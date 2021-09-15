Log in
    8233   JP3456000003

TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED

(8233)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 09/14
1183 JPY   +1.46%
02:32aTAKASHIMAYA : monthly sales report Aug.2021
PU
09/01TAKASHIMAYA : monthly store sales flash Aug.2021
PU
09/01Takashimaya Company, Limited Announces Sales Results for the Month of August 2021
CI
Takashimaya : monthly sales report Aug.2021

09/15/2021 | 02:32am EDT
September 15, 2021

Takashimaya monthly sales report

Aug. 2021

(%, year on year)

Takashimaya

(9.1)

Takashimaya

(10.0)

and 3 regional stores

3 regional stores: Okayama store, Gifu store,

and Takasaki store

Department store business

(%, year on year)

Store

sales

customer

Store

sales

customer

traffic

traffic

Osaka

0.1

(23.3)

Tamagawa

(9.1)

(19.0)

Sakai

(8.4)

(4.8)

Tachikawa

(12.2)

(15.0)

Kyoto

(5.4)

(16.0)

Omiya

(16.6)

(16.4)

Kyoto and Rakusai

(6.0)

(14.8)

Kashiwa

(18.8)

(10.6)

Senboku

(13.1)

(11.9)

Takashimaya 12stores

(9.7)

(16.1)

Nihombashi

(10.6)

(13.5)

Okayama

(19.6)

(69.3)

Yokohama

(11.6)

(8.5)

Gifu

(17.7)

(17.7)

Shinjuku

(5.3)

(17.3)

Takasaki

(24.3)

(11.7)

Total 15stores

(10.5)

(18.8)

Corporate business and cross-media business sales

(%, year on year)

Corporate business

2.3

Cross-media business

(10.4)

Category sales

(%, year on year)

Takashimaya

Takashimaya and

3 regional stores

Clothing

(12.7)

(13.6)

Personal items

(3.3)

(5.9)

Utensils

(22.0)

(22.4)

Food items

(6.1)

(6.7)

Restaurants

(33.4)

(33.2)

Household goods

(9.1)

(9.2)

Services

(11.4)

(11.3)

Other

11.1

10.2

Total

(9.1)

(10.0)

Disclaimer

Takashimaya Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 06:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
