EQUITY RESEARCH - FY23 Update April 23rd, 2024
OUTPERFORM
Current Share Price (€): 0.75
Target Price (€): 1.90
Take Off - 1Y Performance
Focus on profitability
Trading update
The bearish trend hitting Take Off share price since 2023 is still ongoing so far, resulting in -78% LTM, while in the same period the FTSE Italia Growth index lost 13%.
FY23: sales stable, profitability over expectations
Take Off group FY23 sales were €29.9m, in line with previous year, driven by Take Off at €24.6m (+3.9% YoY) while Over sales went down by 13.1% at €5.3m. Total revenues at €32.3m, +5% YoY, including €2.2m gain from settlement agreement with supplier. We recall that according to management sales have been affected by the high inflation framework which is shrinking customers disposable income and by weather conditions shifting in seasons. Trade margin decreased, slightly under 50% on sales from 55%. EBITDA slowdown at €4.9m, -32% YoY, due to higher cost of sales and personnel from unperforming stores; profitability margin at 16.5% from 24% but over previously announced management expectation (15%). Net income at €1.0m. Net cash almost stable, €6.4m from €6.9m as of December 2022, after €0.9m FY22 dividends distribution and €4.2m working capital and capex outflow.
Current trading: stores relocation strategy
As commented in our prior note, Take Off is following with the stores repositioning strategy, resulting in 12 closedowns, of which 9 located in department stores in northern and central Italy. Accordingly with stores reduction, Q1 2024 results recently disclosed by management are lower than previous year: sales at €6.2m from €8.4m in Q1 2023 (-25% YoY), from Take Off sales at €5.3m (-21%) and Over at €0.9m (-43%). According to management, average transaction price in Q1 2024 rose close to €6 from €4.3 in the same period of 2023 for Over, while decline from €27.9 to €25.6 for Take Off, resulting in an average transaction price for Take Off group of €17.1, +28% YoY. We recall that management focus for 2024 will be preserving a healthy financial profile and profitability through cost containment measures; furthermore, management reach an agreement to sale stock of past years inventories during 2024.
Target price and OUTPERFORM rating confirmed
From our previous flash note, we have updated our mid-term estimates factoring in Q1 results, resulting in lower sales in 2024-25E, and we fine-tuned cost, working capital and capex dynamics in line with 2023 results and ongoing relocation strategy; we also add 2026 to our estimates period. Take Off stock value drop might look disproportionate considering the retail network value. Moreover, analytical and market valuation methodologies converge in potential value upside, even applying substantial discounts to larger market peers. Our valuation confirms the €1.90 target price per share, +154% on current share price, with OUTPERFORM rating.
KEY FINANCIALS AND ESTIMATES
€m
2022
2023
2024E
2025E
2026E
Sales
29.8
29.8
26.5
29.5
31.0
YoY %
13%
0%
-11%
11%
5%
EBITDA
7.3
4.9
4.1
5.3
6.2
Margin on Sales
24%
17%
16%
18%
20%
EBIT
5.0
1.5
0.8
1.9
2.6
Margin on Sales
17%
5%
3%
7%
9%
Net Income
3.5
1.0
0.5
1.2
1.7
Net (Debt) Cash
6.9
6.4
9.7
12.4
16.4
Equity
24.4
24.4
24.8
26.1
27.8
TP - IMPLIED MULTIPLES
EV/Revenues
0.7x
0.9x
0.8x
0.7x
EV/EBITDA Adj
9.7x
15.5x
8.7x
6.8x
Source: Company data 2022-23A, EnVent Research 2024-26E
The Issuer is a corporate client of EnVent Italia SIM S.p.A., thus this Note is to be intended as a marketing communication, not an independent research. See final two pages for important disclosures.
