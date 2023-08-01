August 1, 2023
Takashimaya monthly store sales flash
Jul. 2023
11 stores of
12.3
Takashimaya
Store
Sales
growth
Osaka
20.7
Sakai
(1.3)
Kyoto
19.3
Kyoto and Rakusai
18.0
Senboku
2.2
Nihombashi
15.5
Yokohama
1.6
Shinjuku
11.4
(%, year on year)
Takashimaya
11.4
and 3 regional stores
3 regional stores: Okayama store, Gifu store, and Takasaki store
(%, year on year)
Store
Sales
growth
Tamagawa
1.6
Omiya
(4.8)
Kashiwa
2.3
Okayama
6.1
Gifu
(7.8)
Takasaki
0.9
