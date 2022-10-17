Take Off S p A : ENVENT “Sales up, steady trade margin, retail network expansion fades profitability”

This document may not be distributed in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia or to U.S. persons.

Sales up, steady trade margin, retail network expansion fades profitability

Stock performance: above market and peers

Take Off share price, at +9% since IPO, outperformed both the Italia Growth Index, which in the same period lost over 20%, and selected peers, with a combined performance at -16%.

Organic sales growth through network expansion, consistent trade margin, profitability keeps being at the top end of industry peers although lower

H1 2022 consolidated sales were €12.9m, +12% YoY, driven by Take Off sales at €10.2m, up by 19% on H1 2021, while Over had €2.7m sales, -7% on H1 2021. Trade margin was consistent with recent level, close to 60% of sales. Higher retail and marketing costs related to openings (23), personnel and overheads resulted in EBITDA at €3.3m, -17% YoY, 25% on sales vs 34% in H1 2021. EBIT was €2.2m and net income €1.4m. Net cash decreased from €12.1m at FY21 year-end to €7.7m as of June 2022, mainly due to €2.6m working capital outflow and €2.8m dividend distribution.

As of June 2022, after 23 openings and 3 closedowns of underperforming stores during H1, Take Off had 163 stores, from 143 as of 2021 year-end, of which: Take Off 43 stores, from 31 at 2021 year-end, Overkids 120 stores, from 112 at 2021 year-end.

Outlook and estimates revision

Store openings continue apace: after June there were 16 more openings (7 Take Off and 9 Overkids). In addition, Take Off outlet sales up by 19% confirm the resilience of the off- price model. Despite the retail network expansion is running as promised to increase the geographical coverage across the country and is overall consistent with our targets, on the back of H1 results and considering an increasing pressure on consumer discretionary income, we shift through the following years a portion of our 2022 estimates. We also factor in the higher retail and marketing cost, resulting in a revised profitability.

Target Price €7.72 per share (from €8.03), OUTPERFORM rating confirmed

Our updated valuation, factoring in H1 performance and current net cash position, together with a rising Italian market risk, yields a target price of €7.72 per share, from €8.03 of our previous note, corresponding to 17x 2022 EV/EBITDA, while Take Off currently trades at 9x. Given the 78% upside potential on current share price, we confirm the OUTPERFORM rating on the stock.

KEY FINANCIALS AND ESTIMATES €m 2019 2020 2021 2022E 2023E 2024E Revenues 33.1 22.3 28.0 30.4 47.3 56.4 YoY % - -32.6% 25.3% 8.4% 55.8% 19.2% EBITDA 6.2 6.5 9.5 8.2 13.5 17.1 Margin on Sales 19.3% 30.7% 36.1% 28.1% 29.3% 30.9% EBIT 4.6 5.0 7.7 6.1 10.5 13.3 Margin on Sales 14.4% 23.7% 29.1% 20.9% 22.6% 24.1% Net Income 3.5 3.8 5.6 3.9 7.0 9.1 Net (Debt) Cash 4.7 0.1 12.1 10.9 18.2 25.3 Equity 12.8 11.8 23.7 24.7 34.6 43.7

Source: Company data 2019-21A, EnVent Research 2022-24E