Take Off S p A : ENVENT “Sales up, steady trade margin, retail network expansion fades profitability”

Take Off share price, at +9% since IPO, outperformed both the Italia Growth Index, which in the same period lost over 20%, and selected peers, with a combined performance at -16%.
Organic sales growth through network expansion, consistent trade margin, profitability keeps being at the top end of industry peers although lower
H1 2022 consolidated sales were €12.9m, +12% YoY, driven by Take Off sales at €10.2m, up by 19% on H1 2021, while Over had €2.7m sales, -7% on H1 2021. Trade margin was consistent with recent level, close to 60% of sales. Higher retail and marketing costs related to openings (23), personnel and overheads resulted in EBITDA at €3.3m, -17% YoY, 25% on sales vs 34% in H1 2021. EBIT was €2.2m and net income €1.4m. Net cash decreased from €12.1m at FY21 year-end to €7.7m as of June 2022, mainly due to €2.6m working capital outflow and €2.8m dividend distribution.
As of June 2022, after 23 openings and 3 closedowns of underperforming stores during H1, Take Off had 163 stores, from 143 as of 2021 year-end, of which: Take Off 43 stores, from 31 at 2021 year-end, Overkids 120 stores, from 112 at 2021 year-end.
Outlook and estimates revision
Store openings continue apace: after June there were 16 more openings (7 Take Off and 9 Overkids). In addition, Take Off outlet sales up by 19% confirm the resilience of the off- price model. Despite the retail network expansion is running as promised to increase the geographical coverage across the country and is overall consistent with our targets, on the back of H1 results and considering an increasing pressure on consumer discretionary income, we shift through the following years a portion of our 2022 estimates. We also factor in the higher retail and marketing cost, resulting in a revised profitability.
Target Price €7.72 per share (from €8.03), OUTPERFORM rating confirmed
Our updated valuation, factoring in H1 performance and current net cash position, together with a rising Italian market risk, yields a target price of €7.72 per share, from €8.03 of our previous note, corresponding to 17x 2022 EV/EBITDA, while Take Off currently trades at 9x. Given the 78% upside potential on current share price, we confirm the OUTPERFORM rating on the stock.
KEY FINANCIALS AND ESTIMATES
€m
2019
2020
2021
2022E
2023E
2024E
Revenues
33.1
22.3
28.0
30.4
47.3
56.4
YoY %
-
-32.6%
25.3%
8.4%
55.8%
19.2%
EBITDA
6.2
6.5
9.5
8.2
13.5
17.1
Margin on Sales
19.3%
30.7%
36.1%
28.1%
29.3%
30.9%
EBIT
4.6
5.0
7.7
6.1
10.5
13.3
Margin on Sales
14.4%
23.7%
29.1%
20.9%
22.6%
24.1%
Net Income
3.5
3.8
5.6
3.9
7.0
9.1
Net (Debt) Cash
4.7
0.1
12.1
10.9
18.2
25.3
Equity
12.8
11.8
23.7
24.7
34.6
43.7
Source: Company data 2019-21A, EnVent Research 2022-24E
Market update
Trading price range €3.32-5.50 per share
+9% for Take Off since IPO, in the same period the Italia Growth Index lost -21%
Take Off - Share price performance and trading volumes since IPO
150
1,600,000
140
TKO IPO offer
TKO ending
1,400,000
price €4.34
130
price €4.00
1,200,000
120
+9%
1,000,000
110
800,000
100
600,000
90
400,000
80
200,000
70
0
25/11/21
25/01/22
25/03/22
25/05/22
25/07/22
25/09/22
Take Off Volumes
Take Off Share Price
FTSE Italia Growth Index
Source: EnVent Research on S&P Capital IQ - Note: 25/11/2021 (IPO offer price)=100
Take Off above industry peers (+9% vs -16%)
Industry peers - Market performance since Take Off IPO
140
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
Nov-21Dec-21
Jan-22
Feb-22Mar-22
Apr-22May-22
Jun-22
Jul-22
Aug-22
Sep-22
Take Off
Mean of industry peers
Source: EnVent Research on S&P Capital IQ - Note: 25/11/2021 (IPO offer price)=100
Industry peers - Regression analysis and Take Off target positioning
4.0x
Take Off TARGET
3.5x
Fast Retailing
PRICE
3.0x
(Uniqlo)
EV/Revenues
2.5x
TJX
Inditex
Take Off CURRENT
1.5x
2.0x
Burlington Stores
Ross Stores
MARKET PRICE
2022E
1.0x
OVS
H&M
y = 17.59x + 0.1746
0.5x
Gap
R² = 0.5827
0.0x
5%
7%
9%
11%
13%
15%
17%
19%
21%
23%
25%
Avg. 5Y EBIT margin
Source: EnVent Research on S&P Capital IQ, October 2022
1
Investment case
The Italian fashion outlet
Geographically focused
Differentiated business model
Strategy
Take Off, listed on Euronext Growth Milan since November 2021, is an Italian fashion value-for-money retailer which operates through a chain of 49 stores selling women and men apparel and 126 stores selling childrenswear. Central-Southern Italy is presently the core geolocation scope and organic growth over the medium- term will be supported also by increasing territorial coverage.
The Group operates with a joint business model, being an off-price retailer of products from designer brands and a typical vertically integrated apparel retailer with an internal team in charge of development of own brands and merchandise mix through external suppliers, with in-house logistics management.
Take Off intends to pursue opportunities in current market areas and unexplored geographies, especially Northern Italy regions, also through acquisition of small retail fashion networks. Overall mid-term targets could be doubling Take Off and Overkids stores.
