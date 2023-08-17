August 15, 2023
Takashimaya monthly sales report
Jul. 2023
(%, year on year)
Takashimaya
10.1
Takashimaya
9.4
and 3 regional stores
3 regional stores: Okayama store, Gifu store,
and Takasaki store
Department store business
(%, year on year)
Store
sales
customer
Store
sales
customer
traffic
traffic
Osaka
20.6
34.6
Tamagawa
1.1
6.6
Sakai
(1.5)
0.5
Omiya
(5.2)
12.8
Kyoto
19.0
12.5
Kashiwa
1.5
4.7
Kyoto and Rakusai
17.7
9.5
Takashimaya 11stores
11.9
5.5
Senboku
1.7
4.1
Okayama
6.0
13.1
Nihombashi
15.2
16.8
Gifu
(8.0)
6.1
Yokohama
1.4
(9.7)
Takasaki
0.3
2.2
Shinjuku
10.7
18.4
Total 14stores
11.0
5.6
Corporate business and cross-media business sales
(%, year on year)
Corporate business
9.0
Cross-media business
(41.1)
Category sales
(%, year on year)
Takashimaya
Takashimaya and
3 regional stores
Clothing
16.2
15.4
Personal items
17.7
17.0
Utensils
8.9
9.4
Food items
2.2
1.1
Restaurants
28.0
28.4
Household goods
5.7
5.8
Services
(1.7)
(1.7)
Other
11.8
10.5
Total
10.1
9.4
