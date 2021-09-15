Takashimaya : monthly sales report Aug.2021
September 15, 2021
Takashimaya monthly sales report
Aug. 2021
(%, year on year)
Takashimaya
(9.1)
Takashimaya
(10.0)
and 3 regional stores
3 regional stores: Okayama store, Gifu store,
and Takasaki store
Department store business
(%, year on year)
Store
sales
customer
Store
sales
customer
traffic
traffic
Osaka
0.1
(23.3)
Tamagawa
(9.1)
(19.0)
Sakai
(8.4)
(4.8)
Tachikawa
(12.2)
(15.0)
Kyoto
(5.4)
(16.0)
Omiya
(16.6)
(16.4)
Kyoto
and Rakusai
(6.0)
(14.8)
Kashiwa
(18.8)
(10.6)
Senboku
(13.1)
(11.9)
Takashimaya 12stores
(9.7)
(16.1)
Nihombashi
(10.6)
(13.5)
Okayama
(19.6)
(69.3)
Yokohama
(11.6)
(8.5)
Gifu
(17.7)
(17.7)
Shinjuku
(5.3)
(17.3)
Takasaki
(24.3)
(11.7)
Total 15stores
(10.5)
(18.8)
Corporate business and cross-media business sales
(%, year on year)
Corporate business
2.3
Cross-media business
(10.4)
Category sales
(%, year on year)
Takashimaya
Takashimaya and
3 regional stores
Clothing
(12.7)
(13.6)
Personal items
(3.3)
(5.9)
Utensils
(22.0)
(22.4)
Food items
(6.1)
(6.7)
Restaurants
(33.4)
(33.2)
Household goods
(9.1)
(9.2)
Services
(11.4)
(11.3)
Other
11.1
10.2
Total
(9.1)
(10.0)