Historical Sales and EBITDA
40
31%
36%
40%
30
30%
19%
20
20%
10
10%
32.1
21.2
26.4
0
0%
2019
2020
2021
Sales (€m)
EBITDA Margin %
Source: Company data
Industry and Company drivers
Fashion goods is a market driven by both need and impulse
Resilient demand for value and quality goods: a countercyclical and defensive market segment
Making the most of apparel inventory, a burden typical of manufacturers and other retailers
Diversified and balanced brand portfolio
Selling proposition to serve a wide category of customers
Growth without huge capex
Opportunistic merchandise acquisition
Customers' preferences analytics
Efficient franchising network
Challenges
Brand awareness and reputation buildup
Market competitiveness and price pressure within the industry
Geographic presence
Rise of e-tailers offering branded products at discount
Inventory requirement
2
Sales breakdown, 2021
25%
75%
Take Off
Over
Source: Company data
40
Historical aggregated revenues
35
33.2
30
30.1
26.9
10.2
26.4
24.2
25
10.3
22.3
6.5
20.0
9.6
20
9.1
6.8
15
7.9
10
8.8
19.8
23
19.9
17.3
15.5
4.6
15.1
12.1
5
8.8
0.6
4.6
0
Euro m
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Take Off
Over
Source: Company data - Note: In 2021 sales
Retail network expansion update
Warrants
Sustainability report
Business update and corporate period facts
In H1 2022 there were 23 store openings and 3 closures, bringing Take Off total stores to 163. Breakdown: Take Off 43 stores, Overkids 120 stores. After June, there were 16 more openings, 7 for Take Off and 9 for Overkids, and 4 closedowns, bringing Take Off total stores to 175 (September 2022). Most openings were in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Latium, Apulia, Calabria, Sicily, Umbria, Campania and Friuli. Overall, the retail network is composed of 42 own stores and 133 franchised stores.
Take Off Warrant 2022-24 (IT0005467474) may be exercised during the first exercise period between November 14-25, 2022, at a strike price of €5.20, with a conversion ratio of 1 share:4 warrants
Last May, Take Off released its first sustainability report
3
H1 2022 results
Consolidated Profit and Loss
€m
H1 2021
H1 2022
Sales
11.5
12.9
Other income
0.4
0.6
Total Revenues
11.9
13.5
YoY %
21.9%
13.0%
Cost of sales
(5.2)
(5.8)
Trade margin
6.7
7.6
Margin on Sales
58.2%
59.1%
Personnel
(2.0)
(2.6)
Retail cost
(0.5)
(1.3)
Store margin
4.2
3.8
Margin on Sales
36.7%
29.3%
Services
(0.2)
(0.4)
Other operating costs
(0.1)
(0.1)
SG&A
(0.3)
(0.5)
EBITDA
4.0
3.3
Margin on Sales
34.2%
25.4%
Retail leases
(0.8)
(0.8)
EBITDA Adj.
3.2
2.5
Margin on Sales
27.6%
19.1%
D&A
(0.1)
(0.2)
EBIT
3.0
2.2
Margin on Sales
25.5%
16.5%
Interest
(0.2)
(0.4)
EBT
2.8
1.9
Margin
23.5%
13.8%
Income taxes
(0.7)
(0.4)
Net Income (Loss)
2.1
1.4
Margin
17.8%
10.6%
Consolidated Cash Flow
€m
H1 2021
H1 2022
EBIT
3.0
2.2
Current taxes
(0.7)
(0.4)
D&A
0.1
0.2
Provisions
0.1
(0.0)
Cash flow from P&L operations
2.6
2.0
Trade Working Capital
(0.4)
(1.3)
Other assets and liabilities
1.7
(1.3)
Capex / disposal
0.4
(0.2)
Retail leases - Right of use
0.7
(0.5)
Operating cash flow after WC and capex
4.9
(1.3)
Interest
(0.2)
(0.4)
Dividends
(4.5)
(2.8)
Net cash flow
0.2
(4.4)
Net (Debt) Cash - Beginning
0.1
12.1
Net (Debt) Cash - End
0.4
7.7
Change in Net (Debt) Cash
0.2
(4.4)
Source: Company data - Note: H1 KPIs calculated on LTM economics
Consolidated Balance Sheet
€m
H1 2021
2021
H1 2022
Inventory
10.6
8.7
10.8
Trade receivables
0.1
0.2
0.1
Trade payables
(4.1)
(3.7)
(4.3)
Trade Working Capital
6.6
5.3
6.6
Other assets (liabilities)
(5.2)
(0.8)
0.5
Net Working Capital
1.4
4.5
7.1
Intangible assets
0.1
0.0
0.0
Retail leases - Right of use
7.1
6.6
7.1
Property, plant and equipment
1.3
1.4
1.4
Non-current assets
8.6
8.0
8.5
Provisions
(0.8)
(1.0)
(1.0)
Net Invested Capital
9.1
11.5
14.7
Bank debt
6.7
6.2
6.0
Other financial debt
7.4
6.9
7.5
Non-current trade and other payables
0.0
1.2
1.0
Cash and equivalents
(14.5)
(26.5)
(22.2)
Net Debt (Cash)
(0.4)
(12.1)
(7.7)
Equity
9.5
23.7
22.3
Sources
9.1
11.5
14.7
Ratio analysis
H1 2021
H1 2022
ROE
56%
22%
ROS
26%
17%
ROIC
33%
15%
DSO
1
2
DPO
102
84
DOI
166
151
TWC/Sales
27%
24%
NWC/Sales
6%
26%
Net Debt/EBITDA
cash
cash
Net Debt/Equity
cash
cash
Net Debt/(Net Debt+Equity)
cash
cash
Cash flow from P&L operations/EBITDA
66%
62%
FCF/EBITDA
125%
neg
4
