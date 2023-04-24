Take Off, revenues up double digits in first quarter 2023

(Alliance News) - Take Off Spa reported Monday that it recorded strong revenue growth in the first quarter of 2023 to EUR8.3 million, up more than 34 percent from EUR6.2 million as of March 31, 2022.

Parent company Take Off reported revenues of EUR6.7 million, up 37 percent from EUR4.9 million as of March 31, 2022.

Over, on the other hand, posted revenues of EUR1.6 million, up 25 percent from March 31, 2022 when they were EUR1.3 million.

The group's average selling price, the company said in a note, was EUR13.37, up 13 percent from EUR11.82 in the first quarter.

Aldo Piccarreta, chairman and CEO of Take Off, commented, "The first quarter figures are in line with our budget forecasts confirming the Group's positive trend which, for the time being, is not directly affected by the current macroeconomic scenario as a result of international tensions."

Take Off trades in the green by 3.8 percent at EUR3.32 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.