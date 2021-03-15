Takashimaya : monthly sales report Feb.2021

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 687 B 6 292 M 6 292 M Net income 2021 -32 170 M -295 M -295 M Net Debt 2021 225 B 2 064 M 2 064 M P/E ratio 2021 -6,59x Yield 2021 1,99% Capitalization 202 B 1 849 M 1 846 M EV / Sales 2021 0,62x EV / Sales 2022 0,45x Nbr of Employees 7 825 Free-Float 79,9% Chart TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 943,33 JPY Last Close Price 1 209,00 JPY Spread / Highest target -9,02% Spread / Average Target -22,0% Spread / Lowest Target -29,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Yoshio Murata President & Representative Director Nobukazu Yagi Executive Officer & Manager-Finance Koji Suzuki Chairman Akira Goto Independent Outside Director Keiko Torigoe Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED 36.61% 1 849 FALABELLA S.A. 22.78% 11 224 KOHL'S CORPORATION 48.59% 9 532 CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED 3.96% 8 559 LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A. -17.57% 7 159 NORDSTROM, INC. 32.55% 6 528