Trading price range €0.69-3.40 per share
-78% for Take Off, vs
-13% of the Italia Growth Index
1
Fair correlation among industry players
Industry peers - Regression analysis and Take Off target positioning
4.5x
y = 26.181x + 0.045
Fast Retailing
4.0x
R² = 0.9014
(Uniqlo)
Inditex
EV/Revenues
3.5x
3.0x
2.5x
Ross Stores
2024E
2.0x
Burlington Stores
TJX
1.5x
H&M
Take Off TARGET
1.0x
OVS
PRICE
Gap
Take Off CURRENT
0.5x
0.0x
MARKET PRICE
0%
2%
4%
6%
8%
10%
12%
14%
16%
18%
Avg. 5Y EBIT margin
Source: EnVent Research on S&P Capital IQ, April 2024
The Italian fashion outlet
Geographically focused
Differentiated business model
Strategy
Investment case
Take Off, listed on Euronext Growth Milan since November 2021, is an Italian fashion value-for-money retailer which operates through a chain of 49 stores selling women and men apparel and 114 stores selling childrenswear. Central-Southern Italy is presently the core geolocation scope and organic growth over the medium term will be supported also by increasing territorial coverage.
The Group operates with a joint business model, being an off-price retailer of products from designer brands and a typical vertically integrated apparel retailer with an internal team in charge of development of own brands and merchandise mix through external suppliers, with in-house logistics management.
Take Off intends to pursue its store portfolio development in current market areas and unexplored geographies, especially Northern Italy regions, also through acquisition of small retail fashion networks.
Risk profile
Competitive forces
Force
Factors
Competitive
• High rivalry among retailers
Higher
risk
•
Competition on price vs
rivalry
• Brand concept dominant
• Well informed, tech savvy, can choose
Customers
and switch between vendors
Competitive
rivalry
• Consumer experience is key
Lower
Customers
•
Low barriers to entry
impact
•
New entrants
Main barriers: investment in
brand,
Higher
marketing, product differentiation
New
impact
•
High number of material suppliers and
entrants
Overall risk profile
outsourcing manufacturers;
rules set
MEDIUM-LOW
Suppliers
by buying brands and retailers
Suppliers
•
Excess inventory endemic to the
Substitutes
apparel industry
Lower risk
Substitutes
•
No substitute products
Source: EnVent Research
Business update
- As of April 2024, Take Off has 163 stores, of which 49 are Take Off stores and 114 are Overkids stores. Overall, the retail network is composed of 42 own stores and 121 franchised stores.
- During the second exercise period between November 14-25, 2022 (strike price of €5.20) no warrant has been exercised, being out of the money
Resilience in the luxury fashion industry, uncertainties for other segments
Industry outlook: uncertainty
According to consulting firm McKinsey, in 2023 the fashion industry overall faced persistent and deepening challenges: Europe saw slow growth throughout the year, while China's performance faded in the second half; even the resilient luxury segment recorded slow sales and uneven performance in the latter part of the year. The prospect of subdued economic growth, persistent inflation, and weak consumer confidence makes 2024 landscape uncertain: 2-4% growth is predicted for the year ahead globally, in line with 2023. Once again, luxury segment is expected to record higher growth (+3-5% vs 5-7% in 2023), even if companies will be challenged by the tough economic environment, as consumers hold down expenses. European market will likely expand only by 1-3%, in line with H2 2023 but lower than H1 performance (5%). Slumping consumer confidence and declining household savings are expected to
4
be the most probable causes of restrained spending. In an uncertain world, consumer discretionary spending will be addressed toward hard luxury goods from trusted brands, reflecting their potential investment value in tough economic times, also preferring emotional connections and authenticity over celebrity endorsements (source: BoF and McKinsey, The state of fashion 2024, November 2024).
Estimates revision
Based on FY23 results, Q1 2024 current trading and repositioning strategy, which include reduction of stores, we restate our projections of store openings and sales per stores, resulting with a 6% to 12% decrease in 2024-25E sales expectation. We factor in 2023 higher operating costs, fine tuning profitability expectation to moderate performance, working capital and capex dynamics. We also introduce 2026E to the forecasting period.
