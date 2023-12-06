(Alliance News) - Take Off Spa announced Wednesday that independent director Fulvio Conti has resigned effective Dec. 31 due to the accumulation of professional commitments that do not allow him to adequately perform the role he holds.

Based on information held by the company, Conti is not known to hold either directly or indirectly any ordinary shares of Take Off.

Take Off's stock on Wednesday closed up 11 percent at EUR0.89 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

