    4331   JP3539350003

TAKE AND GIVE. NEEDS CO., LTD

(4331)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-05 am EDT
1467.00 JPY   +3.46%
Take and Give Needs : Financial Report for the 1Q fiscal year ending March 31,2023

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
TAKE and GIVE NEEDS

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the 1Q Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2023

Tokyo, Aug 5, 2022

Stock Code:

4331 TSE Prime Market

Representative: Kenji Iwase, Representative Director, President

Contact:

Masahiro Tanida, Director

TEL:

+81-(0)3-3471-6806

URL :

https://www.tgn.co.jp/company/english/company/

1. Consolidated Financial Results

(Millions of yen: amounts are rounded down to nearest million yen)

  1. Results of Operations

Total sales

Operating

Recurring

Net income

EPS

profit

profit

attributable to owners

of the parent

JPY mn

%

JPY mn

%

JPY mn

%

JPY mn

%

JPY

Jun.30,2022

11,512

21.5

1,590

1,485

3,363

777.1

255.36

Jun.30,2021

9,475

264.1

104

84

383

25.60

Note "%" indicates the year-on-year percentage change

Comprehensive income

1Q/FY ending Mar.2023

3,356 million yen

1Q/FY ended Mar.2022

364 million yen

(2)

Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

JPY mn

JPY mn

Jun.30,2022

53,486

15,097

28.2

Mar.31,2022

54,032

11,843

21.9

Reference Shareholders' equity

1Q/FY ending Mar.31,2023

15,097 million yen

FY ended Mar.31,2022

11,843 million yen

2.

Dividends

Dividends per Share (JPY)

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Year-End

Annual

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

Year ended Mar.31,2022

0.00

0.00

0.00

Year ending Mar.31,2023

Year ending Mar.31,2023

0.00

(Forecast)

3. Forecast for the Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

Total sales

Operating

Recurring

Net income

EPS

attributable to owners of

profit

profit

the parent

JPY mn

%

JPY mn

%

JPY mn

%

JPY mn

%

JPY

Six months ending

21,000

16.6

2,000

1,700

3,500

685.9

261.89

Sep.30,2022

Year ending

44,500

12.7

3,000

43.6

2,400

55.0

3,000

59.8

215.40

Mar.31,2023

Note Revision to the forecast that has been disclosed lately Yes

4. Note

  1. Significant changes in scope of consolidation (changes in scope of consolidation of specifies subsidiaries): No
  2. Application of accounting treatment peculiar to quarterly consolidated financial statement preparation: No
  3. Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
    1. Changes in accounting policies by the revision of accounting standard: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than those in [1]: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Restatement: No
  1. Number of shares issued (common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued (including treasury stock)
    2. Number of shares of treasury stock
    3. Number of average shares outstanding during April 1,2022- June 30,2022

As of

13,059,330

As of Mar.

13,059,330

Jun.30,2022

Shares

31.2022,

Shares

As of

88,392

As of

88,152

Jun.30,2022

Shares

Mar.31,2022

Shares

As of

12,971,051

As of

12,967,519

Jun.30,2022

Shares

Jun.30,2021

Shares

*This consolidated financial report is not subject to review procedures by certified public accountants or an audit firm.

*Note to forecasts on the consolidated results of operations and other items.

Descriptions regarding the future are estimated based on the information that the Company is able to obtain at the present point in time and assumptions which are deemed to be reasonable. However, actual results may be different due to various factors.

*Supplementary materials on financial results can be found on the website"TDnet."

  • Dividends on Class Preferred Shares

The following shows breakdown of dividends per share on Class Preferred Shares with different rights from those of common shares.

Class 1 Preferred Shares

Dividends per Share (JPY)

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Year-End

Annual

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

44,000.00

Year ended Mar.31,2022

44,000.00

88,000.00

Year ending Mar.31,2023

Year ending Mar.31,2023

44,000.00

44,000.00

88,000.00

(Forecast)

Class 2 Preferred Shares

Dividends per Share (JPY)

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Year-End

Annual

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

15,000.00

Year ended Mar.31,2022

15,000.00

30,000.00

Year ending Mar.31,2023

Year ending Mar.31,2023

15,000.00

15,000.00

30,000.00

(Forecast)

The above Class 1 and Class 2 Preferred Shares were issued on Apr.20,2021.

Contents

1.

Consolidated Financial Results

1

(1)

Results of Operations

1

(2)

Financial Position

1

2.

Dividends

1

3. Forecast for the year ending March 31,2023

2

4. Note

2

Dividends on Class Preferred Share

3

5.

Consolidated Financial Statements

5

(1)

Consolidated balance sheet

5

(2)

Consolidated statement of income and comprehensive income

7

6.

Significant subsequent events

8

5. Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

Million yen, rounded down

As of Mar.31,2022

As of Jun.30, 2022

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and deposits

11,792

9,443

Trade accounts receivable

346

392

Trade loans receivable

2,245

2,243

Merchandise

179

181

Supplies

64

67

Prepaid expenses

581

621

Other current assets

578

675

Allowance for doubtful accounts

144

149

Total current assets

15,644

13,475

Fixed assets

Tangible fixed assets

Buildings and structures

31,789

31,732

Accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment loss

20,453

20,660

Buildings and structures (net)

11,335

11,072

Machinery and vehicles

110

110

Accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment loss

109

109

Machinery and vehicles (net)

0

0

Furniture, tools, and fixtures

6,559

6,599

Accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment loss

6,049

6,118

Furniture, tools, and fixtures (net)

509

481

Land

14,605

14,605

Lease assets

4,422

4,422

Accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment loss

1,980

2,037

Lease assets (net)

2,442

2,385

Construction in progress

216

542

Total tangible fixed assets

29,110

29,088

Intangible fixed assets

Goodwill

23

30

Other

192

172

Total intangible fixed assets

222

195

Investment and other assets

Investment securities

79

73

Long-term loans

100

95

Long-term prepaid expenses

75

81

Deferred tax assets

3,955

5,642

Security deposits

4,910

4,899

Other

82

82

Allowance for doubtful accounts

148

148

Total investment and other assets

9,054

10,726

Total fixed assets

38,387

40,011

Total Assets

54,032

53,486

