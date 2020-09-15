Takashimaya monthly sales report
Aug. 2020
(%, year on year)
Takashimaya
(20.2)
(19.8)
and 3 regional stores
3 regional stores: Okayama store, Gifu store,
and Takasaki store
Department store business
Store
sales
customer
traffic
Osaka
(29.6)
(46.4)
Tamagawa
(7.9)
(10.6)
Sakai
(7.5)
(4.3)
Tachikawa
(5.5)
(5.9)
Kyoto
(22.9)
(33.8)
Omiya
(29.0)
(26.1)
Kyoto and Rakusai
(21.3)
(29.3)
Kashiwa
(10.9)
(17.2)
Senboku
(5.0)
(9.6)
Takashimaya 13stores
(19.6)
(30.3)
Nihombashi
(14.3)
(34.8)
Okayama
(13.3)
(31.1)
Yokohama
(17.6)
(32.5)
Gifu
(8.9)
Konandai
2.2
(32.8)
Takasaki
6.3
(25.0)
Shinjuku
(47.0)
Total 16stores
(19.2)
(30.4)
Corporate business and cross-media business sales
Corporate business
(40.8)
Cross-media business
19.1
Category sales
Takashimaya and
3 regional stores
Clothing
(21.0)
(20.8)
Personal items
(16.8)
(14.0)
Utensils
Food items
(11.6)
Restaurants
(40.7)
(42.4)
Household goods
(32.3)
(31.8)
Services
(22.7)
(24.4)
Other
(14.8)
(15.1)
Total
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Takashimaya Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 06:34:03 UTC