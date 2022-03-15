Takashimaya : monthly sales report Feb.2022

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 766 B 6 493 M 6 493 M Net income 2022 3 710 M 31,4 M 31,4 M Net Debt 2022 71 009 M 602 M 602 M P/E ratio 2022 50,4x Yield 2022 2,21% Capitalization 181 B 1 534 M 1 534 M EV / Sales 2022 0,33x EV / Sales 2023 0,29x Nbr of Employees 7 550 Free-Float - Chart TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 4 Last Close Price 1 086,00 JPY Average target price 1 172,50 JPY Spread / Average Target 7,97% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Yoshio Murata Managing Representative Director Nobukazu Yagi Executive Officer & Manager-Finance Koji Suzuki President & Representative Director Akira Goto Independent Outside Director Keiko Torigoe Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED 1.50% 1 534 CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED -2.04% 8 761 FALABELLA S.A. -12.81% 7 614 KOHL'S CORPORATION 9.23% 7 506 MACY'S, INC. -9.13% 6 912 TRENT LIMITED 9.59% 5 422