July 1, 2024

Takashimaya Company, Limited FY2024/Q1 Financial Results Briefing | Main Q&A

The following is a summary of questions and answers during the financial results briefing held on Friday, June 28, 2024.

The Q&A session was held online but was suspended mid-session due to a system malfunction. As such, we separately conducted a hearing of the questions and compiled this document with the questions and answers.

Full-year Forecast for FY2024>

Regarding the latest revision to your full-year forecast, particularly in sales from inbound travelers, to what extent does the revision reflect changes for Q1? How about for Q2 through Q4?

There is no breakdown of our revised figures comparing Q1 versus Q2 through Q4. For Department Stores in Japan, we upwardly revised the 1H forecast by 3.9 billion yen and the 2H forecast by 0.7 billion yen, mainly factoring in growth in sales from inbound travelers (please see page 27 of the financial results briefing).

Looking at sales from domestic customers, our forecast as of this April already took into account the favorable cycle for wages and prices to a certain extent, and our Q1 performance was largely in line with the forecast. As sales from domestic customers since June have also remained firm, we slightly raised our projection for Q2. Although we anticipate positive effects in 2H from factors lifting consumer spending, such as the fixed-amount tax cut and increase in real wages, we have left the 2H forecast unchanged, in consideration of a certain amount of risk.

In our overseas operations, at the time of the April forecast, we had expected to see some progress in yen appreciation. However, given the current weak yen, we revised our exchange rate assumptions. In Singapore, while the yen depreciation has been boosting our earnings, the appreciation of the Singapore dollar against the Chinese yuan has been slowing down sales from mainland Chinese tourists, resulting in a trade-off between the two. As for Shanghai, we have reflected in our forecast the struggling sales owing to the economic slowdown, and as for Bangkok (Siam Takashimaya), we factored in the impact of construction work. Accordingly, for both of these locations, we revised downward our forecast for operating revenue and operating profit.