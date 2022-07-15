Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Takashimaya Company, Limited
  News
  Summary
    8233   JP3456000003

TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED

(8233)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-15 am EDT
1360.00 JPY   -1.73%
02:54aTAKASHIMAYA : monthly sales report Jun.2022.
PU
07/12TAKASHIMAYA : Financial Results for First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 presentation
PU
07/07Nikkei 225 Up 1.5% on Tech Rally, Bank of Japan Bond Buying
MT
Takashimaya : monthly sales report Jun.2022.

07/15/2022 | 02:54am EDT
July 15, 2022

Takashimaya monthly sales report

Jun. 2022

(%, year on year)

Takashimaya

11.7

Takashimaya

10.8

and 3 regional stores

3 regional stores: Okayama store, Gifu store,

and Takasaki store

Department store business

(%, year on year)

Store

sales

customer

Store

sales

customer

traffic

traffic

Osaka

9.8

33.3

Tamagawa

3.7

1.5

Sakai

(3.8)

7.8

Tachikawa

7.0

2.3

Kyoto

13.1

15.2

Omiya

2.8

4.7

Kyoto and Rakusai

11.7

10.4

Kashiwa

1.1

5.2

Senboku

(2.8)

(15.4)

Takashimaya 12stores

13.5

11.7

Nihombashi

12.4

18.5

Okayama

13.5

17.7

Yokohama

12.7

13.8

Gifu

(18.6)

(2.3)

Shinjuku

51.1

16.8

Takasaki

5.1

5.2

Total 15stores

12.4

11.5

Corporate business and cross-media business sales

(%, year on year)

Corporate business

(4.8)

Cross-media business

(9.1)

Category sales

(%, year on year)

Takashimaya

Takashimaya and

3 regional stores

Clothing

8.1

7.0

Personal items

39.8

33.9

Utensils

6.3

5.8

Food items

2.4

2.5

Restaurants

48.8

50.7

Household goods

14.6

15.2

Services

2.2

2.3

Other

(3.6)

(2.5)

Total

11.7

10.8

Disclaimer

Takashimaya Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 06:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 435 B 3 129 M 3 129 M
Net income 2023 11 558 M 83,1 M 83,1 M
Net Debt 2023 113 B 814 M 814 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,6x
Yield 2023 1,73%
Capitalization 231 B 1 659 M 1 659 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
EV / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 7 223
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Takashimaya Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 384,00 JPY
Average target price 1 300,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -6,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshio Murata Managing Representative Director
Nobukazu Yagi Executive Officer & Manager-Finance
Koji Suzuki President & Representative Director
Akira Goto Independent Outside Director
Mitsuru Takaku Managing Director & Manager-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED29.35%1 659
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-7.21%7 993
TRENT LIMITED10.87%5 378
FALABELLA S.A.-33.07%4 854
MACY'S, INC.-37.89%4 526
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.43%4 232