Change in estimates
Previous vs Revised Revenues and EBITDA estimates (€m)
40
20%
17%
16%
18%
16%
30
15%
15%
15%
20
10%
29.6
29.8
31.5
30.2
26.5
29.5
10
5%
0
0%
Euro m
2023
2024E
2025E
Previous Sales (left)
Revised Sales (left)
Previous EBITDA (right)
Revised EBITDA (right)
Source: EnVent Research
Revised
Previous
Change % (Rev vs Prev)
€m
2023
2024E
2025E
2023E
2024E
2025E
2023
2024E
2025E
Sales
29.8
26.5
29.5
29.6
30.2
31.5
1%
-12%
-6%
Revenues
32.3
27.0
30.0
29.9
30.5
31.8
8%
-12%
-6%
EBITDA
4.9
4.1
5.3
4.4
4.6
5.0
12%
-10%
6%
Margin on Sales
17%
16%
18%
15%
15%
16%
EBIT
1.5
0.8
1.9
1.4
1.7
2.0
12%
-51%
-3%
Margin on Sales
5%
3%
7%
5%
6%
6%
Net Income
1.0
0.5
1.2
0.8
1.1
1.3
21%
-58%
-2%
Net (Debt) Cash
6.4
9.7
12.4
4.2
6.9
10.5
51%
40%
19%
Source: EnVent Research
5
Financial projections
Consolidated Profit and Loss
€m
2022
2023
2024E
2025E
2026E
Sales
29.8
29.8
26.5
29.5
31.0
Other income
0.8
2.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Revenues
30.6
32.3
27.0
30.0
31.5
YoY %
9.4%
5.3%
-16.3%
11.2%
4.9%
Cost of sales
(14.3)
(17.5)
(15.0)
(14.9)
(15.6)
Trade margin
16.4
14.8
12.0
15.1
15.9
Margin on Sales
54.8%
49.5%
45.4%
51.3%
51.4%
Personnel
(5.6)
(6.5)
(5.6)
(6.4)
(6.5)
Retail cost
(2.3)
(1.8)
(1.1)
(2.0)
(1.9)
Store margin before lease
8.4
6.4
5.4
6.8
7.6
Margin on Sales
28.3%
21.6%
20.4%
23.0%
24.5%
Services
(0.9)
(1.1)
(0.9)
(1.1)
(1.1)
Other operating costs
(0.2)
(0.4)
(0.3)
(0.4)
(0.2)
SG&A
(1.2)
(1.5)
(1.3)
(1.5)
(1.4)
EBITDA
7.3
4.9
4.1
5.3
6.2
Margin on Sales
24.4%
16.5%
15.5%
18.0%
20.0%
Retail leases
(1.8)
(2.5)
(2.6)
(2.7)
(2.8)
D&A
(0.5)
(0.9)
(0.7)
(0.7)
(0.8)
EBIT
5.0
1.5
0.8
1.9
2.6
Margin on Sales
16.8%
5.1%
3.2%
6.6%
8.5%
Interest
(0.4)
0.0
(0.2)
(0.2)
(0.2)
EBT
4.6
1.5
0.6
1.7
2.4
Margin
15.0%
4.8%
2.4%
5.8%
7.7%
Income taxes
(1.1)
(0.6)
(0.2)
(0.5)
(0.7)
Net Income (Loss)
3.5
1.0
0.5
1.2
1.7
Margin
11.4%
3.0%
1.7%
4.2%
5.5%
Source: Company data 2022-23A, EnVent Research 2024-26E
Consolidated Balance Sheet
€m
2022
2023
2024E
2025E
2026E
Inventory
13.9
12.3
11.3
12.1
12.3
Trade receivables
0.4
0.3
0.4
0.4
0.4
Trade payables
(6.2)
(2.9)
(2.9)
(3.1)
(3.1)
Trade Working Capital
8.1
9.7
8.7
9.5
9.6
Other assets (liabilities)
(0.3)
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.1)
Net Working Capital
7.8
9.5
8.6
9.3
9.4
Intangible assets
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Retail leases - Right of use
8.9
7.6
5.3
3.1
0.8
Property, plant and equipment
1.9
2.2
2.3
2.4
2.5
Non-current assets
10.8
9.8
7.7
5.6
3.3
Provisions
(1.0)
(1.3)
(1.1)
(1.3)
(1.3)
Net Invested Capital
17.5
18.0
15.2
13.6
11.4
Net Debt (Cash)
