  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Takashimaya Company, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8233   JP3456000003

TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED

(8233)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/15 02:00:00 am EDT
1143.00 JPY   -1.21%
02:40aTAKASHIMAYA : monthly sales report Mar. 2022
PU
04/12Nikkei 225 Down 1.9% on Wall Street Cues, Fed Outlook
MT
04/12Japanese share ends at near 4-week low on Wall Street weakness
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Takashimaya : monthly sales report Mar. 2022

04/15/2022 | 02:40am EDT
Takashimaya monthly sales report

Mar. 2022

April 15, 2022

(%, year on year)

Takashimaya

8.1

Takashimaya and 3 regional stores

7.8

3 regional stores: Okayama store, Gifu store, and Takasaki store

Department store business

(%, year on year)

Corporate business and cross-media business sales

(%, year on year)

Corporate business

38.1

Cross-media business

2.1

Category sales

(%, year on year)

Total

8.1

7.8

Disclaimer

Takashimaya Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 06:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 763 B 6 057 M 6 057 M
Net income 2022 3 710 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
Net Debt 2022 71 009 M 564 M 564 M
P/E ratio 2022 53,7x
Yield 2022 2,07%
Capitalization 193 B 1 532 M 1 532 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 7 550
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED
Takashimaya Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 157,00 JPY
Average target price 1 172,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshio Murata Managing Representative Director
Nobukazu Yagi Executive Officer & Manager-Finance
Koji Suzuki President & Representative Director
Akira Goto Independent Outside Director
Keiko Torigoe Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED8.13%1 532
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED3.44%9 385
FALABELLA S.A.-7.52%8 012
KOHL'S CORPORATION23.12%7 820
MACY'S, INC.-1.45%7 355
TRENT LIMITED15.80%5 755