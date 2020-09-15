Log in
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 09/14
887 JPY   +1.37%
02:35aTAKASHIMAYA : monthly sales report Aug. 2020
PU
08/28TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/14TAKASHIMAYA : monthly sales report Jul.2020
PU
Takashimaya : monthly sales report Aug. 2020

09/15/2020 | 02:35am EDT

Takashimaya monthly sales report

Aug. 2020

(%, year on year)

Takashimaya

(20.2)

Takashimaya

(19.8)

and 3 regional stores

3 regional stores: Okayama store, Gifu store,

and Takasaki store

Department store business

(%, year on year)

Store

sales

customer

Store

sales

customer

traffic

traffic

Osaka

(29.6)

(46.4)

Tamagawa

(7.9)

(10.6)

Sakai

(7.5)

(4.3)

Tachikawa

(5.5)

(5.9)

Kyoto

(22.9)

(33.8)

Omiya

(29.0)

(26.1)

Kyoto and Rakusai

(21.3)

(29.3)

Kashiwa

(10.9)

(17.2)

Senboku

(5.0)

(9.6)

Takashimaya 13stores

(19.6)

(30.3)

Nihombashi

(14.3)

(34.8)

Okayama

(13.3)

(31.1)

Yokohama

(17.6)

(32.5)

Gifu

(8.9)

(14.3)

Konandai

2.2

(32.8)

Takasaki

6.3

(25.0)

Shinjuku

(29.0)

(47.0)

Total 16stores

(19.2)

(30.4)

Corporate business and cross-media business sales

(%, year on year)

Corporate business

(40.8)

Cross-media business

19.1

Category sales

(%, year on year)

Takashimaya

Takashimaya and

3 regional stores

Clothing

(21.0)

(20.8)

Personal items

(16.8)

(14.0)

Utensils

(20.8)

(19.8)

Food items

(10.6)

(11.6)

Restaurants

(40.7)

(42.4)

Household goods

(32.3)

(31.8)

Services

(22.7)

(24.4)

Other

(14.8)

(15.1)

Total

(20.2)

(19.8)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Takashimaya Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 06:34:03 UTC
