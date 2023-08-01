August 1, 2023

Takashimaya monthly store sales flash

Jul. 2023

11 stores of

12.3

Takashimaya

Store

Sales

growth

Osaka

20.7

Sakai

(1.3)

Kyoto

19.3

Kyoto and Rakusai

18.0

Senboku

2.2

Nihombashi

15.5

Yokohama

1.6

Shinjuku

11.4

(%, year on year)

Takashimaya

11.4

and 3 regional stores

3 regional stores: Okayama store, Gifu store, and Takasaki store

(%, year on year)

Store

Sales

growth

Tamagawa

1.6

Omiya

(4.8)

Kashiwa

2.3

Okayama

6.1

Gifu

(7.8)

Takasaki

0.9

