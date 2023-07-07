Celebrate 25 years of the award-winning NBA 2K series with a new, exclusive anniversary edition packed with content and rewards, including a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass and a limited-time Summer League Pre-Order Bonus; In a series of firsts for the franchise, NBA 2K24 will deliver crossplay*, a new Mamba Moments game mode, and a groundbreaking leap in technology

Today, 2K unveiled that 18-time All-Star, five-time NBA Champion, two-time Finals MVP, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, all-time leading scorer for the Los Angeles Lakers and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, Kobe Bryant will be featured as the NBA® 2K24Kobe Bryant Edition and Black Mamba Edition cover athlete. NBA 2K24 will release worldwide on September 8 on all platforms and feature crossplay compatibility for PlayStation® 5 (PS5®) and Xbox Series X|S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230707657123/en/

Today, 2K unveiled that 18-time All-Star, five-time NBA Champion, two-time Finals MVP, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, all-time leading scorer for the Los Angeles Lakers and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, Kobe Bryant will be featured as the NBA® 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition and Black Mamba Edition cover athlete. NBA 2K24 will release worldwide on September 8 on all platforms and feature crossplay compatibility for PlayStation® 5 (PS5®) and Xbox Series X|S. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“As we celebrate 25 years of NBA 2KwithKobe Bryant, we commemorate his legacy and the generational impact he has had on the game of basketball,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “While we mark the history of the franchise, NBA 2K24 also looks ahead to the future to bring an innovative leap in technology and the introduction of community-requested features like crossplay.”

To celebrate the return of Kobe on the NBA 2K cover, players will be able to channel their inner-Mamba mentality in the brand-new Mamba Moments mode. Recreate some of Kobe’s most captivating performances and progress through his transcendent journey from a young phenom to one of the greatest players of all time. In addition, NBA 2K24 will introduce ProPLAY - a groundbreaking new technology that directly translates NBA footage into NBA 2K24 gameplay. ProPLAY delivers animations and movements via on-court NBA action for a generational leap in authenticity on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. More details on Mamba Moments and ProPLAY will be released later this summer.

NBA 2K24 will offer three editions of the game in various digital and physical formats: a Kobe Bryant Edition, a legendary Black Mamba Edition, and an all new, exclusive 25th Anniversary Edition, which includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass**. All editions of NBA 2K24 are available for pre-order*** now:

The brand new, limited availability 25th Anniversary Edition will be available through September 10, 2023 for $149.99*** on PS5, PlayStation® 4 (PS4®), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The exclusive 25th Anniversary Edition includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass** courtesy of Take Two; a Summer League Pre-Order Bonus (available from July 7 - July 17, 2023)*****; 100K Virtual Currency and MyTEAM content******, including 50K MyTEAM Points; a Ruby Cover Star Kobe Bryant “Rookie Card”; an all-new 2K24 Option Pack Box; One 10-pack Box MyTEAM Promo Packs; a Kobe Bryant Cover Star Sapphire Card (24 era); 1 Diamond Shoe; 1 Ruby Coach; and a new 2-hour Double XP Coin; as well as MyCAREER content, including 15x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts; 15x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts; a 2-hour Double XP Coin; 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts; Backpack; Electric Skateboard; and Arm Sleeves a new Black Mamba MyPLAYER Capsule featuring a Black Arm Sleeve, Purple Oversized T-Shirt, a Yellow T-shirt and a Kobe Player Panel.

will be available through September 10, 2023 for $149.99*** on PS5, PlayStation® 4 (PS4®), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The exclusive includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass** courtesy of Take Two; a Summer League Pre-Order Bonus (available from July 7 - July 17, 2023)*****; 100K Virtual Currency and MyTEAM content******, including 50K MyTEAM Points; a Ruby Cover Star Kobe Bryant “Rookie Card”; an all-new 2K24 Option Pack Box; One 10-pack Box MyTEAM Promo Packs; a Kobe Bryant Cover Star Sapphire Card (24 era); 1 Diamond Shoe; 1 Ruby Coach; and a new 2-hour Double XP Coin; as well as MyCAREER content, including 15x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts; 15x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts; a 2-hour Double XP Coin; 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts; Backpack; Electric Skateboard; and Arm Sleeves a new Black Mamba MyPLAYER Capsule featuring a Black Arm Sleeve, Purple Oversized T-Shirt, a Yellow T-shirt and a Kobe Player Panel. The Black Mamba Edition will be available for $99.99**** on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC; along with 100K Virtual Currency and MyTEAM content*****, including 15K MyTEAM Points; an all-new 2K24 Option Pack Box; One 10-pack Box MyTEAM Promo Packs; a Kobe Bryant Cover Star Sapphire Card (24 era); 1 Diamond Shoe; 1 Ruby Coach; and a new 2-hour Double XP Coin; as well as MyCAREER content, including 10x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts; 10x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts; a 2-hour Double XP Coin; 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts; Backpack; Electric Skateboard; and Arm Sleeves;

will be available for $99.99**** on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC; along with 100K Virtual Currency and MyTEAM content*****, including 15K MyTEAM Points; an all-new 2K24 Option Pack Box; One 10-pack Box MyTEAM Promo Packs; a Kobe Bryant Cover Star Sapphire Card (24 era); 1 Diamond Shoe; 1 Ruby Coach; and a new 2-hour Double XP Coin; as well as MyCAREER content, including 10x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts; 10x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts; a 2-hour Double XP Coin; 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts; Backpack; Electric Skateboard; and Arm Sleeves; The Kobe Bryant Edition will be available for $59.99**** on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC and $69.99**** on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

will be available for $59.99**** on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC and $69.99**** on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Dual-gen access is included for the Black Mamba Edition and 25th Anniversary Edition for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One platforms and provides a version of the game on each console generation within the same console family.

