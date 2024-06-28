○On a consolidated basis, all profit categories outperformed assumptions in April forecasts

Since disclosing quarterly results, we have achieved record highs for operating profit and ordinary profit for two consecutive years

○The scope of growth in operating profit from Department Stores in

Japan was particularly significant. In addition to strong net sales

from customers in Japan, higher-than-expected sales from

inbound tourists also contributed to increased performance

○Overseas business profit was propelled by the continued trend

towards yen depreciation

○Commercial Property Development in Japan, Finance, and Others

trended on par with assumptions

