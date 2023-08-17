August 15, 2023

Takashimaya monthly sales report

Jul. 2023

(%, year on year)

Takashimaya

10.1

Takashimaya

9.4

and 3 regional stores

3 regional stores: Okayama store, Gifu store,

and Takasaki store

Department store business

(%, year on year)

Store

sales

customer

Store

sales

customer

traffic

traffic

Osaka

20.6

34.6

Tamagawa

1.1

6.6

Sakai

(1.5)

0.5

Omiya

(5.2)

12.8

Kyoto

19.0

12.5

Kashiwa

1.5

4.7

Kyoto and Rakusai

17.7

9.5

Takashimaya 11stores

11.9

5.5

Senboku

1.7

4.1

Okayama

6.0

13.1

Nihombashi

15.2

16.8

Gifu

(8.0)

6.1

Yokohama

1.4

(9.7)

Takasaki

0.3

2.2

Shinjuku

10.7

18.4

Total 14stores

11.0

5.6

Corporate business and cross-media business sales

(%, year on year)

Corporate business

9.0

Cross-media business

(41.1)

Category sales

(%, year on year)

Takashimaya

Takashimaya and

3 regional stores

Clothing

16.2

15.4

Personal items

17.7

17.0

Utensils

8.9

9.4

Food items

2.2

1.1

Restaurants

28.0

28.4

Household goods

5.7

5.8

Services

(1.7)

(1.7)

Other

11.8

10.5

Total

10.1

9.4