(6.9)
(6.4)
(9.7)
(12.4)
(16.4)
Equity
24.4
24.4
24.8
26.1
27.8
Sources
17.5
18.0
15.2
13.6
11.4
Source: Company data 2022-23A, EnVent Research 2024-26E
6
Consolidated Cash Flow
€m
2022
2023
2024E
2025E
2026E
EBIT
5.0
1.5
0.8
1.9
2.6
Current taxes
(1.1)
(0.6)
(0.2)
(0.5)
(0.7)
D&A
2.3
3.4
3.3
3.4
3.6
Provisions
0.1
0.3
(0.2)
0.2
0.0
Cash flow from P&L operations
6.2
4.6
3.7
5.0
5.5
Trade Working Capital
(2.8)
(1.6)
1.0
(0.8)
(0.1)
Other assets and liabilities
(0.5)
(0.2)
(0.0)
0.0
0.0
Capex / disposal
(1.0)
(1.2)
(0.8)
(0.8)
(0.8)
Retail leases - Right of use
(4.0)
(1.2)
(0.4)
(0.4)
(0.5)
Operating cash flow after WC and capex
(2.1)
0.4
3.5
3.0
4.2
Interest
(0.4)
0.0
(0.2)
(0.2)
(0.2)
Dividends
(2.8)
(0.9)
0.0
0.0
0.0
Change in equity
0.0
(0.1)
0.0
0.0
0.0
Net cash flow
(5.2)
(0.5)
3.3
2.8
4.0
Net (Debt) Cash - Beginning
12.1
6.9
6.4
9.7
12.4
Net (Debt) Cash - End
6.9
6.4
9.7
12.4
16.4
Change in Net (Debt) Cash
(5.2)
(0.5)
3.3
2.8
4.0
Source: Company data 2022-23A, EnVent Research 2024-26E
Ratio analysis
KPIs
2022
2023
2024E
2025E
2026E
ROE
14%
4%
2%
5%
6%
ROS (EBIT/Revenues)
16%
5%
3%
6%
8%
DSO
4
3
4
4
4
DPO
105
41
50
50
50
DOI
170
151
155
150
145
TWC/Sales
27%
33%
33%
32%
31%
NWC/Revenues
25%
30%
32%
31%
30%
Net Debt/EBITDA
cash
cash
cash
cash
cash
Net Debt/Equity
cash
cash
cash
cash
cash
Net Debt/(Net Debt+Equity)
cash
cash
cash
cash
cash
Cash flow from P&L operations/EBITDA
86%
94%
91%
94%
89%
FCF/EBITDA
-28%
9%
85%
56%
67%
Source: Company data 2022-23A, EnVent Research 2024-26E
Valuation
We have updated our Take Off valuation through the Discounted Cash Flows and market multiples methods.
Discounted Cash Flows
Updated assumptions:
-
Risk free rate: 3.3% (Italian 10-year government bonds interest rate - last 30
days average. Source: Bloomberg, April 2024)
- Market return: 11.9% (last 30 days average. Source: Bloomberg, April 2024)
- Market risk premium: 8.6%
7
- Beta: 1.2 (judgmental)
- Cost of equity: 13.6%
- Cost of debt: 5.0%
- Tax rate: 24% (IRES)
- 40% debt/(debt + equity) as target capital structure
- WACC 9.7%, according to above data
- Perpetual growth rate after explicit projections (G): 2.5%
- Terminal Value assumes a 8.5% EBITDA margin
DCF Valuation
€m
2023
2024E
2025E
2026E
Perpetuity
Revenues
32.3
27.0
30.0
31.5
32.3
EBIT
1.5
0.8
1.9
2.6
2.7
Margin on Sales
5.1%
3.2%
6.6%
8.5%
8.5%
Taxes
(0.4)
(0.2)
(0.5)
(0.7)
(0.8)
NOPAT
1.1
0.6
1.4
1.9
2.0
D&A
0.9
0.7
0.7
0.8
0.8
Provisions
0.3
(0.2)
0.2
0.0
0.0
Cash flow from operations
2.2
1.1
2.3
2.7
2.8
Trade Working Capital
(1.6)
1.0
(0.8)
(0.1)
(0.2)
Other assets and liabilities
(0.2)
(0.0)
0.0
0.0
0.0
Capex
