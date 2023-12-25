Profit categories outperformed assumptions compared to October targets, resulting in record highs

SG&A to total operating revenue ratio improved by controlling increases in SG&A expenses

Total operating revenue was firm in Japan and overseas, reaching a level that outperformed 2019

* We apply the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition from FY2022. As such, operating revenue based on recording methods applied through

FY2021 are indicated as total operating revenue.

5