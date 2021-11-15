Takashimaya : monthly sales report Oct.2021

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 769 B 6 749 M 6 749 M Net income 2022 3 210 M 28,2 M 28,2 M Net Debt 2022 71 009 M 624 M 624 M P/E ratio 2022 58,6x Yield 2022 2,13% Capitalization 188 B 1 651 M 1 652 M EV / Sales 2022 0,34x EV / Sales 2023 0,40x Nbr of Employees 7 550 Free-Float 80,8% Chart TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 4 Last Close Price 1 128,00 JPY Average target price 1 185,00 JPY Spread / Average Target 5,05% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Yoshio Murata President & Representative Director Nobukazu Yagi Executive Officer & Manager-Finance Koji Suzuki Chairman Akira Goto Independent Outside Director Keiko Torigoe Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED 27.46% 1 651 MACY'S, INC. 170.76% 9 434 CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED 8.22% 9 170 FALABELLA S.A. 10.27% 9 064 KOHL'S CORPORATION 40.92% 8 632 DILLARD'S, INC. 420.95% 6 771