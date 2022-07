Take Off S p A : KT&PARTNERS “Ready to Push the Throttle”

Take Off SpA vs Median

Estimates and valuation under review for potential update. On April 7th, 2022, we revised our estimates following the FY21 financial results. Total revenues were expected to grow at a CAGR21-24of 24.6% amounting to €54.1mn in 2024. We estimated EBITDA to grow at a slower pace than total revenues (+21.4% CAGR21-24)as a result of rising energy prices, transportation costs and the global shortage of materials, reaching €17mn in FY24. Finally, we foresaw FY22 net cash position of €10.7mn, reaching €21mn in FY24 thanks to the TKO-IT'shigh cash generation power. Given 1H22 underperformance in a challenging environment, we put our estimates under review for a potential update after the publication of the 1H22 financial results and management conference call. On the back of our current projections, we still see a BUY recommendation with a relevant upside on the current market price.

Business Development Update. According to TKO-IT's announcement since the beginning of 2022 there have been signed 31 agreements for new stores and 4 store closures. Take Offs' BU signed agreements for 16 new stores (13 DOS and 3 TPOS) and closed one DOS. On the other hand, Overkids signed agreements for 15 new TPOS stores. More specifically, 11 of the 16 new Take Off brand openings are based in Northern Italy, pursuing the sales network expansion plan announced in the IPO. Finally, it is worth noting that only 11 out of 31 new stores are already operating, while the remaining will be opened by 4Q22.

1H22 preliminary sales revenues below our estimates. On July 25th, 2022, TKO-ITannounced unaudited 1H22 sales revenues confirming business model effectiveness and double-digitgrowth path despite the uncertain macroeconomic scenario. The Company expect to close the first half of the year with €12.9mn of sales revenues, +12% YoY but 13% below our estimates. The business growth was mainly driven by Take Off which is expected to growth by 18.2% YoY reaching €10.2mn sales revenues (12.3% below our previous estimates) from €8.6mn in 1H21.On the other hand Overkids' sales revenues are forecasted to stood at €2.7mn (-6.9%YoY and -15.1%compared to our projections). The lower than expected results are mainly due to: i) new openings stores will start to generate revenues only by 2H22; and ii) several adverse macroeconomic events (for instance rising inflation) that have not encouraged customers' consumption.

Ready to Push the Throttle

The Group operates in two segments - the off- price fashion market for adults and the childrenswear market - which have proved to be strongly resilient during market downturns.

. Take Off's model is a clear example of circular economy, as the retail network allows efficient stock management. Indeed, unsold products from each season (11% on average) are reshuffled to other stores to maximize profits and mean inventory destruction or depreciation is near to zero. As result, the Company reported FY21 EBITDA margin of 36.1% (calculated on sales revenues), i.e., a FY21E EBITDA of €9.5mn (+46.4% YoY).

High profitability granted by stock rotations through the network

investments and closure costs - and basically zero for TPOS.

stores are limited to ca. €100k for DOS - including both

for TPOS); ii) costs for the eventual closure of

regions with Take Off's network. Furthermore, the Group - according to the management - bears low financial risk associated with network development as: i) investments needed to open new Take Off stores are limited to €300k of inventory (lower for OverKids) and €150k of

The Group leverages on one of the largest retail networks operating through 170 stores, covering most of the Italian regions through Over's network and with a capillary presence in the

An extended and capillary retail network with high profitability and low risk

customer experience within refined stores with personal sales assistance and innovative discount pricing system, capturing a wide customer base.

Take Off has developed an innovative business model introducing the fashion outlet boutiques, offering a

Take Off's innovative business model based on fashion outlet boutiques

TKO-IT went listed on Euronext Growth Milan (EGM) on November 23rd, 2021, with an IPO market capitalization of €67.7mn and ca. €11.2mn of capital raised (adjusted for IPO's costs). The Management announced that IPO proceeds would be employed to speed up the retail network development by opening ca. 40 Take Off's stores within 2024 - ca. 70% as DOS - and ca. 90 Over's TPOS. Take Off is also considering accelerating its development by acquiring already existing small non-performing retail networks and convert them into Take Off stores. The network development is expected to boost the Group's revenues, profitability, and awareness.

an innovative discount pricing system based on the "divided by" paradigm (from ÷2 to ÷10). OverKids' network covers most of the Italian territory through 124 affiliated stores, offering

The Group is active in the Italian retail fashion market - through a network of 170 stores - offering families a complete product portfolio from adult off-price apparel - through its brand Take Off - to childrenswear - through its proprietary brand OverKids. As for Take Off, the Group has developed an innovative business model based on: i) a balanced mix of proprietary and third-party brands; ii) a network of 46 fashion outlet boutiques (of which 39 are directly operated) and stock reshuffling among stores to reduce unsold products to almost zero; and

