Take and Give Needs : Financial Report for the 1Q fiscal year ending March 31,2023

(Millions of yen: amounts are rounded down to nearest million yen)
Results of Operations
Total sales
Operating
Recurring
Net income
EPS
profit
profit
attributable to owners
of the parent
JPY mn
%
JPY mn
%
JPY mn
%
JPY mn
%
JPY
Jun.30,2022
11,512
21.5
1,590
－
1,485
－
3,363
777.1
255.36
Jun.30,2021
9,475
264.1
104
－
△84
－
383
－
25.60
Note "%" indicates the year-on-year percentage change
Comprehensive income
1Q/FY ending Mar.2023：
3,356 million yen
1Q/FY ended Mar.2022：
364 million yen
(2)
Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
JPY mn
JPY mn
％
Jun.30,2022
53,486
15,097
28.2
Mar.31,2022
54,032
11,843
21.9
（Reference） Shareholders' equity
1Q/FY ending Mar.31,2023：
15,097 million yen
FY ended Mar.31,2022
：
11,843 million yen
2.
Dividends
Dividends per Share (JPY)
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
Year-End
Annual
JPY
JPY
JPY
JPY
JPY
Year ended Mar.31,2022
－
0.00
－
0.00
0.00
Year ending Mar.31,2023
－
Year ending Mar.31,2023
0.00
－
－
－
(Forecast)
3. Forecast for the Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
Total sales
Operating
Recurring
Net income
EPS
attributable to owners of
profit
profit
the parent
JPY mn
%
JPY mn
%
JPY mn
%
JPY mn
%
JPY
Six months ending
21,000
16.6
2,000
－
1,700
－
3,500
685.9
261.89
Sep.30,2022
Year ending
44,500
12.7
3,000
43.6
2,400
55.0
3,000
59.8
215.40
Mar.31,2023
Note Revision to the forecast that has been disclosed lately： Yes
4. Note
Significant changes in scope of consolidation (changes in scope of consolidation of specifies subsidiaries): No
Application of accounting treatment peculiar to quarterly consolidated financial statement preparation: No
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies by the revision of accounting standard: No
Changes in accounting policies other than those in [1]: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Restatement: No
Number of shares issued (common stock)
Number of shares issued (including treasury stock)
Number of shares of treasury stock
Number of average shares outstanding during April 1,2022- June 30,2022
As of
13,059,330
As of Mar.
13,059,330
Jun.30,2022
Shares
31.2022,
Shares
As of
88,392
As of
88,152
Jun.30,2022
Shares
Mar.31,2022
Shares
As of
12,971,051
As of
12,967,519
Jun.30,2022
Shares
Jun.30,2021
Shares
*This consolidated financial report is not subject to review procedures by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
*Note to forecasts on the consolidated results of operations and other items.
Descriptions regarding the future are estimated based on the information that the Company is able to obtain at the present point in time and assumptions which are deemed to be reasonable. However, actual results may be different due to various factors.
*Supplementary materials on financial results can be found on the website"TDnet."
Dividends on Class Preferred Shares
The following shows breakdown of dividends per share on Class Preferred Shares with different rights from those of common shares.
Class 1 Preferred Shares
Dividends per Share (JPY)
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
Year-End
Annual
JPY
JPY
JPY
JPY
JPY
44,000.00
Year ended Mar.31,2022
－
44,000.00
－
88,000.00
Year ending Mar.31,2023
－
－
－
－
－
Year ending Mar.31,2023
－
44,000.00
－
44,000.00
88,000.00
(Forecast)
Class 2 Preferred Shares
Dividends per Share (JPY)
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
Year-End
Annual
JPY
JPY
JPY
JPY
JPY
15,000.00
Year ended Mar.31,2022
－
15,000.00
－
30,000.00
Year ending Mar.31,2023
－
－
－
－
－
Year ending Mar.31,2023
－
15,000.00
－
15,000.00
30,000.00
(Forecast)
The above Class 1 and Class 2 Preferred Shares were issued on Apr.20,2021.
5. Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
Million yen, rounded down
As of Mar.31,2022
As of Jun.30, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and deposits
11,792
9,443
Trade accounts receivable
346
392
Trade loans receivable
2,245
2,243
Merchandise
179
181
Supplies
64
67
Prepaid expenses
581
621
Other current assets
578
675
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△144
△149
Total current assets
15,644
13,475
Fixed assets
Tangible fixed assets
Buildings and structures
31,789
31,732
Accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment loss
△20,453
△20,660
Buildings and structures (net)
11,335
11,072
Machinery and vehicles
110
110
Accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment loss
△109
△109
Machinery and vehicles (net)
0
0
Furniture, tools, and fixtures
6,559
6,599
Accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment loss
△6,049
△6,118
Furniture, tools, and fixtures (net)
509
481
Land
14,605
14,605
Lease assets
4,422
4,422
Accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment loss
△1,980
△2,037
Lease assets (net)
2,442
2,385
Construction in progress
216
542
Total tangible fixed assets
29,110
29,088
Intangible fixed assets
Goodwill
23
30
Other
192
172
Total intangible fixed assets
222
195
Investment and other assets
Investment securities
79
73
Long-term loans
100
95
Long-term prepaid expenses
75
81
Deferred tax assets
3,955
5,642
Security deposits
4,910
4,899
Other
82
82
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△148
△148
Total investment and other assets
9,054
10,726
Total fixed assets
38,387
40,011
Total Assets
54,032
53,486
