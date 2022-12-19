Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Take Off S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKO   IT0005467425

TAKE OFF S.P.A.

(TKO)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-12-16 am EST
4.400 EUR    0.00%
12/18UK court to rule if deportation flights to Rwanda can restart
RE
12/16VST Tillers Tractors Launches New Three-Cylinder Engine Tractor
MT
12/15Turkey's Baykar launches new jet-powered drone, aiming for air-to-air combat
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK court to rule if deportation flights to Rwanda can restart

12/19/2022 | 02:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: General view of the High Court in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Judges at London's High Court will rule on Monday whether the British government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is legal, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stakes his future on stopping a record number of migrant arrivals in small boats.

Under a deal struck in April, Britain aims to send tens of thousands of migrants who arrive on its shores illegally more than 4,000 miles (6,4000 km) to Rwanda.  

The first planned deportation flight was blocked in June by a last-minute injunction from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and the strategy's lawfulness was subsequently challenged by a judicial review at London's High Court.

Judges Jonathan Swift and Clive Lewis are expected to deliver their verdict at 1030 GMT.

A victory for the government on Monday will not mean that flights can take off straight away because there may be a further appeal in the British courts and the ECHR injunction imposed during the summer prevents any immediate deportations until the conclusion of legal action in the United Kingdom.

In one of his first major policy announcements, Sunak set out a strategy to clamp down on illegal immigration and said he wanted to restart the flights to Rwanda despite opposition from lawmakers in all the main political parties, the United Nations and even King Charles.

The prime minister is under growing pressure from his own members of parliament and the public to deal with the arrivals, with figures showing more than 40,000 - a record number -  have arrived from France this year, many having made the journey from Afghanistan or Iran or other countries suffering war to travel across Europe and on to Britain to seek asylum.

Immigration has risen up voters' priorities to become the third most important issue facing the country after the economy and health, polls show.

The deaths of four migrants in the Channel this week when their dinghy began sinking was the latest in a series of tragedies in the water between Britain and France that have underscored the government's inability to stop the crossings.

INHUMANE, NOT WORKING

Lawyers acting for asylum seekers from countries including Syria, Sudan, and Iraq, as well as charities and Border Force staff told the High Court in hearings this year that the government's Rwanda policy was inhumane and does not comply with human rights conventions.

They said that Rwanda, whose own human rights record is under scrutiny, does not have the capacity to process the claims, and there is a risk some migrants could be returned to countries from which they had fled, citing concern raised by government officials themselves.

Britain says the Rwanda deportation strategy will help deter migrants from making the perilous trip across the Channel, and will smash the business model of people-smuggling networks.

Supporters of the Rwanda deal say that sending migrants to the country will reduce overcrowding in processing centers and give genuine refugees a home.

However, since the policy was announced tens of thousands people have continued to arrive in Britain and until recently Rwanda had only set up one hostel to accept UK arrivals, with capacity for about 100 people, representing 0.35% of all the migrants who arrived in Britain on the small boats last year.

The strategy is based loosely on Australia's programme of sending migrants to Papua New Guinea and Nauru for processing.

Under the agreement with Rwanda, anyone judged to have entered Britain illegally is eligible for deportation, with the exception of unaccompanied minors.  

Deportees granted protection by Rwanda's government would be eligible to live there but would not be permitted to return to Britain.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

By Andrew MacAskill and Michael Holden


© Reuters 2022
All news about TAKE OFF S.P.A.
12/18UK court to rule if deportation flights to Rwanda can restart
RE
12/16VST Tillers Tractors Launches New Three-Cylinder Engine Tractor
MT
12/15Turkey's Baykar launches new jet-powered drone, aiming for air-to-air combat
RE
12/12Ukrainian army doctors battle to save lives on front line
RE
12/10Belgium to tax private jets, short-haul flights
RE
12/08U.S. utilities to triple battery storage capacity by 2025 -EIA
RE
12/08Eve Signs Letter of Intent With FlyBIS to Develop eVTOL Operations in South America
MT
12/05Lilium Secures Contract With Volare Aviation Unit for Up to 20 eVTOL Jets
MT
12/01Key U.S. corn customers unusually absent as export sales lack -Braun
RE
11/30Stocks rally, yields and dollar fall as Powell signals slower hikes
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27,1 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net income 2021 4,70 M 4,98 M 4,98 M
Net cash 2021 13,8 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 68,7 M 72,9 M 72,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart TAKE OFF S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Take Off S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKE OFF S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,40 €
Average target price 7,43 €
Spread / Average Target 68,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aldo Piccarreta Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Valentino Fabbian Independent Director
Fulvio Conti Independent Director
Giorgia Lamberti Zanardi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKE OFF S.P.A.1.27%73
KERING-30.53%63 699
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.24.94%61 025
ROSS STORES, INC.-0.29%39 241
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-37.42%17 468
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-36.26%12 026