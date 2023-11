(Alliance News) - Take Off Spa announced Monday that the second exercise period for warrants to 2024 has ended.

No warrants were exercised during the period; as a result, 15.6 million warrants are outstanding as of today.

Take Off trades in the green by 2.0 percent at EUR0.76 per share.

