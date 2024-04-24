Current trading: stores relocation strategy

As commented in our prior note, Take Off is following with the stores repositioning strategy, resulting in 12 closedowns, of which 9 located in department stores in northern and central Italy. Accordingly with stores reduction, Q1 2024 results recently disclosed by management are lower than previous year: sales at €6.2m from €8.4m in Q1 2023 (-25% YoY), from Take Off sales at €5.3m (-21%) and Over at €0.9m (-43%). According to management, average transaction price in Q1 2024 rose close to €6 from €4.3 in the same period of 2023 for Over, while decline from €27.9 to €25.6 for Take Off, resulting in an average transaction price for Take Off group of €17.1, +28% YoY. We recall that management focus for 2024 will be preserving a healthy financial profile and profitability through cost containment measures; furthermore, management reach an agreement to sale stock of past years inventories during 2024.

Target price and OUTPERFORM rating confirmed

From our previous flash note, we have updated our mid-term estimates factoring in Q1 results, resulting in lower sales in 2024-25E, and we fine-tuned cost, working capital and capex dynamics in line with 2023 results and ongoing relocation strategy; we also add 2026 to our estimates period. Take Off stock value drop might look disproportionate considering the retail network value. Moreover, analytical and market valuation methodologies converge in potential value upside, even applying substantial discounts to larger market peers. Our valuation confirms the €1.90 target price per share, +154% on current share price, with OUTPERFORM rating.

KEY FINANCIALS AND ESTIMATES €m 2022 2023 2024E 2025E 2026E Sales 29.8 29.8 26.5 29.5 31.0 YoY % 13% 0% -11% 11% 5% EBITDA 7.3 4.9 4.1 5.3 6.2 Margin on Sales 24% 17% 16% 18% 20% EBIT 5.0 1.5 0.8 1.9 2.6 Margin on Sales 17% 5% 3% 7% 9% Net Income 3.5 1.0 0.5 1.2 1.7 Net (Debt) Cash 6.9 6.4 9.7 12.4 16.4 Equity 24.4 24.4 24.8 26.1 27.8 TP - IMPLIED MULTIPLES EV/Revenues 0.7x 0.9x 0.8x 0.7x EV/EBITDA Adj 9.7x 15.5x 8.7x 6.8x

Source: Company data 2022-23A, EnVent Research 2024-26E