Players in the U.S. and Canada can also purchase a limited version of the WNBA Edition as a GameStop exclusive, featuring WNBA All-Star, NCAA all-time triple-doubles leader and New York Liberty guard, Sabrina Ionescu, as this year’s cover star.

Visit the NBA 2K24 official website for a full breakdown of the SKU details and more information. Stay tuned for additional announcements about the latest on NBA 2K24.

Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K24 is rated E for Everyone from the ESRB. For more information on NBA 2K24, please visit https://nba.2k.com/2k24/.

Follow NBA 2K on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook for the latest NBA 2K24 news.

Visual Concepts is a 2K studio. 2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

Online Account (varies 13+) required to access online features. See www.take2games.com/legal and www.take2games.com/privacy for additional details.

*Crossplay only available on New Gen NBA 2K24. NBA 2K Account, internet connection and separate, paid online console subscription required.

** Offer only available with purchases of the NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition (Digital). 25th Anniversary Edition (Digital) only available through September 10, 2023. See https://nba.2k.com/2k24/faq/ for availability details. NBA League Pass code will be delivered to the email address associated with the NBA 2K Account with which the 25th Anniversary Edition Bonus Content was redeemed within 3 days of redemption (but no earlier than October 6, 2023). If you return your purchase or do not redeem your Bonus Content before December 1, 2023, you will not receive your NBA League Pass code. Code for NBA League Pass must be redeemed by December 31, 2023. Any codes for NBA League Pass not redeemed by such date will be void. Limit one (1) NBA League Pass code per person or account. Each code can only be used once and subsequent attempts to re-submit or re-use the same code will be void. If a person enters the same code into multiple accounts or attempts to establish multiple accounts, the code and/or account may be void. Code has no cash value. To the extent permitted by law, in-game items are provided "as is” with no warranty or guarantee. Codes cannot be substituted, transferred, sold, bartered or auctioned. If any code or redemption thereof is counterfeited, or if any part of a code is illegible, mutilated or tampered with in any way or obtained through illegitimate means, or if a code contains or reflects printing, typographical, mechanical or other errors, the code and/or redemption thereof, as applicable, will be rejected and will be deemed void and invalid. Liability for an irregular code is limited to providing another code, subject to verification of original code irregularity. NBA League Pass valid for 12 months from redemption and auto-renews monthly unless canceled prior to the renewal date at the then-current published MSRP for NBA League Pass in your territory. You will be notified in advance of auto-renew and will be able to opt-out before auto-renewal without being charged. Full auto-renewal details, including how to cancel: https://support.watch.nba.com/hc/en-us/articles/360055657714-Auto-Renewal-Policy. Credit Card, NBA 2K Account and NBA Account required. NBA League Pass is provided by NBA Properties, Inc. NBA Properties Inc. is solely responsible and liable for the NBA League Pass service and you must accept the NBA League Pass Subscriber Agreement here for U.S.: https://www.nba.com/subscriberagreement and here for outside of the U.S.: https://www.nba.com/league-pass-termsofuse-outside-us. Offer not available in Japan, China or Belgium. NBA League Pass not available in Belarus, Cuba, Iran, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Libya, Kosovo, North Korea, Russia, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Swaziland, or Syria. See nba.2k.com/2k24/league-pass for full terms, availability, redemption and cancellation instructions.

*** Pre-Order bonus content is only available with pre-order of NBA 2K24 through Sept 7, 2023. Terms apply. For full product assortment and offer details, please visit https://nba.2K.com. Pre-order availability for the Nintendo Switch version may vary.

**** Based on 2K’s suggested retail price. Actual retail price may vary. See local retailers for more info.

***** Summer League Limited-Time Pre-Order Bonus Offer only available for purchases of the 25th Anniversary Edition (Digital) through July 17, 2023. MyTEAM bonus content granted once per NBA 2K Account and available to use across both console generations. Content will be automatically entitled in game at launch. Terms apply.

****** Virtual Currency and MyTEAM bonus content granted once per NBA 2K Account and available to use across both console generations.

****** For digital orders, bonus content will be automatically entitled in game. For physical orders, bonus content will be redeemed in-game via code in box.

About 2K

Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes interactive entertainment for video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, with product availability including physical retail and digital download. The Company is home to many talented development studios, including Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games, 31st Union, Cloud Chamber, and HB Studios. 2K’s portfolio currently includes several AAA, sports, and entertainment brands, including global powerhouse NBA® 2K; renowned BioShock®, Borderlands®, Mafia, Sid Meier’s Civilization® and XCOM® brands; popular WWE® 2K and WWE® SuperCard franchises; as well as the critically and commercially acclaimed PGA TOUR® 2K. Additional information about 2K and its products may be found at 2k.com and on the Company’s official social media channels.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are currently designed for console gaming systems, PC, and Mobile including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein which are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: risks relating to our combination with Zynga; the uncertainty of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto; the effect that measures taken to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic have on our operations, including our ability to timely deliver our titles and other products, and on the operations of our counterparties, including retailers and distributors; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on both consumer demand and the discretionary spending patterns of our customers as the situation with the pandemic continues to evolve; the risks of conducting business internationally; the impact of changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S; the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games; and risks associated with international operations.

Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230707657123/en/