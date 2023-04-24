Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Take Off S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKO   IT0005467425

TAKE OFF S.P.A.

(TKO)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  04:22:33 2023-04-24 am EDT
3.360 EUR   +5.00%
04:04aTake Off, revenues up double digits in first quarter 2023
AN
04/21Summit has purchased more than 8,600 shares of Take Off's common stock.
AN
04/19Take Off S P A : ENVENT “Continuing growth driven by resilience of off-price sales”
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Take Off, revenues up double digits in first quarter 2023

04/24/2023 | 04:04am EDT
(Alliance News) - Take Off Spa reported Monday that it recorded strong revenue growth in the first quarter of 2023 to EUR8.3 million, up more than 34 percent from EUR6.2 million as of March 31, 2022.

Parent company Take Off reported revenues of EUR6.7 million, up 37 percent from EUR4.9 million as of March 31, 2022.

Over, on the other hand, posted revenues of EUR1.6 million, up 25 percent from March 31, 2022 when they were EUR1.3 million.

The group's average selling price, the company said in a note, was EUR13.37, up 13 percent from EUR11.82 in the first quarter.

Aldo Piccarreta, chairman and CEO of Take Off, commented, "The first quarter figures are in line with our budget forecasts confirming the Group's positive trend which, for the time being, is not directly affected by the current macroeconomic scenario as a result of international tensions."

Take Off trades in the green by 3.8 percent at EUR3.32 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 30,1 M 33,0 M 33,0 M
Net income 2022 3,90 M 4,28 M 4,28 M
Net cash 2022 9,87 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 2,81%
Capitalization 50,0 M 54,9 M 54,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart TAKE OFF S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Take Off S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKE OFF S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,20 €
Average target price 6,73 €
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aldo Piccarreta Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fulvio Conti Independent Director
Maurizio Baldassarini Independent Director
Giorgia Lamberti Zanardi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Costantino Natale Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKE OFF S.P.A.-26.27%55
INDITEX26.44%107 358
KERING21.56%77 553
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.19.10%72 994
ROSS STORES, INC.-8.40%36 367
HENNES & MAURITZ AB38.36%24 542
