  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Takashimaya Company, Limited
  News
  Summary
    8233   JP3456000003

TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED

(8233)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 11/12
1128 JPY   -1.31%
01:40aTAKASHIMAYA : monthly sales report Oct.2021
PU
11/01Takashimaya Monthly Store Sales Flash, Oct. 2021
PU
11/01Takashimaya Company, Limited Announces Sales Results for the Month of October 2021
CI
Takashimaya : monthly sales report Oct.2021

11/15/2021 | 01:40am EST
November 15, 2021

Takashimaya monthly sales report

Oct. 2021

(%, year on year)

Takashimaya

5.1

Takashimaya

4.9

and 3 regional stores

3 regional stores: Okayama store, Gifu store,

and Takasaki store

Department store business

(%, year on year)

Store

sales

customer

Store

sales

customer

traffic

traffic

Osaka

0.9

(14.5)

Tamagawa

6.3

(9.0)

Sakai

(1.3)

(0.3)

Tachikawa

2.5

(2.5)

Kyoto

1.3

(5.2)

Omiya

(6.5)

3.2

Kyoto and Rakusai

0.9

(5.3)

Kashiwa

0.3

(4.8)

Senboku

(3.0)

(2.2)

Takashimaya 12stores

5.8

(2.8)

Nihombashi

14.2

2.3

Okayama

(4.4)

(66.6)

Yokohama

9.0

10.3

Gifu

2.9

(3.3)

Shinjuku

12.1

(4.4)

Takasaki

9.5

3.9

Total 15stores

5.6

(6.1)

Corporate business and cross-media business sales

(%, year on year)

Corporate business

(3.4)

Cross-media business

(1.3)

Category sales

(%, year on year)

Takashimaya

Takashimaya and

3 regional stores

Clothing

4.6

4.3

Personal items

13.7

13.1

Utensils

(2.6)

(2.3)

Food items

3.2

2.9

Restaurants

(0.2)

(0.0)

Household goods

4.3

4.2

Services

12.2

12.2

Other

5.6

6.7

Total

5.1

4.9

Disclaimer

Takashimaya Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:39:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 769 B 6 749 M 6 749 M
Net income 2022 3 210 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
Net Debt 2022 71 009 M 624 M 624 M
P/E ratio 2022 58,6x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 188 B 1 651 M 1 652 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 7 550
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Takashimaya Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 128,00 JPY
Average target price 1 185,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshio Murata President & Representative Director
Nobukazu Yagi Executive Officer & Manager-Finance
Koji Suzuki Chairman
Akira Goto Independent Outside Director
Keiko Torigoe Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED27.46%1 651
MACY'S, INC.170.76%9 434
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED8.22%9 170
FALABELLA S.A.10.27%9 064
KOHL'S CORPORATION40.92%8 632
DILLARD'S, INC.420.95%6 771