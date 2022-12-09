Ghost Story Games Reveals Judas, an All-New Single-Player Narrative First-Person Shooter

Studio Led by Ken Levine, Creator of System Shock 2, BioShock and BioShock Infinite, unveils first trailer of new Game in development at The Game Awards 2022

Ghost Story Games, the development studio led by game creator Ken Levine, today announced that Judas, an all-new single-player, narrative first-person shooter is in development for the PlayStation®5 computer entertainment system, Xbox Series X|S console systems, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The new project was revealed at The Game Awards 2022 as a world premiere unveiled by Geoff Keighley. In conjunction with the project reveal, Ghost Story Games has launched the official pages for Judas on Steam and the Epic Games Store where fans can now add the game to their Wishlist.

A disintegrating starship. A desperate escape plan. You are the mysterious and troubled Judas. Your only hope for survival is to make or break alliances with your worst enemies. Will you work together to fix what you broke – or will you leave it to burn?

Watch the Judas “Official Reveal Trailer” here.

“We founded Ghost Story Games to build upon the legacy of System Shock 2, BioShock, and BioShock Infinite,” said Ken Levine, President & Creative Director. “With Judas, we’ve created an entirely new world and set of characters while exploring different approaches to single-player, narrative first-person shooters.”

Ghost Story Games was founded by Ken Levine (Creative Director of System Shock 2, BioShock, BioShock Infinite) and former Irrational Games developers. The studio’s mission is to create narrative-driven experiences rooted in immersive world building and gameplay. Their passion and pedigree have resulted in genre-defining experiences for more than 25 years.

Ghost Story Games is deep in development on Judas and will self-publish the game. More information will be made available in the future. Players can add the game to their Wishlist on Steam and the Epic Games Store starting today. For continued updates on Judas development, fans are encouraged to follow the developers on their official website, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Ghost Story Games is a studio and self-published label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

About Ghost Story Games

Ghost Story Games was founded by Ken Levine (Creative Director of System Shock 2, BioShock, and BioShock Infinite), and former Irrational Games developers. The studio’s mission is to create narrative-driven experiences rooted in immersive world building and gameplay. The studio’s first project, Judas, is a single player, narrative first-person shooter for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC title in development. Ghost Story Games is a self-published label of Take-Two Interactive Software. For more information, visit www.ghoststorygames.com.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

