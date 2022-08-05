Take and Give Needs : Financial Report for the 1Q fiscal year ending March 31,2023

Changes in accounting policies other than those in [1]: No

Changes in accounting policies by the revision of accounting standard: No

Application of accounting treatment peculiar to quarterly consolidated financial statement preparation: No

Significant changes in scope of consolidation (changes in scope of consolidation of specifies subsidiaries): No

Note Revision to the forecast that has been disclosed lately： Yes

*This consolidated financial report is not subject to review procedures by certified public accountants or an audit firm.

*Note to forecasts on the consolidated results of operations and other items.

Descriptions regarding the future are estimated based on the information that the Company is able to obtain at the present point in time and assumptions which are deemed to be reasonable. However, actual results may be different due to various factors.

*Supplementary materials on financial results can be found on the website"TDnet."

