TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED    8233   JP3456000003

TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED

(8233)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 03/12
1209 JPY   -0.58%
02:33aTAKASHIMAYA  : monthly sales report Feb.2021
03/08TAKASHIMAYA  : Japan's Takashimaya to join complex development project in Hanoi
03/01TAKASHIMAYA  : monthly store sales flash, Feb. 2021
Takashimaya : monthly sales report Feb.2021

03/15/2021 | 02:33am EDT
Takashimaya monthly sales report

Feb. 2021

(%, year on year)

Takashimaya

(4.1)

Takashimaya and 3 regional stores

(4.7)

3 regional stores: Okayama store, Gifu store, and Takasaki store

Department store business

(%, year on year)

Corporate business and cross-media business sales

(%, year on year)

Corporate business

39.3

Cross-media business

32.5

Category sales

(%, year on year)

Total

(4.1)

(4.7)

Disclaimer

Takashimaya Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 06:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 687 B 6 292 M 6 292 M
Net income 2021 -32 170 M -295 M -295 M
Net Debt 2021 225 B 2 064 M 2 064 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,59x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 202 B 1 849 M 1 846 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 7 825
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Takashimaya Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 943,33 JPY
Last Close Price 1 209,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -9,02%
Spread / Average Target -22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yoshio Murata President & Representative Director
Nobukazu Yagi Executive Officer & Manager-Finance
Koji Suzuki Chairman
Akira Goto Independent Outside Director
Keiko Torigoe Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED36.61%1 849
FALABELLA S.A.22.78%11 224
KOHL'S CORPORATION48.59%9 532
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED3.96%8 559
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.-17.57%7 159
NORDSTROM, INC.32.55%6 528
