Takashimaya monthly sales report
Mar. 2022
April 15, 2022
(%, year on year)
Takashimaya
8.1
Takashimaya and 3 regional stores
7.8
3 regional stores: Okayama store, Gifu store, and Takasaki store
Department store business
(%, year on year)
Corporate business and cross-media business sales
(%, year on year)
Corporate business
38.1
Cross-media business
2.1
Category sales
(%, year on year)
8.1
7.8
