EA, Take-Two boost sales view as gaming boom going strong

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc and rival
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc boosted their 2021
adjusted sales forecasts as gamers remained logged into flagship
titles like "FIFA 22" and "Grand Theft Auto V" even as lockdowns
wound down.
California-based EA's shares shot up nearly 3% in extended
trading as it also reported an over twofold jump in quarterly
adjusted sales, beating expectations thanks to a clutch of
strong titles including "Apex Legends" and "Madden NFL 22".
The company is also banking on the upcoming launch of
warfare title "Battlefield 2042", saying it had seen strong
engagement for the game's beta version.
"We have built a larger and larger audience and a social
network around those audiences so that they don't disappear even
if they are going back to work or spending more time outside of
their home," Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen said in an
interview.
According to data from analytics firm NPD, U.S. consumer
spending on video games rose 2% in the second quarter to $14
billion.
Take-Two raised its annual adjusted sales outlook to between
$3.3 billion and $3.4 billion, citing strong demand for its key
franchises "Grand Theft Auto V", "NBA2K" and "Red Dead
Redemption 2."
EA is also considering renaming its top-selling soccer
franchise "FIFA" as it reviews a rights agreement with the
sport's international governing body.
A name change of the nearly three-decade franchise might
make attracting new players more difficult, analysts say.
"We are taking a pause to decide if he should resign the
license or actually rebrand it," Jorgensen said.
EA forecast full-year adjusted sales of $7.63 billion,
compared with $7.40 billion previously. Analysts expected $7.59
billion, according to Refinitiv data.
On the other hand, rival Activision Blizzard on
Tuesday forecast quarterly adjusted sales below expectations and
put off the launch of two much-awaited titles.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru;
Editing by Aditya Soni and Devika Syamnath)