(1.2)
(0.8)
(0.8)
(0.8)
(0.8)
Retail leases - Right of use
(1.2)
(0.4)
(0.4)
(0.5)
0.0
Yearly unlevered free cash flow
(2.0)
0.8
0.3
1.3
1.7
Free Cash Flow to be discounted
0.8
0.3
1.3
1.7
WACC
9.7%
Long-term growth (G)
2.5%
Discounted Cash Flows
0.8
0.2
1.0
Sum of Discounted Cash Flows
2.0
Terminal Value
Discounted TV
18.4
Enterprise Value
20.4
Net cash as of 31/12/23
6.4
Equity Value
26.7
DCF - Implied multiples
2023
2024E
2025E
2026E
EV/Revenues
0.6x
0.8x
0.7x
0.6x
EV/EBITDA Adj
8.5x
13.5x
7.6x
6.0x
EV/EBIT
13.3x
24.0x
10.5x
7.7x
P/E
27.4x
58.5x
21.4x
15.3x
Discount of current market price vs DCF
-74%
Current market price - Implied multiples
2023
2024E
2025E
2026E
EV/Revenues
0.2x
0.2x
0.2x
0.2x
EV/EBITDA Adj
2.2x
3.5x
2.0x
1.6x
EV/EBIT
3.5x
6.3x
2.7x
2.0x
P/E
12.0x
25.6x
9.4x
6.7x
Source: EnVent Research
24.2
8
Market multiples
Company
EV/REVENUES
2023
2024E
2025E
TJX
2.2x
2.1x
2.0x
Ross Stores
2.5x
2.3x
2.2x
Burlington Stores
1.8x
1.6x
1.4x
Inditex
3.6x
3.8x
3.6x
H&M
1.5x
1.5x
1.4x
Fast Retailing (Uniqlo)
3.7x
4.0x
3.6x
Gap
0.8x
0.8x
0.8x
OVS
1.1x
1.2x
1.1x
Monnalisa
0.9x
0.7x
0.7x
Giglio.com
0.4x
0.2x
0.2x
EV/EBITDA
2023
2024E
2025E
19.5x
17.3x
15.9x
19.7x
17.4x
15.6x
24.6x
17.9x
14.6x
17.4x
14.0x
12.9x
16.6x
8.1x
7.7x
24.0x
18.4x
17.0x
26.1x
11.1x
9.0x
11.2x
7.8x
9.1x
10.7x
5.4x
4.6x
neg
8.2x
4.9x
EV/EBIT
2023
2024E
2025E
23.1x
23.7x
18.5x
23.6x
20.8x
18.7x
nm
27.9x
22.0x
21.2x
20.3x
18.5x
25.4x
17.1x
15.5x
26.5x
26.6x
23.9x
neg
22.6x
15.5x
18.9x
14.4x
13.5x
neg
neg
36.5x
neg
nm
7.9x
P/E
2023
2024E
2025E
30.0x
24.9x
23.1x
30.3x
25.1x
22.8x
nm
30.8x
23.9x
29.7x
26.8x
24.4x
33.5x
20.5x
18.4x
36.7x
na
na
neg
17.9x
14.7x
15.2x
8.5x
7.8x
neg
neg
neg
neg
nm
13.5x
Mean
1.9x
1.8x
1.7x
18.9x
12.6x
11.1x
23.1x
21.7x
19.1x
29.2x
22.1x
18.6x
Median
1.7x
1.5x
1.4x
19.5x
12.5x
11.0x
23.3x
21.7x
18.5x
30.1x
24.9x
20.6x
Take Off
0.2x
0.2x
0.2x
2.2x
3.5x
2.0x
3.5x
6.3x
2.7x
12.0x
25.6x
9.4x
Source: EnVent Research on S&P Capital IQ, 23/04/2024
We have applied to our 2024-25 estimates the corresponding median multiples from the peer group.
Multiples application
€m
Take Off (€m)
Market
EV
Net cash as
Equity value
Equity value
Multiples
of 31/12/23
per share (€)
2024E
Sales
26.5
1.5x
40.5
6.4
46.9
3.00
2025E
Sales
29.5
1.4x
42.0
6.4
48.3
3.09
Mean
41.2
47.6
3.05
2024E
EBITDA Adj
1.5
12.5x
18.9
6.4
25.3
1.62
2025E
EBITDA Adj
2.7
11.0x
29.3
6.4
35.6
2.28
Mean
24.1
30.5
1.95
2024E
EBIT
0.8
21.7x
18.4
6.4
24.8
1.59
2025E
EBIT
1.9
18.5x
36.1
6.4
42.4
2.72
Mean
27.2
33.6
2.15
2024E
Earnings
0.5
24.9x
11.4
0.73
2025E
Earnings
1.2
20.6x
25.7
1.65
Mean
18.6
1.19
Source: EnVent Research
9
