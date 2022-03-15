Log in
    8233   JP3456000003

TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED

(8233)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  03/15 02:00:00 am
1110 JPY   +2.21%
03:00aTAKASHIMAYA : monthly sales report Feb.2022
PU
03/02Takashimaya's Sales Slow Down in February
MT
03/01TAKASHIMAYA : monthly store sales flash Feb. 2022
PU
Takashimaya : monthly sales report Feb.2022

03/15/2022 | 03:00am EDT
March 15, 2022

Takashimaya monthly sales report

Feb. 2022

(%, year on year)

Takashimaya

4.3

Takashimaya

3.8

and 3 regional stores

3 regional stores: Okayama store, Gifu store,

and Takasaki store

Department store business

(%, year on year)

Store

sales

customer

Store

sales

customer

traffic

traffic

Osaka

7.9

0.1

Tamagawa

(1.5)

(6.3)

Sakai

(6.5)

(2.5)

Tachikawa

2.4

(8.5)

Kyoto

(1.7)

(4.1)

Omiya

(4.2)

(7.3)

Kyoto and Rakusai

(1.9)

(4.7)

Kashiwa

(4.9)

(3.8)

Senboku

(8.2)

(8.8)

Takashimaya 12stores

2.9

(2.1)

Nihombashi

4.3

0.9

Okayama

3.8

(67.2)

Yokohama

4.5

5.7

Gifu

(8.2)

(13.1)

Shinjuku

10.4

(6.2)

Takasaki

(3.4)

(6.8)

Total 15stores

2.5

(5.9)

Corporate business and cross-media business sales

(%, year on year)

Corporate business

19.2

Cross-media business

1.7

Category sales

(%, year on year)

Takashimaya

Takashimaya and

3 regional stores

Clothing

(4.0)

(4.3)

Personal items

17.9

16.7

Utensils

(16.3)

(14.1)

Food items

12.9

11.2

Restaurants

(2.0)

(2.1)

Household goods

1.1

1.5

Services

15.9

15.7

Other

(9.7)

(9.5)

Total

4.3

3.8

Disclaimer

Takashimaya Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 06:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
