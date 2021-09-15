Takashimaya : monthly sales report Aug.2021

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 785 B 7 158 M 7 158 M Net income 2022 6 237 M 56,9 M 56,9 M Net Debt 2022 64 409 M 587 M 587 M P/E ratio 2022 33,1x Yield 2022 2,03% Capitalization 197 B 1 799 M 1 799 M EV / Sales 2022 0,33x EV / Sales 2023 0,40x Nbr of Employees 7 550 Free-Float 81,8% Chart TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 4 Last Close Price 1 183,00 JPY Average target price 1 197,50 JPY Spread / Average Target 1,23% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Yoshio Murata President & Representative Director Nobukazu Yagi Executive Officer & Manager-Finance Koji Suzuki Chairman Akira Goto Independent Outside Director Keiko Torigoe Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED 33.67% 1 799 CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED 16.19% 9 549 FALABELLA S.A. 7.41% 9 096 KOHL'S CORPORATION 28.19% 7 852 MACY'S, INC. 87.47% 6 532 PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 47.10% 5 727