Takashimaya Company, Limited is the Japanese leader of retail. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - retail distribution (83.8%): sale of clothes and accessories, hygiene products, home items, food products, etc.; - commercial property development (5.4%); - design and realization of houses and shops furnishings (2.8%); - financial services (2.4%); - other (5.6%). Almost all sales are in Japan.

Sector Department Stores