July 15, 2022
Takashimaya monthly sales report
Jun. 2022
(%, year on year)
Takashimaya
11.7
Takashimaya
10.8
and 3 regional stores
|
|
3 regional stores: Okayama store, Gifu store,
and Takasaki store
Department store business
(%, year on year)
Store
sales
customer
Store
customer
traffic
traffic
Osaka
9.8
33.3
Tamagawa
3.7
|
1.5
Sakai
(3.8)
7.8
Tachikawa
7.0
|
2.3
Kyoto
13.1
15.2
Omiya
2.8
|
4.7
Kyoto and Rakusai
11.7
10.4
Kashiwa
1.1
|
5.2
Senboku
(2.8)
(15.4)
Takashimaya 12stores
13.5
|
11.7
Nihombashi
12.4
18.5
Okayama
13.5
|
17.7
Yokohama
12.7
13.8
Gifu
(18.6)
|
(2.3)
Shinjuku
51.1
16.8
Takasaki
5.1
|
5.2
Total 15stores
12.4
|
11.5
Corporate business and cross-media business sales
(%, year on year)
Corporate business
(4.8)
|
(9.1)
|
Category sales
(%, year on year)
Takashimaya
Takashimaya and
3 regional stores
Clothing
8.1
|
7.0
Personal items
39.8
|
33.9
Utensils
6.3
|
5.8
Food items
2.4
|
2.5
Restaurants
48.8
|
50.7
Household goods
14.6
|
15.2
Services
2.2
|
2.3
Other
(3.6)
|
(2.5)
Total
11.7
|
10.8
Disclaimer
Takashimaya Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 06:53:01 UTC.