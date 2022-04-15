Takashimaya : monthly sales report Mar. 2022

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 763 B 6 057 M 6 057 M Net income 2022 3 710 M 29,5 M 29,5 M Net Debt 2022 71 009 M 564 M 564 M P/E ratio 2022 53,7x Yield 2022 2,07% Capitalization 193 B 1 532 M 1 532 M EV / Sales 2022 0,35x EV / Sales 2023 0,48x Nbr of Employees 7 550 Free-Float 79,7% Chart TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 4 Last Close Price 1 157,00 JPY Average target price 1 172,50 JPY Spread / Average Target 1,34% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Yoshio Murata Managing Representative Director Nobukazu Yagi Executive Officer & Manager-Finance Koji Suzuki President & Representative Director Akira Goto Independent Outside Director Keiko Torigoe Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED 8.13% 1 532 CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED 3.44% 9 385 FALABELLA S.A. -7.52% 8 012 KOHL'S CORPORATION 23.12% 7 820 MACY'S, INC. -1.45% 7 355 TRENT LIMITED 15.80% 5 755