income

1,473

534

Gain on forgiveness of lease obligations

970

7

Total extraordinary income

2,444

991

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

1,189

810

Impairment loss

1,853

13

Loss related to COVID-19

10,336

2,044

Other

953

9

Total extraordinary losses

14,333

2,878

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Takashimaya Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 06:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
